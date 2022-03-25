New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV announces its Eight Interviews for This Week's TV Broadcast, Episode #322, March 27, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

FMW Media Works Corp

New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV announces its Eight Interviews for This Week's TV Broadcast, March 27, 2022

1). Cryptocurrency - FINXFLO (CRYPTO: FXF) ($FXF) 2). Cryptocurrency - EQIFI (CRYPTO: EQX) ($EQX) 3). Cryptocurrency – Sonar -Resonance Labs Ltd (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) 4). Cryptocurrency – Vulcan Forged (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) 5). Cryptocurrency – Stater (CRYPTO: STR) ($STR) 6). Cryptocurrency - Dafi Protocol (CRYPTO: DAFI) ($DAFI) 7). Technology Hardware / Cryptocurrency – SpiderDAO (CRYPTO: SPDR) ($SPDR) 8). Sekur's® (a GlobeX Data, Ltd. division) - "Weekly Hack - SPECIAL SEGMENT" - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces their broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour TV show this Sunday, March 27, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street's 322nd TV episode line-up, features eight interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency - FINXFLO's (CRYPTO: FXF) ($FXF) interview, James Gillingham, CEO.

2). Cryptocurrency - EQIF i 's (CRYPTO: EQX) ($EQX) interview, Ms. Ioana Frincu, Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

3). Cryptocurrency – Sonar -Resonance Labs Ltd's (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) interviews, Mr. Jacob Camilleri, CEO, and Mr. Elias Ad, Director of Education and Community Lead.

4). Cryptocurrency – Vulcan Forged's (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) interview, Mr. Jamie Thomson, CEO.

5). Cryptocurrency – Stater's (CRYPTO: STR) ($STR) interview, Mr. Bogdan Baiceanu, CEO.

6). Cryptocurrency - D afi Protocol ' s (CRYPTO: DAFI ) ($DAFI) interview, Mr. Zain Rana, CEO / Founder.

7). Technology Hardware / Cryptocurrency – SpiderDAO's (CRYPTO: SPDR) ($SPDR) interview, Mr. Nathan Varty, CEO.

8). Sekur's® (a GlobeX Data, Ltd . division) - "Weekly Hack - SPECIAL SEGMENT" interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

The New to The Street TV show welcomes James Gillingham, CEO at FINXFLO (CRYPTO: FXF) ($FXF) , who talks with Anchor Jane King about his crypto exchange. FINXFLO is the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator that uses different crypto exchanges with the best price executions. FINXFLO has 18 other crypto exchanges integrated into their platform. James tells viewers that FINXFLO now has 300 new trading assets, new trade station features with better execution prices, and ZERO trading fees. With a global network of liquidity providers, FINXFLO is confident cryptocurrency traders will benefit even more from ZERO Trading Fees, some of the deepest in-market liquidity, and highly competitive, best available prices. In past geopolitical issues, fiat currencies were the flight to safety; James sees changing perceptions from the Ukraine-Russian War. Crypto and GOLD appear to be the new flight to safety. President Biden's Executive Order is a positive for the industry, giving current and future crypto users confidence and increasing acceptances. James reveals the upcoming launch of its FINXFLO debit card pinned to the $FXF token. The debit card is an everyday use card for its holder. Each transaction debits the cardholder's $FXF position held and automatically gives rewards based on uses. James tells viewers that management is working on getting the $FXF token traded on a Tier-1 cryptocurrency exchange. As crypto activities become more accepted worldwide, FINXFLO will surely benefit. FINXFLO's proprietary algorithm distributes customer orders across multiple crypto exchanges to retrieve optimal buy and sell prices with minimal slippage. Get started trading, download the FINXFLO mobile app, available on iOS and Google Android.

Ms. Ioana Frincu, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at EQI F i (CRYPTO: EQX )($EQX) , joins the New to The Street TV, explaining to Anchor Jane King and viewers EQIFi's digital platform. Ioana describes how the platform merges traditional banking with a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) alternative. As the Company's CTO, Ioana talks about the process and progress in developing the mobile EQIFi app, which allows users ease of transfers between cryptocurrency and fiat money, with no fees, keeps track of savings and investments, and transfers both in crypto/fiat transactions. The app's inspiration came from Ioana's frustration when moving cryptocurrency and fiat money transactions through multiple platforms, including numerous fee structures. The app is fantastic, and she recommends it to everyone, both small and large individual crypto holders and businesses. The app launch is coming out in early April 2022, before the Company's participation at the cryptocurrency trade show in Miami, Florida . Ioana expects to have more blockchain integrations on its platform in the future. She told viewers to expect the EQIFi debit card to become available in the near term for account holders to make purchases using their crypto or fiat account balances.

