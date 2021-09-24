New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces 9 Interviews for This Week’s TV Broadcast, Sunday, September 26, 2021, Hour Slot 10–11 A.M. ET

FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, September 26, 2021, airing time 10-11 AM ET.

New to The Street’s 235th TV show lineup, features 9 interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV); 2). Cryptocurrency Sologenics (CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO);3). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc (OTCQB:SFOR); 4). Cryptocurrency Kylin Network (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL); 5) Rego Payments Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB:RPMT); 6). Sekur’s® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd) “SPECIAL SEGMENT”;7). Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR); 8). Cryptocurrency, Cosmos Network’s (CRYPTO:ATOM) ($ATOM) interviews with both Tendermint and “BitBoy Crypto”; and 9). GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour TV show this Sunday, September 26, 2021, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street’s 235th TV show lineup, features 9 interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PETV) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

2). Cryptocurrency Sologenic’s (CRYPTO:SOLO) ( $SOLO ) interview with Bob Ras, CEO

3). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) interviews with both Mr. Mark Kay, CEO and Mr. George Waller Executive Vice-President

4). Cryptocurrency Kylin Network’s ( CRYPTO:KYL ) ( $KYL ) interview with Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO).

5). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc’s. (OTCQB:RPMT) interview with Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy.

6). Sekur’s® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd. ) “SPECIAL SEGMENT” interview with internet privacy expert with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

7). Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: GEGR) interview with Mr. Peter Koley, CFO.

8). Cryptocurrency, Cosmos Network's ( CRYPTO:ATOM ) ( $ATOM ) interviews with both Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO of Tendermint and Ben Armstrong, Podcast Influencer , “ BitBoy Crypto .”

9). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Mr. John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV), arrives in-studio at NASDAQ, talking with New to The Street TV’s host Jane King, about the Company’s biomedical devices, in particular, the osteoarthritis treatment available to millions of dogs and horses. Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology is a one-time treatment delivered by your veterinarian as an injection that can show positive results for approximately 12 months or longer. Spryng™ is a veterinary device for the treatment of osteoarthritis designed to help reinforce the articulating cartilage barrier between the bones to protect the remaining cartilage and bone to improve joint function. With pet owners willing to spend thousands of dollars for the well-being of their pets, Mr. Lai explains the humanization process by pet-owners, and why he sees this upwardly trend continuing in pet care. Further, he highlights the use-of-proceeds of its capital raise and the positive shareholder response on the Company’s stock being listed on the NASDAQ .

Sologenic’s ( CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO ) CEO, Mr. Bob Ras, returns to New to the Street TV show, in-studio at NASDAQ, who talks with host Jane King about the latest progress at the Company. Mr. Ras gives a comprehensive update on Sologenic’s sophisticated ecosystem utilizing the on-demand tokenization of a wide range of assets from those held and traded in the traditional financial markets or privately owned. He explains that end-users can tokenize traditional assets which trade on recognizable stock exchanges in over 40,000 publicly traded stock listings. With enormous compliance and anti-money launder (AML) rules, Mr. Ras gives the TV audience an update on the approvals for use in key countries. Using XRPL, the most scalable blockchain, Mr. Ras explains how these technologies and tools are required for the Sologenic ecosystem. Mr. Ras offer to anyone to try out Sologenic’s easy to use applications, and he invites everyone the opportunity to test run the tokenization process with no financial outlays.

New to the Street TV in-studio at NASDAQ interviews StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) Mr. Mark Kay, CEO and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President. Both Company’s executives talk to New to The Street TV about SFOR’s cyber security products and services that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users. Mr. Waller talks about the soon to close Reg A+ financing and explains the use-of- proceeds to grow sales, develop more sales ads and marketing strategies. With capital outlays focused on marketing strategies, both Mr. Kay and Mr. Waller expected continued growth of the Company’s GuardedID® , MobileTrust® , ProtectID® and SafeVchat Meetings products and services. They both explain that their Company’s unique cybersecurity products with enhanced protocols and authentications eliminate “HACK” attacks on their clients, especially while utilizing internet communications, chat, and video on desktop computers. Mr. Waller introduced to the viewers the Company’s new improved website, and Mr. Kay talks about the new website for both product sales and the educational resource available to provide answers and solutions to cybersecurity issues. With a pre-Covid market around $2B, it now has grown exponentially for remote virtual meeting products, and since Covid forced many to work remotely, both Mr. Kay and Mr. Waller see a strong future for SFOR and its for their shareholders.

Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO) from Kylin Network ( CRYPTO:KYL ) ( $KYL ), joins the host Jane King on New to The Street TV in-studio at NASDAQ. Mr. Dewdney explains the Kylin Network’s current DeFi data management blockchain utilizing the $KYL token. “D-Data” a term created at Kylin which means decentralized data is the unique focus on corporate and individual data and how it can be monetarized for the benefits of the owners of their data. Currently and too often, data is sold to others with no compensation or to the knowledge of the owners of that data. Kylin has the solutions, and Mr. Dewdney sees a complete revolution on how data is handled, owned, shared, and secured, at they same time paid-for-use. During the interview, Dylan passionately sees where the regulatory issues need to be evaluated both domestically and internationally.

Jane King, Host, New to The Street, this week, interviews Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy and Marketing at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . (OTCQB:RPMT). Mr. Aptor explains to the viewers about the Company’s child safe digital wallet which is secure and private for both online and direct commerce. The wallet is both the USA’s COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) and the EU’s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant, giving parents the confidence that their children’s data is not stolen. With the Mazoola super digital wallet app , children have a mobile wallet which becomes a teaching tool for money management and financial literacy, at the same time fully protecting children from nefarious entities who want to steal identities. Additionally, he explains how certain function on the app allows parents the ability to limit children’s spending habits, increases savings and offers social responsibilities to give to charities. REGO’s unique platform makes it fun, learns and teaches children financial literacy, and has a private digital footprint which is must in today’s fintech space.

Again, this week, New to The Street airs a “SPECIAL SEGMENT” about Sekur® (division of GlobeX Data, Ltd .) with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with TV host Ann Berry, Alain enlightens the views with his “HACK of the WEEK,” giving another real-world problem in commonly used internet, texting, and video conferencing platforms used by millions worldwide. This week, Alain talks about the 15-Million people worldwide who’s data has been stolen from the recent hack at Epik, registrar known for hosting several large right-wing organizations. He believes the hack was probably politically motivated, and he just cannot believe the Epik had no comprehensive cybersecurity features which might have prevented such an event. Giving viewers answers on “WHAT” you should do if you have been a victim for a hack site where you know your data has been stored and now stolen, Alain gives three immediate solutions: 1) Check website and change your passwords; 2) NEVER save credit card information on a website, and 3). Change your credit card number. He remains viewers that his Company GlobeDX’s Sekur® platform ask of no phone numbers of its subscribers and he gives other technical explanations on why GlobeX Data’s suite of products are superior in the cybersecurity war on data.

Gansel Energy Group, Inc.’s (OTCPink:GEGR) Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Peter Koley, joins New to the Street TV show and provides an interview with TV host Jane King, giving the TV viewers specific details about the Company’s comprehensive finance modeling, as it pertains to growth companies positioned in the global marketplace. With years of international business acumen, Mr. Koley provides the focus of GEGR’s business in providing capital investments for small to midsize entities. He offers insight into the Company’s recent press release, about GEGR taking a 40% shareholder stake in MonFerr SRL , and tells why this recent transaction is a perfect example of how Gansel operates its business. Most small to medium size business have cash-flow problems but they have sustainable and growing businesses, Mr. Koley explains how Gansel provides capital solutions which are otherwise not obtainable through conventional legacy financial options. The Board of Directors at Gansel Energy Group each have unique business acumens which complement the existing ang growing business, and each provides their expertise in making decision on capital transaction with the objective to be accretive to the bottom-line at GEGR. Mr. Colley see a bright and exciting future for GEGR and its shareholders as they continue to grow their business both in Italy and internationally.

Once again on this week’s New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). He gives host Jan King and viewers an update about the ever-growing corporate fundamental at GlobeX Data, Ltd and its Sekur® cybersecurity products. He further explains why the Company continues to grow because they don’t use big tech platforms for internet connectivity, don’t have an open-source codes, and more importantly, NEVER mine your data “FOR SALE.” Since the inception of the Company in 2007, Mr. Ghiai, wanted a technology company which focused on data security. The Company is publicly traded entity with stock listings on the OTC Market, Canadian Stock Exchange, and the Frankfurt Exchange. A subscriber base platform whereas sensitive information can be transmitted to non-subscribers without information being hack, Alain explains the uniqueness of his technological platform and its built-in security features. SekurSuite® and Sekur® platforms use no phone numbers which gives customer a security feature not found on the most widely used internet platforms. With over $7T dollars lost annually worldwide in cybersecurity breaches, Mr. Alain Ghiai can see a very bright future for GlobeX Data, Ltd and their shareholders. As Always, Mr. Ghiai explains and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates it internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

