New to The Street TV Announces its 4 Business Guest Interviews being Broadcasted on Bloomberg TV, Tonight, Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 9:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its business TV show, tonight, Thursday, September 30, 2021, on Bloomberg TV at 9:30 PM PT.



New to The Street’s 240th TV show lineup for tonight’s airing features 4 interviews of the following Companies and their business' representatives:

1). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) interviews with both Mr. Mark Kay, CEO, and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President.

2). Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: GEGR) interview with Mr. Peter Koley, CFO.

3). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.’s. (OTCQB:RPMT) interview with Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy.

4). GlobeX Data, Ltd’s. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to The Street TV welcomes on tonight’s Thursday, September 30, 2021, show StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) Mr. Mark Kay, CEO. and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President. Both Company executives talk, in-studio at NASDAQ, to the New to The Street TV host, Jane King, about SFOR’s cyber security products and services that provide next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users. Viewers hear Mr. Waller talking about its soon to close US SEC Reg A+ financing and he explains the use-of-proceeds to grow sales, develop more sales ads and marketing strategies. With capital outlays focused on marketing strategies, both Mr. Kay and Mr. Waller expect continued growth of the Company’s GuardedID® , MobileTrust® , ProtectID® and SafeVchat Meetings products and services. They both explain that their Company’s unique cybersecurity products with enhanced protocols and authentications eliminate “HACK” attacks on their clients, especially while utilizing internet communications, chat, and video on desktop computers. Mr. Waller introduced to the viewers the Company’s new improved website, and Mr. Kay talks about the new website for both product sales and the educational resource available to provide answers and solutions to cybersecurity issues. The SafeVchat product gives immediate controls to the online chat organizer, controlling the chat which can eliminate unwanted interruptions and uninvited participants, a common problem with other competitive products online. With a pre-Covid market around $2B, it now has grown exponentially for remote virtual meeting products, and since Covid forced many to work remotely, both Mr. Kay and Mr. Waller see a strong future for SFOR and its for their shareholders.

Tonight, Thursday, September 30, 2021, Gansel Energy Group, Inc.’s (OTCPink:GEGR) Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Peter Koley, joins the New to the Street TV show and provides an informative interview with TV host Jane King. Mr. Koley gives the TV viewers specific details about the Company’s comprehensive finance modeling, as it pertains to growth companies positioned in the global marketplace. With years of international business acumen, Mr. Koley provides the focus of GEGR’s business in providing capital investments for small to midsize entities. He offers insight into the Company’s recent press release, about GEGR taking a 40% shareholder stake in MonFerr SRL , and tells why this recent transaction is a perfect example of how Gansel operates its business. Most small to medium-size businesses have cash-flow problems, but they have sustainable and growing businesses. Mr. Koley explains how Gansel provides capital solutions which are otherwise not obtainable through conventional legacy financial options. The Board of Directors at Gansel Energy Group each have unique business acumens which complement the existing ang growing business, and each provides their expertise in making decision on capital transaction with the objective to be accretive to the bottom-line at GEGR. Mr. Koley sees a bright and exciting future for GEGR and its shareholders as they continue to grow their business both in Italy and internationally.

New to The Street TV airs, tonight, Thursday, September 30, 2021, the interview between TV Host, Jane King, and Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy and Marketing at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . (OTCQB:RPMT). Mr. Aptor explains to the viewers about the Company’s child safe digital wallet which is secure and private for both online and direct commerce. The wallet is both the USA’s COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) and the EU’s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant, giving parents the confidence that their children’s data is not stolen. With the Mazoola super digital wallet app, children have a mobile wallet which becomes a teaching tool for money management and financial literacy, at the same time fully protecting children from nefarious entities who want to steal identities. Additionally, he explains how certain function on the app allows parents the ability to limit children’s spending habits, increases savings and offers social responsibilities to give to charities. REGO’s unique platform makes it fun, learns and teaches children financial literacy, and has a private digital footprint which is must in today’s fintech space.

Joining tonight, Thursday, September 30, 2021 on the New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). He gives TV host Jan King and viewers an update about the ever-growing corporate fundamental at GlobeX Data, Ltd. and its Sekur® cybersecurity products. He further explains why the Company continues to grow because they don’t use big tech platforms for internet connectivity, they don’t have an open-source codes, and more importantly, they are NEVER mining your data “FOR SALE.” Since the inception of the Company in 2007, Mr. Ghiai wanted a technology company which focused on data security. The Company is publicly traded entity with stock listings on the OTC Market (OTCQB:SWISF), Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:SWIS), and the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA:GDT). A subscriber base platform whereas sensitive information can be transmitted to non-subscribers without information being hack, Alain explains the uniqueness of his technological platform and its built-in security features. SekurSuite® and Sekur® platforms use no phone numbers which gives customer a security feature not found on the most widely used internet platforms. With over $7T dollars lost annually worldwide in cybersecurity breaches, Mr. Alain Ghiai can see a very bright future for GlobeX Data, Ltd. and their shareholders. As Always, Mr. Ghiai explains and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates it internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s strict and very tough privacy laws.

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees and partners in real time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are: ProtectID®: offers 2-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication across many methods and devices for protection. Methods that is preferable and low cost for delivering One Time Passwords (OTP). This approach leverages a 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID®: a keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information. This has become the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI and the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust® is an iPhone/iPad and Android all devices password vault that includes a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, which is critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product secure SafeVchat is a video conferencing product - https://www.strikeforcetech.com/.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR) is an international finance and holding company which combines the cumulative and collective knowledge of its management team. Its management team consists of experienced professionals in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America with proven success. GEGR has expanded rapidly through a series of fifteen highly diversified acquisitions or investments. The Company currently consists of a wide variety of industries including Biotech, Commodities, Apparel, Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The Company's revenues and earnings have grown considerably because of these acquisitions. GEGR has the accounting, legal and management organization with structural skill sets to effectively evaluate and make prompt business decisions and the resource network to facilitate high level transactions - https://gegrgroup.com/ .

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB:RPMT):



REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB:RPMT) (“REGO”) is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola SM , allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance - www.regopayments.com .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc9f3ffd-c97e-403e-8bc0-c8e2095e9e54



