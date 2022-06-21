U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

New to the Street TV Broadcasting the Interview with Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. on the Fox Business Network

FMW Media Works Corp
·5 min read

Sun West's Morgan™ platform is a technology and AI platform for a mortgage

Saturday, June 25, 2022, 8:30 AM PT, football and baseball Hall of Famers Terrell "TO" Owens, and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, introduce Sun West Mortgage Company's Morgan™ into the "Mortgage Hall of Fame." Everyone is welcome to the event; follow the link to register: https://www.swmc.com/gameon/.

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV, a syndicated business show, announces the broadcasting of its interview with Mr. Pavan Agarwal, CEO, Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.

A New to The Street TV host sit down with Mr. Agarwal, who explains Sun West Mortgage Company Inc.'s business as one of the largest privately-owned mortgage-backed originators and servicers.

The event will also benefit The Autism Community in Action (TACA), with Sun West donating $10k based on in-person or live stream attendees.

Morgan™ is a technological platform developed to eliminate the stress, anxiety, uncertainty, and risk of the home buying process even for those with challenging credit and employment history, empathetically making it easier for everyone involved in the mortgage process.

Pavan Agarwal, CEO, Sun West Mortgage, "I'm excited to be on New to Street TV, and the show gives me the opportunity to talk about the upcoming live / media streamed, free event, the nomination of Morgan™ into the Mortgage Hall of Fame. I'm grateful for two successful sports icons, Hall of Famers Terrell "TO" Owens and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, who introduce the Morgan™ mortgage platform. I recommend the viewer join the presentation, 'GAME ON,' to see how the Morgan™ mortgage platform works and get successful business and life-changing tips from two Hall of Famers from the football and baseball professions. I feel my interview on the show gives the TV audience a snapshot of why Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., since 1980, successfully helped many in mortgage transactions."

Vincent Caruso, CEO of FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV, states, "Our viewers look for business information about current trends and events. Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., with its Morgan™ technological platform, is a perfect guest, especially with the sudden spike in mortgage interest rates. Our audiences should understand their 'Mortgage Hall of Fame – Morgan™', which provides a stress-free mortgage process."

New to The Street TV will air the upcoming Mr. Pavan Agarwal, CEO, Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. interview on the Fox Business Network, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT.

About Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.:

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. dedicates itself to offering its customers the best service. To accomplish this, they empower their loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most appropriate loan options for each customer – at amazing speed. The Company focuses on technology, giving them an edge in the mortgage industry to offer some of the fastest turn times available – so the customer can get into the home of their dreams sooner. They commit to their core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West's Morgan™ platform is a technology and AI platform that understands and appreciates the unique challenges of getting a mortgage. The platform is available 24 hours & 7 days a week. It was created to intuitively understand simple and complex requests and gives end-users a context-aware resolution of all daily requests, thereby resolving challenges with rigorous efficiency. The Morgan platform provides any inquiry, assistance, or service that an end-user require is completed intuitively, in minutes, and without friction. Founded in 1980, Sun West services a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. acts as the lender and offers to finance qualified borrowers - https://www.swmc.com/ & https://www.hellomorgan.com/

June 25, 2022 "GAME ON" – Mortgage Hall of Fame - Morgan™ Event Link: https://www.swmc.com/gameon/

About FMW Media: 

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson
 +1 (631) 766-7462
 Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

"New to The Street" Business Development Office
1-516-696-5900
Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21a31952-f76a-43f4-98ce-e0cb743c8df8