This week TV Anchor Ana Berry welcomes Mr. Jacob Camilleri, CEO, and Mr. Elias Ad, Director of Education and Community Lead at Sonar -Resonance Labs Ltd (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) ("Sonar") to the New to The Street TV show. Jacob talks about the release of the educational platform and its wallet, which is a must for both new and experienced crypto traders. He explains that the main objective at Sonar is to provide a user experience that gives all necessary information about different tokens, NFTs, and coins. Sonar brings a vast number of educational resources and financial tools as one application. Elias talks about the need for a single source of educational information about the numerous mechanics and terminologies used in the crypto world. Accessing relevant information as a one-stop source platform regarding blockchain reports, transactions, trade data, analytics, Defi access tools, and other essential matrices are necessary to help individuals become confident about the cryptocurrency industry. He invited anyone to join the SonarYouTube Blockchain channel for blockchain educational teachings. The Company has other social platforms, Telegram , Discord , Twitter, and quality information on its website, https://www.sonarplatform.io/ . Anyone can download Sonar's Beta platform to get acquainted with the ecosystem's community and education tools.

New to The Street TV's Anchor Ana Berry talks on this week's show with Mr. Jamie Thomson, CEO at Vulcan Forge d (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) . As a blockchain NFT and gaming platform powered by the Company's $PYR token, James provides an update on Vulcan Forged's company ongoings. With recent geopolitical events and worldwide downtrend economics, he sees a slowing in users on the metaverse platform. Even though demand slowed, he expects growth to continue in the long-term as the metaverse gaming adoption gains momentum. Vulcan Forged's VulcanVerse , a Greco-Roman fantasy Metaverse gaming platform, allows users to leave real-life issues behind and enjoy a completely different VR (Virtual Reality) gaming experience. These players/users can buy/sell land, swords, and other assets within this metaverse game. James sees VR hardware providers gaining demand and expects more crypto gaming metaverse growth, especially with VulcanVerse . On the show, James provided a new terminology, "GameiFi," which is a new word for the Pay-to-Earn ecosystems - metaverse VR NFT gaming platforms, replacing the typical legacy Pay-to-Play gaming platforms in the marketplace.

Mr. Bogdan Baiceanu, CEO and Co-Founder, Stater (CRYPTO: STR) ($STR) , is on this week's New to The Street TV show with Anchor Jane King. Bogdan explains the Company's open-source, peer-to-peer (P2P) NFT loan base platform. Anyone with an NFT holding can use the platform to develop a smart contract to facilitate a structured loan, using an NFT asset as collateral, effectuating a loan between lenders and borrowers on predetermined crypto positions. Once the loan is paid-in-full and contract terms met, the wallet releases the NFT holding back to the borrower. Bogdan reminds viewers that the NFT collateral is lost if a smart contract payment default occurs. As a P2P crypto lending platform, the $STR ecosystem allows borrowers and lenders to interact with lower loan cost spreads, higher liquidity than legacy lending methods and provides both sides of the loan a unique user experience. STR token and Stater's loan/borrowing NFT platform act as an escrow agent between lenders and borrowers.

This week, Anchor Jane King, New to The Street, talks with Mr. Zain Rana, Founder / CEO at D afi Protocol (CRYPTO: DAFI ($DAFI) (“Dafi”). Zain explains the Company's growth in the W3 crypto marketplace as a leader in the cryptocurrency staking protocols. Dafi’s Super Staking dToken rewards ecosystems, a unique way to increase user participation rewards while reducing decentralized inflations, typical with standard crypto reward blockchain programs. "Super Staking" converts volatility in the market demand into reward quantity. No longer will users have to be diluted through significant inflation rates, which devalue the protocol associated with rewards on Defi, NFTs, and gaming platforms. With recent partnerships with Polygon , Chainlink , and others, Dafi is a powerful staking solution that creates intelligent reward programs, evolving the currently used staking reward protocols offered in the crypto market. Zain continues to see upward growth throughout 2022 and beyond as adoption continues in $DAFI's "Internet of Stacking." Viewers can become part of a "DAFINAUT" community ecosystem , dToken Super Staking.

SpiderDAO's (CRYPTO:SPDR) ($SPDR) CEO, Mr. Nathan Varty, talks with TV Anchor Jane King on this week's New to The Street Show. SpiderDAO is the industry's first hardware-enabled DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) that bundles multi-layered hardware and software tools. Nathan explains how SpiderDAO became an entity from his other business experiences in the crypto mining sector. In 2015, he developed the first of its kind VPN (Virtual Private Network) as a "Plug and Play" solution, integrated with military-grade encryption privacy features used in the crypto industries. The SpiderMiner product is available for many end-users and those consciences about environmental impacts associated with other energy-intensive crypto mining hardware/software platforms. SpiderMiner offers miners a lower power consumption footprint that can mine multiple cryptos. Since energy costs are muted compared to other high utility intensives products, end-users can earn high mining returns due to lower energy input costs. Viewers can learn more about mining crypto, earning tokens, and protecting the environment at https://miner.spidervpn.org/.

