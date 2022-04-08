FMW Media Works Corp

New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Eight Interviews on its 329th TV Broadcast, Sunday, April 10, 2022, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

New to The Street’s TV show line-up, features eight (8) interviews: 1). GOLD – Glint Pay 2). Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA) 3). PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) 4) Cryptocurrency – A-NATION Media (CRYPTO: ANTN) ($ANTN) 5). GlobeX Data, Ltd.(OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) 6). Cryptocurrency – Paypolitan (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN) 7). Cryptocurrency – AAptitude (CRYPTO: AAPT) ($AAPT) 8). Sekur's® (a GlobeX Data, Ltd. division) – The "Weekly Hack - SPECIAL SEGMENT" -https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New To The Street / Newsmax TV show announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, April 10, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street’s 329th TV show line-up, features eight (8) interviews of the following Companies and their representatives:

New to The Street’s TV Anchor Jane King welcomes Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay , for a live on-set Nasdaq Marketplace interview. Jason talks about the Glint Pay GOLD app regarding worldwide inflationary pressures on goods and services. Once approved, account holders can buy, sell, save, spend, and send GOLD holdings with minimal fees. The relationship between Glint Pay and Mastercard gives account holders the availability to convert GOLD values into fiat currencies to pay for goods/services. Registered in 37 countries, including the US, UK, and Europe, and having account holders in over 200+ countries, many see the intrinsic value of holding and using GOLD. Jason describes account holders as having their own “Gold Standard” platform, used for various transactions. GOLD vs. Bitcoin is different in many aspects; Jason explains those differences to viewers. Glint Pay transactions are seamlessly converted into fiat currencies and used for paying for goods/services in a first-of-its-kind GOLD-based ecosystem app. Download the app to buy, save, spend, and send real GOLD and Fiat currencies digitally with Glint.

This week, New to The Street TV interviews Mr. Dennis Nguyen, Founder, CEO, and Chairman at Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA). Talking in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace with TV Anchor Jane King, Dennis explains the Company’s loyalty rewards program. With business operations primarily in Southeast Asia and South Asia, Society Pass seeks to grow its digital ecosystem, creating loyalty rewards from merchants and consumers based on millions of daily transactions. With multiple business verticals in fashion, travel, food/beverage, and media, the growth continues at SOPA. Dennis talks about the power of women holding key positions at the Company, whose workforce is 60% women. South and Southeast Asia are a demographic with over 720 million people, the median age of 26-32, and 70% technology integrations, a compelling market for Society Pass. The Company went public on Nasdaq in 2021, and Dennis explains the many fiduciary responsibilities in building the next-generation digital ecosystem. Viewers can expect future interviews with updates on SOPA’s customer loyalty and merchant participation using its ecosystem.

Mr. John Lai, CEO, and President at PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW), is back on this week’s New to The Street TV show. Talking in person at the Nasdaq Marketplace , John gives Anchor Jane King and viewers his corporate updates. The injectable patented Spryng™ product treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions while providing rehabilitation treatments for horses and dogs and continues to grow as a reliable treatment . Veterinarians see continued successes, and dog and horse owners see excellent results with less pain and more mobilities. Since Spryng mimics cartilage and last about 1-year per injection, competitor products appear to be no match in cost-benefit. Corporate studies continue between Spryng and competitors’ products, giving veterinarians empirical, comprehensive, and marketable data. John talks about hiring seasoned personnel who became regional managers so the Company can handle and expand its growth. John announces its upcoming launch of petvivocares.org, a website dedicated to donating the Spryng product to charitable non-profit animal rescues and assistance organizations. “Word of Mouth” and conference participations seem to be the best form of marketing PETV’s Spryng with OsteoCushion technology. Soon, PetVivo is rolling out its feline product for cats with osteoarthritis.