Joining the New to The Street’s TV show, Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO of Tendermint , featuring Cosmos Network (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ) and Mr. Ben Armstrong “BitBoy Crypto” ; cryptocurrency expert and internationally recognized podcast influencer. Both parties come together via W3BT: Web 3.0 Blockchain Transition to discuss with New to The Street host, Jane King, the successes at Cosmos and why the DeFi interoperability platform works. As a one source interoperable platform Cosmos bridges all types and tiers of decentralized finance projects, and Mr. Zhong gives several examples on the “HOW” of this ecosystem. “ BitBoy,” Mr. Armstrong , explains the need for Cosmos and its token ATOM, and explains why it remains at the top -50 of cryptocurrencies. Both talk about Cosmos core functionality as being able to move across other blockchain trading platforms without being limited to swap transaction fees and other technological limitations typically used in the current cryptocurrency ecosystem. The televised viewers can get a chance to understand the Cosmos’ token ATOM as a gravity bridge, that is stackable without the current blockchain limitations.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV):

PetVivo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets, or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time efficient way. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals – https://petvivo.com/ .

About Sologenic’s (CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO):

Sologenics ( CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO ) is a sophisticated ecosystem built on top of the XRP ledger network utilizing the on-demand tokenization of a wide range of assets from traditional financial markets. This ecosystem facilitates investing and trading between crypto and non-blockchain assets such as stocks, ETFs, and commodities from the top 30+ global stock exchanges. The infrastructure connects traditional financial systems with blockchain-based assets and enables cryptocurrency trades against any asset class. The three asset classes traded on Sologenic are stocks, ETFs and commodities – https://www.sologenic.com/ .

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees and partners in real time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are: ProtectID ® : offers 2-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication across many methods and devices for protection. Methods that is preferable and low cost for delivering One Time Passwords (OTP). This approach leverages a 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID® : a keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information. This has become the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI and the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust® is an iPhone/iPad and Android all devices password vault that includes a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, which is critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product secure SafeVchat is a video conferencing product – https://www.strikeforcetech.com/.

About Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL):

Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL) aim to build a cross-chain platform, powering the data economy on Polkadot by offering any applications and blockchain instantaneously but reliable and valid on/off-chain market date and social data. Kylin Network represents extensibility and a synergistic increase to the off-chain workers capability as it will provide not only access, management, insights, coordination to a greater array of data sources, but bolster validity and decentralization of the data sources themselves. Using the Polkadot/Substrate framework, Kylin Network can ensure cost-effective solution that data customers and Dapp Builders can use over centralized sources. The architecture at Kylin Network includes 4-major components, Kylin Data Analytics, Kylin Data Oracle, Kylin Data Marketplace, and Kylin Token KYL ($KYL) – https://kylin.network/ & https://www.kylin.network/video/kylin.mp4 .

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB:RPMT):

REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola SM , allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance – www.regopayments.com

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR) is an international finance and holding company which combines the cumulative and collective knowledge of its management team. Its management team consists of experienced professionals in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America with proven success. GEGR has expanded rapidly through a series of fifteen highly diversified acquisitions or investments. The Company currently consists of a wide variety of industries including Biotech, Commodities, Apparel, Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The Company's revenues and earnings have grown considerably as a result of these acquisitions. GEGR has the accounting, legal and management organization with structural skill sets to effectively evaluate and make prompt business decisions and the resource network to facilitate high level transactions – https://gegrgroup.com/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About Cosmos Network (CRYPTO:ATOM) ($ATOM):

The goal at Cosmos Network (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ) is to create an ecosystem of modules that allows developers to easily spin up application-specific blockchains without having to code each bit of functionality of their application from scratch. The ATOM token is the primary token of the Cosmos Hub blockchain. You can stake your ATOMs to a Cosmos Hub validator to passively earn more ATOMs. ATOMs staked on the Cosmos Hub may be used to vote for on-chain governance proposals. This allows ATOM token holders to collectively steer the future of the network. The Cosmos Network is a decentralized network of independent, scalable, and interoperable blockchains, creating the foundation for a new token economy. Before, the Cosmos Network, blockchains were siloed and unable to communicate with each other. They were hard to build and could only handle a small number of transactions per second. Cosmos solves some of the hardest blockchain problems of scalability, usability and interoperability. Cosmos SDK is a developer-friendly, modular framework, each powered by a Byzantine Fault-Tolerant consensus algorithm such as Tendermint BFT (Byzantine Fault-Tolerant), allowing developers to fully customize their decentralized applications and focus on business logic. At Cosmos, we’re building the "Internet of Blockchains” – https://v1.cosmos.network/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