The "WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur®, a GlobeX Data, Ltd division, talks with New to The Street TV Anchor Ana Berry. The Company is a leader in Swiss hosted private and secure communications and data management with a subscriber based Sekur product that can prevent hacking. Alain explains the most recent hack attack, malware loaded onto the DocuSign platform, which embeds itself onto a Microsoft email. Once again, open-source email platforms that share code are hackers' favorite targets. The Sekur email is now available for businesses, which allows for domain migration. You can use your business email and enjoy the many features for a monthly subscription fee which includes 100G of space. Business email addresses cost $10.00 per month, with additional business emails for $7.00, monthly, or yearly. The Company expects to launch the email app instead of the current web-based email platform. The app has no configuration setup and is easy to install and use. More third-party developers continue to use open-source codes for both established and new technological applications, making these apps easy access to more hacks. Alain reminds everyone about Globex Data's virtual vault of encryptions on all its Sekur products and how these features eliminate hack events. For regaining and protecting personal and business IT solutions, year-round, get the Sekur® email and messenger for only $7.00 (individual)/$10.00 (business) per month. Remember: What is your privacy worth?"

About FINXFLO (CRYPTO:FXF) ($FXF):

FINXFLO (CRYPTO: FXF) ($FXF) is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one KYC account, our users can now utilize liquidity from CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product- finxflo.com .

About EQIFi (CRYPTO: EQX )($EQX) :

EQIFi (CRYPTO: EQX) ($EQX) builds a global DeFi (Decentralized Finance) gateway for you, delivering more products and services than any other platform and simplifying the complex world of DeFi. EQIFi is on a mission to become the gateway for everyone to the DeFi industry. EQIFi works to democratize financial products previously available to only the privileged few through blockchain technology. EQIFi's infrastructure optimizes itself for real-time digital interactions. It is at the forefront, embracing today's ever-demanding culture of instant access for the evolution of digital banking and finance technologies - https://www.eqifi.com/ .

About Sonar -Resonance Labs Ltd (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) :

Sonar -Resonance Labs Ltd (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) ("Sonar") is a dynamic, all-in-one crypto tracking platform aiming to simplify and accelerate online investments. The platform's analytical ecosystem provides a safe place for users to research, manage, and decide on their current and future crypto investments by providing complete transparency and traceability. It features a central platform of analytics tools, a web3 wallet, and educational content - https://www.sonarplatform.io/ .

About Vulcan Forged (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) :

Vulcan Forged (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) is an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem design, community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through incubation programs and crowdfunding. Blockchain game enthusiasts see Vulcan Forged as a one-stop-shop where they can access popular games within a large NFT marketplace, buying and selling digital gaming assets. Its $PYR settlement, staking, and the entire ecosystem powers its utility token. The ERC20 compatible $PYR is a cross-platform currency used in-game titles part of the Vulcan Forged gaming ecosystem - https://vulcanforged.com/ .

About Stater (CRYPTO: STR) ($STR) :

Stater (CRYPTO: STR) ($STR) is building an open-source lending platform for NFT assets that helps users unlock and leverage the value of their NFTs without losing ownership. The Company's mission is to enable lending to every NFT that holds value by offering a frictionless experience and multi-chain interoperability. Stater NFT holders can unlock discounts when lending or borrowing receive community airdrops and other perks within the ecosystem. Staking STR Token gets a 5% discount from the interest rate and 5% from the loan amount. Holders can create a borrowing package and receive a loan in $STR and offer loans in $STR to borrowers that have this option enabled. The platform is currently available on Ethereum, Mainnet, and Polygon with more integrations in the pipeline - https://stater.co/ .

About D afi Protocol (CRYPTO: DAFI ($DAFI) (“Dafi”):

Daft Protocol (CRYPTO: DAFI ($DAFI) ("Dafi") created the first transition from simple token rewards, to demand-tied rewards, which incentivize users with better liquidity and staking. Dafi creates limitless applications with reduced inflation by replacing simple token rewards with dTokens. As the network grows in demand, dTokens distributed to users can increase in quantity. Essentially, Dafi converts demand volatility into user rewards. Super Staking, the first mainnet product of Dafi, launched in 2021. Super Staking is Staking 2.0, and it involves staking for a dToken as a reward; visualize the token as a fragment of a network. Staking is created from the token and then distributed as a reward. The cool thing is that they can split & multiply if they sense demand in the network has risen. Similarly, they can reduce & make themselves scarce if the network falls in value. Dafi is instrumental in creating intelligent reward models for blockchain-built games and DeFi protocols - https://www.dafiprotocol.io/ & https://stake.dafiprotocol.io/ .

About SpiderDAO (CRYPTO:SPDR) ($SPDR):

SpiderDAO's (CRYPTO:SPDR) ($SPDR) provides a decentralized router-based VPN service for its users by using a dual-governance model which brings together hardware and software tools with on-chain elements. The team aims to build a new set of standards for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO) to counteract the unfair distribution of voting power. By combining hardware safeguards and leveraging the Polkadot consensus mechanism, SpiderDAO establishes a whale-resistant mechanism while creating a highly scalable, interoperable, and stable governance system https://www.spiderdao.io/ ; Telegram - https://t.me/SpiderDAO ; Twitter- https://twitter.com/spiderdao ; Medium - https://spiderdao.medium.com/ , SpiderDAO Token - https://claim.spiderdao.io/#/ & SpiderMiner - https://miner.spidervpn.org/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