Mr. Kade Vu and Mr. Chuck Russell, Co-founders at A-NATION Media (CRYPTO: ANTN) ($ANTN ) (“A-NATION), join New to The Street’s Anchor Ana Berry, who talk about developing a decentralized blockchain platform for the film industry. Hollywood’s film industry is a cumbersome legacy business platform with many intermediaries, bankers, brokers, talent agents, etc. Kade explains his inspiration to bridge a crypto blockchain onto the production and director capabilities to get a film production launched. Because of budgets and internal operational constraints, many independent movie ideas and industry talents cannot compete in today’s film industry. A-NATION gives an immediate decentralized platform for creating a film with fairness, cost-effectiveness, and transparency. Chuck Russell, a Co-founder , gives his impressive history of well-known films that he developed and produced and explains why lots of independent films never get funded because of the endless complexities of getting a project financed. Chuck sees A-NATION’s blockchain as a must-needed and timely solution for taking creative movie ideas and turning them into viable film releases. The objective of A-Nation is to utilize the rapidly growing blockchain technology in all its parts to rectify the shortcomings of these traditional film business models.

The previously aired, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), is on-set at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King. Together they talk about the cybersecurity challenges affecting individuals and businesses. The problem is so pervasive that many governments have cybersecurity divisions in their military commands. China and Russia are currently the main perpetrators of cybersecurity breaches and wars globally, risking all of us. China continues to find weaknesses in cyber systems, privately, commercially, and governmentally. Their goal is to steal intellectual properties, ideas, and other commercially viable platforms and recreate them for their benefit with little or no developmental cost. GlobeX Data has an immediate solution with the Company's Sekur® solutions . For a monthly subscription, priced differently for individuals and businesses, end-users can send, receive, and store files without fear of hacking. The Company will soon release its SekurPro video and SekurVoice encrypted platforms products. And SkeurID, which alerts end-users on fraud and identity theft, is coming to market later this year or early 2023. Alain reminds everyone that open-source platforms which request phone numbers are the main reason hacks usually occur. Based in Switzerland, operating under stringent government privacy laws, the Company owns its servers. And has no third-party platforms, multiple data center redundancies, no API (Application Program Interfaces), no open-source codes, and NEVER asks for phone numbers.

New to The Street TV airs the in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with Mr. Nils Tharandts Ortiz, CEO and Co-founder of Paypolitan (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN). Nils gives TV Anchor Jane King a current update on corporate operations. Paypolitan offers end-users a next-generation payment application used for all types of transactions using cryptocurrency and fiat money. Currently, the ecosystem has over 144,000 users, and they expect about 500,000 users before year-end, 2022. The new P2P (Peer-to-Peer) credit app allows loans on 60 different cryptocurrencies, and loan terms are in a “Smart Contract” put onto the blockchain. Nils talks about his recent trip to Dubai, and that a white label Metaverse deal came out of the visit with an entity. He is still looking at a possible IPO SPAC listing on a major stock exchange, and he gave a heartfelt statement regarding his employees and others trapped in Ukraine. Paypolitian continues growing its cash and loan payment system ecosystem.

New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King’s interviews with AAptitude’s (CRYPTO: AAPT) ($AAPT) Mr. Kodi Tanerau-Love, CEO and Lead Developer, and Mr. Juha Kuparisalmi, Chief Marketing Officer. AAptitude is the first deflationary escrow ecosystem using the Binance blockchain . Kodi explains $AAPT’s sophisticated technology ecosystem, which can provide for secure purchases using crypto in an escrow wallet, and he talks about how they generate revenues. Another AAptitude functionality is the reduction of $AAPT tokens, retired or “Burned,” based on the deflationary technology built onto the blockchain. Juha talks to viewers about the marketing projects which focus on current crypto investors and a place where sellers and buyers can come together to generate a secure escrowed transaction. There is a particular focus on developing collaborations and partnerships with other projects and innovators to build $AAPT’s ecosystems community. End-users need payment verifications and KYC (Know-Your-Client) validations for any transactional arrangement over $1000. AAptitude looks to continue to grow its digital ecosystem to ensure safe and effective transactions using its digital escrow product to buy/sell goods and services.

