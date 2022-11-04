FMW Media Works Corp

New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Episode #403, Eight Interviews, Airing November 6, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

403rd TV episode features the following: 1). Mikra Cellular Sciences (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc.) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) 2). The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group 3).PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) 4).Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) 5). Hempacco Co., Inc (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) 6). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) 7). ETF Fund - Democracy Investments’(NYSE: DMCY) 8). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) - https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its nationally syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, November 6, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street's 403rd TV episode features the following eight (8) corporate interviews:

1). Human Wellness - Mikra Cellular Sciences ’ (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. ) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences & COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc.

2). Ecology Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team ’s (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group ’s corporate presentation.

3). Pet Health - PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

4). Biopharmaceutical - Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President / CEO.

5). Hemp Cigarettes - Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) interviews with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olson, Co-Founder/ Chief Marketing Officer.

6). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions - Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

7). Democracy International ETF Fund - Democracy Investments’ (NYSE: DMCY) interview with Julie Cane, CEO/ Co-Founder.

8). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, talks with Faraaz Jamal, CEO of Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra") and COO of Lifeist Wellness, Inc . (TSXV: LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF). Mikra's CELLF™ product that enhanced humans' microscopic cellular activities continues with solid sales. Faraaz expects to be once again "SOLD OUT." CELLF's unique proprietary delivery system allows for its nutrient-rich make-up to pass through the digestive system and be absorbed into the mid-small intestine (jejunum) and distributed to cells. Added to food and drinks, especially smoothies, CELLF has a buttery-type consistency. With holiday demands coming, stress and other related holiday pressures can cause sluggishness and other energy depletions; CELLF can help overcome these issues. And the new product is coming to market based on the CELLF product architecture. Endorsed by Jose Bautista, the product focuses on athletic activities designed to increase workouts and decrease recovery times afterward. If you feel sluggish, seem to lose energy midday, and do not like the caffeine crash, CELLF could be the answer. Mikra creates and sells products to help individuals increase their body's cellular ability to recover from any form of stress and obtain a complete wellness solution; it sells its product through its e-commerce outlets. Mikra Cellular Sciences is a Lifeist Wellness, Inc. subsidiary that develops, produces, and sells bioactive consumer products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ .

New to The Street re-airs the Corporate documentary on the business relationship between The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and Australian Company VRM BioLogik Group . Kellie Walters, CEO of the VRM BioLogik Group, explains their Company's mission in restoring topsoil's water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe's arable lands. The Founder/President of VRM BioLogik Group dedicated over 30 years to developing and deploying the HumiSoil product to improve all soil types and increase worldwide agricultural yields. In 2020, the team at VRM BioLogik met with The Sustainable Green Team, a US-based Company that creates eco-friendly, sustainable solutions from agricultural tree waste. With an established 30+ year market presence in the US, The Sustainable Green Team's CEO, Tony Raynor, and his wife, Tami Raynor, entered into collaboration with VRM BioLogik. The Sustainable Green Team will utilize VRM BioLogik Group's hydrosynthesis technology in the US to create the HumiSoil product for sales and distribution in the North American marketplace. With Earth's population of about eight billion people, farmable land is becoming scarce, and with both entities working in tandem, they can expand the revolutionary HumiSoil's agricultural reaches. Taking green wastes and food byproducts and converting them using VRM's hydrosynthesis technology, "Growing Water," for the masses can create sustainable solutions for food production. The documentary gives views on the ecological visions of both entities and shows the practical solutions now available. Websites: VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ . The segment first aired on October 30, 2022.

