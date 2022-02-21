U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.97
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.50
    -4.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1379
    +0.0053 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9370
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,238.57
    +756.01 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.46
    -35.33 (-3.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.67
    +47.05 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

'Street Fighter 6' confirmed via a new teaser trailer

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read
Capcom

Capcom has announced the development Street Fighter 6, the next chapter in the iconic fighting series, IGN has reported. It also released a teaser trailer featuring Ryu and Luke, a key DLC character appearing at the end of Street Fighter V.

The game was announced following Capcom's Pro Tour fighting game exhibition via a countdown website. There was no other information, though the trailer graphics suggest the new title might use a more realistic character style. Capcom said it would have more news coming in the summer of 2022.

Released in 2016, Street Fighter V was the first title in the series to use a full story mode, but it got off to a rough start due to server problems and limited content. It was eventually a success however, thanks in large part to the subsequent Champion and Arcade editions.

Along with the Street Fighter 6 news, Capcom unveiled a new fighting game compilation with titles including Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Vampire Hunter 2:Darkstalkers' Revenge and Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition. It arrives on June 24th on PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Recommended Stories