New to The Street TV Announces its Business Guest Interviews, Episode #388 Airs on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 6:00 PM ET as Sponsored Programming

New to The Street TV Announces its Business Guest Interviews, Episode #388 Airs on Bloomberg TV

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces broadcasting its sponsored program business show Saturday, September 24, 2022, on Bloomberg TV at 6:00 PM ET.



1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

2). Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President / CEO.

3). “Unstoppable Segment” – Coastal Kapital, LLC’s interviews with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder, and Chris Murray, Senior Vice-president.

4). “Unstoppable Segment” - Blue Castle Ventures LTD’s (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) interview with David Rojas, CEO/Founder.

New to The Street TV is airing the Nasdaq Marketplace studio interview with John Lai, CEO / President PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV). The Company is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. Talking with TV Host Jane King, John gives viewers an update on the recent launch of the distribution agreement between PETV and MWI A nimal Health (MWI), a leading animal health products and services distributor, and Amerisource Bergen subsidiary. With over $5B in annual revenue, MWI is one of the largest distributors of veterinary drugs and products, with lots of business resources and skilled personnel. Securos is the e ducational division at MWI, which provides hands-on training, resources, and continuing education for veterinarians, helping them understand the full benefits of products. The educational and sales/ market teams at MWI now promote and distribute PETV’s injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology that treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions for dogs, horses, and cats. As a naturally derived product, Spryng mimics collagen tissue that significantly improves animals’ afflicted joints. The feline osteoarthritis version of Spryng is coming to market soon. John says the Spryng roll-out with MWI is going very well. He explains three reasons for Spryng continued growth: 1) it is a naturally derived product, 2) it is not a pharmaceutical or biological derived product, and 3) it has a recyclable package in line with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards. Recently, PETV hired more seasoned personnel with over two decades of sales/marketing experience in the pet industry. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

New to The Street TV welcomes David Luci, the President / CEO at Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP). From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, David talks with TV Host Jane King about the Company's clinical biopharmaceutical business developing a new class of antibiotics for bacterial infections. David discusses the Company's novel Ibezapolstat drug , a potential treatment for Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI). With the recent positive outcome from Ibezapolstat's FDA Phase 2a clinical and microbiome data, the Company is now enrolling patients for its FDA Phase 2b trial . CDI kills about 29,000 people annually; many catch the infection in hospitals and nursing homes. Clinical data to date shows that Ibezapolstat increases the good microbiome bacteria in the gut, and it demonstrated eradication of CDI during 3-days of treatment. David references Summit Therapeutics, and their recent Phase 3 FDA failure on a competitive CDI drug. There has been NO new class of antibiotic drugs since 1984, and the current frontline treatment Vancomycin, has limitations with about a 15-20% rate of CDI recurrence. Big Pharma wants a new class of antibiotics to combat CDI and other bacterial infections. David explains that being public is essential and helps the Company raise money, as needed, going forward with current and other pipeline treatments. Private and Governmental organization grants are a good source for early-stage development of new novel drug products. David will do a follow-up interview to inform viewers of the progress with the Ibezapolstat drug and the Company . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/

From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, New to The Street TV airs its “Unstoppable - Segment” with TV Co-Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan, who interview Coastal Kapital, LLC ’s Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder, and Chris Murry, Senior Vice-president. Coastal Kapital, LLC is a funding source for businesses needing capital for equipment purchases/leases, heavy equipment, sales/marketing, expansion, inventories, and other business cycle functions. As a non-bank, Kortney explains her moniker “Storytime Lender”- more than just a credit score. Entrepreneurs sometimes get financially upside down and take a credit hit, Coastal Kapital looks beyond that credit score but focuses on a business’s operation and the owner’s commitment to succeed. The business story is essential, which can decide on lending approvals. Women-owned companies can find capital solutions at Coastal. Chris Murray, Senior Vice-President, explains Coastal Kapital’s launch into other business sectors for lending needs in e-commerce, software solutions, advertising, marketing, and even book writers. Always looking for innovation in its lending practices which gives it an advantage over its competitors' practices, Coastal Kapital is financing you can trust. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Coastal Kapital, LLC - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

David Rojas, Chief Executive Officer / Founder of Blue Castles Ventures, LTD . (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD), is on New to The Street’s “Unstoppable – Segment.” From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, David talks with Co-Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan about Blue Castles Ventures’ financial products. With experiences in day trading, personal/corporate finance, mergers and risk management, David explains the Company’s NFT platform. The biggest problem with the crypto marketplace is that most cryptos have no tangible assets backing their value. Many have lost millions of dollars trading crypto, with DeFi Exchanges making money from transactional fees. David is using his asset-backed stablecoin $BCVD on the ecosystem to establish an NFT marketplace that creates an actual value blockchain from real collateral in assets. Currently, Blue Venture’s creates NFTs for art and is developing other value-backed NFTs in different industries like real estate. The Company offers a “Crypto-Certificate,” which guarantees actual ownership of real assets on the blockchain. With a worldwide client base, the Blue Castle NFT platform awards a percentage back in $BCVD tokens for clients’ participation on the blockchain. The blockchain’s intended use is to create a decentralized marketplace for the movement of goods and services, not to trade worthless crypto not back by anything except air. David is committed to future growth in the crypto industry while creating value-added financial products backed by physical assets. Blue Castle Ventures LTD does not trade cryptocurrencies or carry out transactions or investments with cryptocurrencies; all the Company’s operations are in US dollars. The blockchain is a cryptography and security system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Blue Castle Ventures LTD - https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals cost-effectively and time-efficiently. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ .

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company’s Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials of ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com .

About Coastal Kapital, LLC .

Coastal Kapital, LLC provides businesses with the capital needed to get a competitive edge, maximizing a company’s profits. Helping companies succeed since 2007, Coastal Kapital account executives with over 14 years of experience have relationships with over 150 different programs. Their clients understand that time equals money, and Coastal Kapital is the one-stop shop for all your financial needs and offers its clients the most innovative programs. They offer equipment leasing, business loans, working capital, merchant Processing, collateral asset, and real estate-backed funding, regardless of credit type. Coastal Kapital is a dedicated financial service leader in commercial equipment and asset-based lending and maintains relationships with business owners, vendors, and manufacturers across the US who value partnerships and integrity. Coastal Kapital is financing you can trust - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

About Blue Castles Ventures, LTD. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD):

Blue Castle Ventures LTD (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) is the first company in the world to truly have digital assets that have a physical collateral. NFTs are our main traded digital asset, these NFTs have a real painting or collateral from a real artist. Blue Castle Ventures has its own blockchain system to guarantee operations. The company also has products that emulate financial planning based upon the NFTs commercialization and stock trading - https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