John Lai, CEO / President PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is on New to Street talking with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. The Company is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. During John's last show appearance, he told the viewer about a distribution agreement between PETV and MWI Animal Health (MWI), a leading animal health products and services distributor and Amerisource Bergen subsidiary . The product roll-out of PETV's patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology through MWI's distribution channels exceeded expectations. Securos is the educational division at MWI, which gives training and educational resources to veterinarians and contributes to the increased use of Spryng as an osteoarthritis treatment for dogs and horses. As a naturally derived product, using PETV's proprietary process, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology is a matrix of building block proteins injected into inflected joints, filling voids of depleted cartilage. Spryng mimics collagen tissue that significantly improves animals' afflicted joints. The product lubricates joints, reducing bone-on-bone infliction, significantly minimizing pain, and increasing longevity and the quality of life for the pet. With more clinical data published, trade show appearances, increases in sales/marketing, and more veterinary acceptance as a viable treatment, John sees great results forthcoming in 2023. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc . - https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

From the New to The Street's Nasdaq Marketsite studio, David Luci, the President / CEO at Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP), talks with TV Host Jane King about the Company's clinical biopharmaceutical business developing a new class of antibiotics for bacterial infections. The Company is developing potential treatments for Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI) (C. diff) and MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) bacteria. ACXP's novel Ibezapolstat drug for C. diff show restoration of a healthy microbiome in patients on day three out of the ten-day treatment period. David also told viewers that patients in the study had increased their secondary bio acids, which is vital in reducing the potential for C. diff relapse infection. The current frontline treatment of Vancomycin has limitations, with 20% or higher rates of C. diff recurrence. David believes reduced microbiome and bio acids could have been why Sanofi and Pfizer abandoned their vaccine studies. ACXP's Ibezapolstat, currently in FDA Phase 2b trial , is showing consistent solid results. Annually, C. diff infects an estimated 500,000 people and kills about 30,000. Many catch the infection in hospitals and nursing homes. The Company is seeking a $16M non-dilutive grant to continue the development of its second drug, ACX-375C, a potential drug to overcome MRSA infections. Other available grants and federally funded programs can pay up to 70% of the research and development of the drugs and reimbursements on FDA Phase 3 trials. David expects a robust forthcoming 2023 with all the positive ongoings, and he will be back on future shows updating viewers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King interviews Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olson, Co-Founder/Chief Marketing Officer. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, viewers learn about the Company's hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products. Jorge explains the Company's goal in Disrupting Tobacco™ products with hemp cigarettes. The tobacco industry is a $1T global industry, while the hemp and cannabis industry is only at $25B. The market share for hemp based smokable products is a growing opportunity. Jorge explains the different types of cannabinoid infusions that the Company uses to create different effectiveness from sleep to energy. Sandro discusses its successful celebrity joint ventures with Cheech & Chong and Rick Ross. The Company created smokable hemp products and wrapping, rolling papers that cater to celebrities' fans. Management continues to sign-up master distribution agreements, looks for new technological advancements, and will look at accretive acquisitions to grow its hemp-based product footprint. Hempacco owns its production facility, has vending machine locations, and private label products. The growth in their herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper continues. It took the Company two years to create its unique smokable hemp product line. Now, with patents and proprietary intellectual property (IP), the Company is positioned to gain more market share out of the $1T tobacco marketplace. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) - https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), joins New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. offers Sekur, a Swiss secure email and messenger communication application available on any mobile device, tablet, and desktop. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing , a complete and affordable cybersecurity solution for individuals and businesses. Many banks in the US violated banking privacy laws while using Big Tech open platforms to communicate banking information. Some banks used WhatsApp to message clients and for internal uses, which is a violation, resulting in over $2B in fines. The solution is Sekur Private Data's Sekur products which offer encrypted secure communications and data management. SekurMessenger allows for private and secure texting and provides the receiver of text messages from the subscriber with the same encrypted features. Sekur's "Chat-by-Invite" app, available in 61 countries, allows texting to occur in a closed-loop system hosted and owned by Sekur in Switzerland . The platform offers archiving, a requirement for many regulated industries, including banks and other financial institutions. Alain told viewers that growth continues in Central America and other South American countries and expects more small-medium business (SMB) enterprises and governments to sign up for Sekur. In the US market, B2B partnerships are growing, too. Sekur's "Chat-by-Invite" app is available on iOS and Android; go to Sekur.com to download it., Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. The Company never asks for a phone number to subscribe. Sekur is on track for an exciting 2023. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