New to The Street airs the "Weekly Hack - SPECIAL SEGMENT,” sponsor Sekur®, a GlobeX Data, Ltd . division, with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. This week Alain talks with Anchor Ana Berry about protecting your tax information while using the internet. Most unknowingly use an open-platform email account, typically Microsoft and Gmail email accounts, which are not secure, and information on those email accounts are data mined and shared often. Open-platform email hacks occur frequently and sending private information over these platforms could cause security and identity breaches. As a leader in Swiss hosted private and secure communications and data management, GlobeX Data offers for both individuals and businesses its Sekur Solutions . SekureMail and SekurMessenger give encrypted files to both the sender and recipient, even if the recipient is not a subscriber; they are the perfect solutions for sending IRS tax forms to accountants and lawyers. Alain talks about how easy it is for personal data to fall into the wrong hands in countries with weak data-sharing rules. Switzerland , however, has the most restrictive federal laws globally, and Alain explains how data held on Swiss servers remains confidential even in the most serious of circumstances. If you subscribe to a Sekur® account , you can significantly eliminate the threat of getting your tax information hacked. Remember: What is the price of your privacy worth?

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay gives the client the freedom to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold worldwide at rates cheaper than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay’s ground-breaking gold currency, their app also offers clients the freedom to save in USD and gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the World that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA):

Society Pass, Inc . (NASDAQ: SOPA) is building the next-generation loyalty and data-focused marketing platform in Southeast Asia and South Asia. The Company’s technology ecosystem enables companies to work together synergistically, transforming how consumers and merchants interact. It is all about generating customer loyalty and revenues for merchants and ease of transactions for consumers. As more merchants and consumers register on the platform, more transaction data becomes available. More data generation creates opportunities for developing more loyalty programs - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW):

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint related affliction, including osteoarthritis, in dogs, and horses, I currently available of commercial sale to veterinarians - https://petvivo.com/ & https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About Paypolitan ($EPAN) :

Paypolitan’s (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN) platform will use blockchain technology, smart contracts, and open banking APIs to provide a next-gen payment solution that meets the needs of modern payment systems for businesses and customers. The platform can offer payment solutions and drive locked liquidity with white label services labeled with its partners’ brands. Paypolitan targets companies with the supporting device or processing several monthly and or recurrent payments - https://paypolitan.io/ .

About A-NATION Media (CRYPTO: ANTN) ($ANTN) :

A-NATION Media (CRYPTO: ANTN) ($ANTN) (“A-NATION”) is to utilize the rapidly growing blockchain technology in all its parts to rectify the shortcomings of the traditional film business models. The time has come to apply the now multi-trillion-dollar value of the World's cryptocurrency to film and television production. A-NATION’s creates liquidity through an ecosystem that allows for independent funding through the tokenized function of the blockchain technology. As A-NATION’s liquidity increases, the onboarding of systems and procedures will expand the ecosystem, including film-vested auctions, which will give A-NATION token holders a say in the choice of film projects they want to get funded. This process allows for determining the potential popularity of a specific film concept that translates into a global audience.

About AAptitude (CRYPTO: AAPT) ($AAPT) :

AAptitude’s (CRYPTO: AAPT) ($AAPT) escrow ecosystem is the perfect solution to creating a safer space for consumers in the cryptosphere. The escrow service serves the marketplace to find, review, and facilitate transactions for various projects and services. Vendors can set up a shop to sell or provide legal services or products. When consumers identify a service or product they would like to purchase, they will select "buy" as they complete a swap. The ecosystem allows funds to be transferred into an escrow locker until the services close. By implementing an automated Buyback feature, AAptitude increases the overall buying pressure and maximizes the prospects for the long-term vision of the AAptitude ecosystem - https://aaptitude.com / .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails services, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

