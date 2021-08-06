U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.79
    +5.69 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,195.54
    +131.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.59
    -72.53 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.34
    +10.34 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.08
    -1.01 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.50
    -46.40 (-2.57%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    -1.00 (-3.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0074 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    +0.0720 (+5.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    -0.0061 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2300
    +0.4770 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,864.48
    +3,243.50 (+8.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.14
    +34.49 (+3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

New To The Street / Newsmax TV Announces 8 Interviews for This Week’s Broadcast, Sunday, August 08, 2021, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FMW Media Works Corp
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW TO THE STREET / NEWSMAX TV ANNOUNCES 8 INTERVIEWS FOR THIS WEEK’S BROADCAST, SUNDAY, AUGUST 08, 2021, HOUR SLOT 10-11 AM ET

New to The Street&#x002019;s TV Sunday, August 8, 2021 show features 8 interviews of the following Companies and their business&#39; representatives: 1) Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCPink:CMGR); 2) Cryptocurrency FINXFLO (Crypto:FXF)($FXF) 3) Cryptocurrency SportemonGo (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO); 4) Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR); 5) Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc. (OTCPink:SIRC); 6) GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT); 7) RushNet, Inc. (a.k.a &#x002013; HeliosDX) (OTCPink: RSHN); and 8) Sekur&#xae; (division of GlobeX Data Ltd) &#x00201c;SPECIAL SEGMENT&#x00201d; https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/
New to The Street’s TV Sunday, August 8, 2021 show features 8 interviews of the following Companies and their business' representatives: 1) Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCPink:CMGR); 2) Cryptocurrency FINXFLO (Crypto:FXF)($FXF) 3) Cryptocurrency SportemonGo (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO); 4) Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR); 5) Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc. (OTCPink:SIRC); 6) GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT); 7) RushNet, Inc. (a.k.a – HeliosDX) (OTCPink: RSHN); and 8) Sekur® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd) “SPECIAL SEGMENT” https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/
New to The Street’s TV Sunday, August 8, 2021 show features 8 interviews of the following Companies and their business' representatives: 1) Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCPink:CMGR); 2) Cryptocurrency FINXFLO (Crypto:FXF)($FXF) 3) Cryptocurrency SportemonGo (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO); 4) Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR); 5) Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc. (OTCPink:SIRC); 6) GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT); 7) RushNet, Inc. (a.k.a – HeliosDX) (OTCPink: RSHN); and 8) Sekur® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd) “SPECIAL SEGMENT” https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces this week’s, Sunday, August 8, 2021, broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour show, 10-11 AM ET.

New to The Street’s TV Sunday, August 8, 2021 show features 8 interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1) Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.’s (OTCPink:CMGR) interview with Mr. Chris Young, President & Co-founder.

2) Cryptocurrency FINXFLO’s (Crypto:FXF)($FXF) interview with Mr. James Gillingham, CEO.

3) Cryptocurrency SportemonGo’s (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO) interview with Ricky Jackson, CEO.

4) Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: GEGR) interview with Ms. Maria Bomboi, President.

5) Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc.’s (OTCPink:SIRC) Interview with Mr. David Massey, CEO.

6) GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

7) RushNet, Inc.’s (a.k.a. – HeliosDX) (OTCPink: RSHN) interview with Ashley Sweat, Chief Executive Officer / Chairman.

8) Sekur’s® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd) “SPECIAL SEGMENT” interview with internet privacy expert with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Mr. Chris Young, President & Co-founder at Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCPink:CMGR), joins the New to The Street TV show this week. Mr. Young discusses the operational fundamentals of the Company’s successful influencer-based marketing and media firm with its global reach. He gives the televised audience a greater understanding of CMGR’s social media marketing influencing solutions and how they have generated interest with many sports, Hollywood and music celebrities, including music award winning, international superstar singer and songwriter Austin Mahon.

Again on this week’s New to The Street TV show, Mr. James Gillingham, CEO, FINXFLO ($FXF)(CRYPTO: FXF), who explains the world’s first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator. Mr. Gillingham shares with the audience many details around a number of FXF's recent announcements. He continues to explain the growth of FXF platform which provides a seamless and user-friendly cryptocurrency trading experience. He talks to viewers about their "KYT" (Know Your Transaction), explaining how the "KYT" system works for trading and best price for crypto platforms. Mr. Gillingham shares his insight on the institutional investors and entities getting more involved in the ever growing trades of crypto assets.

New to The Street TV this week welcomes Mr. Ricky Jackson, CEO, at cryptocurrency SportemonGo (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO). Mr. Jackson talks about the Company’s unique cryptocurrency, with a purpose to revolutionize both the interactive gaming, NFT collectible and broader sport experience industries. He explains that SportemonGo will enable its users to find, buy, hunt, collect and trade NFTs of their favorite sporting heroes in both the natural physical and virtual world and in real-time. Mr. Jackson gives his perspective on the NFT growth play in the crypto markets.

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: GEGR) President, Ms. Maria Bomboi, explains in her interview on this week’s New to The Street the importance of GEGR’s comprehensive finance modeling, as it pertains to growth companies positioned in the global market place. She gives a comprehensive overview of GEGR’s industry participation in biotech, commodities, apparel, fashion, green/renewable energies, and technology, and how the Company generates its revenues.

This week, New to The Street welcomes back Mr. David Massey, CEO at Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc. (OTCPink:SIRC), who talks about the fantastic growth of the Company’s unique solar power roofing solutions and products. He explains their integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems for both residential and commercial applications. Further, Mr. Massey gives an overview of its brands and The Company’s broad array of solutions, including sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work.

Appearing again this week on New to The Street TV, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). Alain Ghiai, provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe® and Seku. He gives very specific and interesting dialog about keeping their clients’ business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws. He gives pivotal information to viewers about the Company’s business and their plans to grow its international presence. (During the show, watch for the “SPECIAL SEGMENT,” featuring Sekur®, (a division of GlobeX Data).

Ashley Sweat, CEO at RushNet, Inc.’s (a.k.a – HeliosDX) (OTCPink: RSHN), joins the New to The Street show. Mr. Sweat explains RushNet, Inc.’s. (HeliosDX) very sophisticated and technological advanced clinical laboratory, which can provide highly accurate test for a variety of different medical and clinical needs. Further, he outlines RSHN’s business model and the expected growth associated with their lab platforms and its uniqueness in the clinical lab industry sector.

Again on this Sunday’s show, New to The Street TV airs a whole “SPECIAL SEGMENT” interview with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai. TV host Ann Berry talks with Mr. Ghiai who gives the specifics about Sekur® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd) and how the platform encrypts all of their subscribers’ communication, does not collect or sell data and how Sekur utilizes Swiss Privacy Laws. During the interview, Mr. Ghiai gives very specific examples on how data is sold by 3rd party platforms.

About Clubhouse Media Group Inc. (OTCPink: CMGR):

Clubhouse Media believes it represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise. For more information about the company, please visit www.ClubhouseMediaGroup.com and twitter: https://twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR?s=20

About FINXFLO: (Crypto:FXF) ($FXF)

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, FINXFLO is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product - finxflo.com.

About SportemonGo (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO):

SportemonGo was founded in 2021 by Ricky and Corey Jackson. With illustrious backgrounds in sports marketing and sporting software, the pair envisaged the creation of a platform to stand as a world premiere in NFT augmented reality sports trading. With a purpose to revolutionize both the gaming and NFT collectible industries, SportemonGo will enable its users to hunt and collect NFTs of their favourite sporting heroes in both the real world and in real time. Creating the perfect synergy between our current world and the metaverse, participants will be able to interact at stadiums and sporting events like never before. SportemonGo is funded solely through its own cryptocurrency, a BEP20 token leveraging a smart contract on the Binance Block Chain network. This native cryptocurrency will power the entire economy within the platform allowing users to purchase NFT collectibles, form their ultimate team, participate in mini games, earn rewards and much more - https://sportemongo.com/.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR) is an international finance and holding company which combines the cumulative and collective knowledge of its management team. Its management team consists of experienced professionals in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America with proven success. GEGR has expanded rapidly through a series of fifteen highly diversified acquisitions or investments. The Company currently consists of a wide variety of industries including Biotech, Commodities, Apparel, Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The Company's revenues and earnings have grown considerably as a result of these acquisitions. GEGR has the accounting, legal and management organization with structural skill sets to effectively evaluate and make prompt business decisions and the resource network to facilitate high level transactions - https://gegrgroup.com/

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC):

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

About GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdata.com. Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and SekurSend email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com Twitter: @globexdata.

About HeliosDX (RushNet, Inc) (OTCPink: RSHN):

HeliosDX (OTCPink: RSHN) is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. The Company is contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states, and looking to expand its reach and capabilities. The Company continually invests in its infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows HeliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. HeliosDX excels in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education - https://heliosdx.com/.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street
https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:
Bryan Johnson
+1 (631) 766-7462
Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And
“New to The Street” Business Development office
Support@NewtoTheStreet.com
1-516-696-5900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e73da32-7e28-40fd-93f6-a2bf469900fe


Recommended Stories

  • It's back-to-school season—here's where to buy backpacks online

    Find all the best places to buy backpacks online, including options from JanSport, L.L.Bean and more, here.

  • Olympics-Athletics-Relay golds cap amazing week for Italy, Jamaica

    Italy capped the most amazing week in their athletics history on Friday by winning a shock gold in the men's sprint relay, as Jamaica's women underlined their Tokyo dominance by romping home in theirs. On a night when American Allyson Felix also became the most decorated track and field athlete in Olympic history and Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan's dream of an unprecedented Games treble disappeared, Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei wiped away his 10,000 metres disappointment with an impressive 5,000m win. Kenya's Faith Kipyegon relegated Hassan to bronze in retaining her 1,500m title while Shaunae Miller-Uibo was another repeat winner in the women's 400m.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Why Appian Tumbled 15% in July

    Shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell by 15.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no company-specific news. The sell-off may have come as investors pulled back some of their optimism about the company from the previous month when they drove Appian's share price up more than 50%. Investors have, generally speaking, sold off some high-growth technology stocks earlier this year, after pouring into the sector in 2020.

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Cratering?

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have cratered recently, falling more than 60% from highs earlier this year and a total of 54% year to date. Fastly's recently announced second-quarter results provide investors with a timely look into the company's business.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Daniel Sundheim. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Sundheim’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim. Daniel Sundheim founded D1 Capital Partners […]

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • Why JFrog Stock Dropped 12% on Friday

    JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) investors lost ground to the market on Friday. The drop added to significant short-term losses so far in 2021 and was driven by a poorly received earnings report. The company, whose development platform helps software makers build and maintain their products, had good operating news to report.

  • Beyond Meat’s Q2 loss, Shake Shack tops estimates, DraftKings raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down earnings which include: Beyond Meat lowering its Q3 outlook after reporting mixed earnings, Shake Shack topping estimates as restaurants gain more customer traffic, Carvana delivering its first quarterly profit, DraftKings raising guidance, and Virgin Galactic Q2 earnings falling short of estimates.

  • Strong Financial Prospects Keep NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Up and Ahead of Regulatory Pressures

    The last 2 quarters of 2020 were frustrating for NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors, as the stock kept ranging. However, in 2021 it rallied over 50%, creating new highs and quickly reversing any dips. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Notably, we will be paying attention to NVIDIA's return on equity (ROE) today.

  • Freeport-McMoRan's Management Believes Copper Could Be Headed Higher

    Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is an attractive way for investors to benefit from rising raw material prices. In its most recent earnings report, management highlighted several reasons to invest in Freeport. Let's take a look at what was said and why investors have cause for optimism over Freeport-McMoRan.

  • BigCommerce Holdings' (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shareholders Are Down 24% On Their Shares

    BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIGC ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 47...

  • Beyond Meat Stock Drops on Earnings Miss and Outlook That Leaves Investors Hungry

    The plant-based meat substitute maker's second-quarter sales were stronger than expected, thanks largely to a rebound in its food service business.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Tencent Stock?

    Tencent's (OTC: TCEHY) stock has declined about 40% over the past six months. After China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) fined Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) $2.75 billion for anticompetitive behavior in April, many investors assumed Tencent would be the next target. In late April, Reuters claimed the SAMR was getting ready to fine Tencent $1.54 billion.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks for Robinhood Traders to Buy Now

    Robinhood has inspired a generation of young investors to jump into the stock market and start saving for the future. For context, the average Robinhood user is 31 years old, meaning they have roughly three decades before retirement. Palantir was designed to solve this problem.

  • Novavax Reverses Winning Spree On Yet Another Delay For Its Covid Vaccine

    Novavax said it won't ask the FDA to authorize its Covid vaccine until late this year, and NVAX stock slumped Friday.

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;