Joining New to The Street is Julie Cane, CEO/Co-Founder of Democracy Investments , who talks with TV Host Jane King from the show's Nasdaq MarketSite studio. During Julie's years serving in the US Navy as a pilot, her worldwide deployments enlighten her about the value of democratic systems. As such, Julie has seen the diminishing of freedoms imposed through authoritarian governments. In 2020, Democracy Investments launched, intending to create investment products in developing and emerging democratic countries. Using data obtained through a license agreement with the publisher of "The Economist," The Economist Group, Ltd., Julie, and her colleagues use the Economist's Democracy Index (EIU) for financial products. Julie tells viewers that democracies are in decline and that over ½ the world's populations are under authoritarian governments. Democracy Investments created an ETF that tracks a new index that leverages the Economist's Democracy Index (EIU), giving more investment dollars to emerging and growing democracies, a new way to advance democracy worldwide. The Company's Democracy Investment International Index takes the Solactive GBS Global Markets All-World Ex US Index . It overlays that data with the EIU Democracy Index (Economist's Intelligence Unit), which created a proprietary methodology for a new index, that is a product of market capitalization and democracy scores. The resulting data gives higher weights to democratic countries than those under authoritarian regimes. The Democracy International ETF Fund (NYSE: DMCY) is a Global Markets Ex United States Large & Mid Cap international equity portfolio weighted by democracy growth and market capitalization. The fund enables investors to allocate more into democracies, thereby shifting capital flows toward democratic countries and away from authoritarian governments. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Democracy Investments - https://www.democracyinvestments.com . Carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing.

New to the Street TV airs its "Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Talking with TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry, they discuss the information requested on social media platforms regarding purchasing goods and services. Ana stated that she was interested in buying a camper on Facebook's MarketPlace, and the AI program asked for all sorts of information that she was unwilling to provide. Alain states that the best way to purchase something is to contact the merchant directly, don't put your data on these open-source Big Tech platforms. Scammers and hackers love these sites to steal information and money, which could eventually lead to identity theft. Alain recommends two types of email; the first is the general email which is usually free from a Big Tech platform and used for public communications. The other email with powerful encryption technology should be a secure platform for personal and financial data transmissions, like the software products Sekur offers . With SekurMail/SekurMessenger , your communications are transmitted and received on a closed-loop system owned and controlled by Sekur Private Data, which operates the services in Switzerland. Sekur never uses 3rd parties, never mines/sell data, and has no request for phone numbers. Switzerland has some of the strictest privacy laws in the world, and selling data is a criminal offense. Alain gives viewers the PROMO CODE: SEKUR15 to get 15% savings on a yearly plan, and by getting the first two months free, a subscriber is saving about 33% in total. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ & http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth?

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra"), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on one's health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and needed minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level - https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its portfolio business units include CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high-margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country's largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: ir@lifeist.com .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals cost-effectively and time-efficiently. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and methods of use. The Company's lead product SPRYNG ™ with OsteoCushion ™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme, and its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistant Enterococcus (VRE) and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company's Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic being developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials of ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com .

About Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brands. Hempacco's operational segments include manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper, smokable technology development, The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper, and Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross. Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com and order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com .

About Democracy Investments :

Democracy Investments seeks to incentivize democracy by influencing capital flow in financial markets. By allocating capital based on democracy scores, the Company, through its Democracy International Fund , seeks to increase the cost of capital for authoritarian states, leading to reduced economic growth and the reverse for democracies. Additionally, by making investment proportional to democracy scores and never dropping investment in a nation to zero, the Company hopes to maintain a market-based incentive for democratic reforms. A country that becomes more democratic relative to the rest of the world will see increased investment, while nations that regress will see less. Democracy International's goal is to grow large, lower fees, and influence capital flows to encourage ALL countries to improve their democracy scores. The Democracy International Fund (NYSE: DMCY) seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Democracy Investment International Index - https://www.democracyinvestments.com/ & https://www.democracyinvestments.com/fund (carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing, this not an offer to buy/sell ETF).

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

