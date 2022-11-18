FMW Media Works Corp

New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV Announces This Week's TV Broadcast Line-up, Episode #408, Sunday, November 20, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

Featuring the Following: 1). The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group 2). Myriad Social (CRYPTO: MYRIA) ($MYRIA) 3). Hemp Cigarettes - Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) 4). GroveToken (CRYPTO: GVR) ($GVR) 5).Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) 6). Mikra Cellular Sciences (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc.) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) 7). Bitech Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: BTTC) ($BTCC) ("Bitech") 8). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" -Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®)- https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New To The Street / Newsmax TV show announces the broadcasting line-up of its nationally syndicated 1-hour TV show this Sunday, November 20, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street’s 408th TV show line-up features the following eight (8) segments:

1). Ecology Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group , a Corporate documentary.

2). Social Media Protocol Ecosystem – Myriad Social (CRYPTO: MYRIA) ($MYRIA) interview with Pandu Sastrowardoyo, Ideator/Founder.

3). Hemp Cigarettes - Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) interviews with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olson, Co-Founder/ Chief Marketing Officer.

4). “Green” Cryptocurrency – GroveToken's (CRYPTO: GVR) ($GVR) interview with John Ghemrawi, CEO.

5). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions - “Special Episode,” FINTECH.TV - Digital Asset Report, TV Host Vanessa Rae’s interview with Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) CEO, Alain Ghiai.

6). Human Wellness - Mikra Cellular Sciences ’ (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. ) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences & COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc.

7). Green Energy Solutions – Bitech Technologies Corporation’s (OTCQB: BTTC) ($BTCC) ("Bitech") interview with Benjamin Tran, CEO.

8). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street airs the Corporate documentary on the business relationship between The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and Australian Company VRM BioLogik Group . Kellie Walters, CEO of the VRM BioLogik Group, explains their Company's mission in restoring topsoil's water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe's arable lands. The Founder/President of VRM BioLogik Group dedicated over 30 years to developing and deploying the HumiSoil product to improve all soil types and increase worldwide agricultural yields. In 2020, the team at VRM BioLogik met with The Sustainable Green Team, a US-based Company that creates eco-friendly, sustainable solutions from agricultural tree waste. With an established 30+ year market presence in the US, The Sustainable Green Team's CEO, Tony Raynor, and his wife, Tami Raynor, entered into collaboration with VRM BioLogik. The Sustainable Green Team will utilize VRM BioLogik Group's hydrosynthesis technology in the US to create the HumiSoil product for sales and distribution in the North American marketplace. With Earth's population of about eight billion people, farmable land is becoming scarce, and with both entities working in tandem, they can expand the revolutionary HumiSoil's agricultural reaches. Taking green wastes and food byproducts and converting them using VRM's hydrosynthesis technology, "Growing Water," for the masses can create sustainable solutions for food production. The documentary gives views on the ecological visions of both entities and shows the practical solutions now available. Websites: VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ . The segment first aired on October 30, 2022.

Story continues

New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King’s in-studio Nasdaq MarketSite interview with Pandu Sastrowardoyo, the Ideator and Founder of Myriad Social (CRYPTO: MYRIA) ($MYRIA). As a “Free Speech” social media platform operating through a federation of interdependent social networks, Myriad Social focuses on eliminating centralized bias. Pandu, a highly educated professional, tells viewers how Myriad Social works and how anyone can join the platform. With many unique features, end-users can migrate their other social media platforms, placing them in a single location. Additionally, Myriad Social allows account holders to determine their own rules and manage who participates in posted conversations. Viewers interested can log on to the site, www.myriad.social or app.myriad.social to get started. You can choose topics of interest through the federations’ pods and subscribe accordingly. Pandu talks about the recent issues with Twitter and believes that centralized platforms have numerous limitations that inhibit “Free Speech” and minimize users’ experiences. As a protocol blockchain social media platform that focuses on individual’s right to “Free Speech,” Myriad Social offers its end-users a communication tool with no AI (artificial intelligence) interferences, unlike any other social media site. In essence, you claim ownership of your web social media content and turn it into Web 3.0 blockchain data you own and control. Myriad’s ecosystem lets end-users mint their data as an NFT and use the $MYRIA tokens as they wish. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Myriad Social - http://www.myriad.social/ and http://app.myriad.social/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King interviews Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olson, Co-Founder/Chief Marketing Officer. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, viewers learn about the Company's hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products. Jorge explains the Company's goal in Disrupting Tobacco™ products with hemp cigarettes. The tobacco industry is a $1T global industry, while the hemp and cannabis industry is only at $25B. The growing market share for hemp-based smokable products provides opportunities. Jorge explains the different types of cannabinoid infusions that the Company uses to create other effects, from sleep to energy. Sandro discusses its successful celebrity joint venture partnerships with Cheech & Chong and Rick Ross. The Company makes smokable hemp products and wrapping, rolling papers that cater to celebrities' fans. Management continues to sign-up master distribution agreements, looks for new technological advancements, and will look at accretive acquisitions to grow its hemp-based product footprint. Hempacco owns its production facility, has vending machine locations, and private-label products. The growth in their herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling papers continues. It took the Company two years to create its unique smokable hemp product line. The 2018 US Farm Bill allows hemp products to be sold legally in all 50 states and without special taxes. CBD-infused cigarettes can be displayed at merchants' locations as countertops sales. Now, with patents and proprietary intellectual property (IP), the Company is positioned to gain more market share out of the $1T tobacco marketplace. The management team and the Company's Board of Directors are individuals with unique industry experiences who bring impressive credentials to the Company. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hempacco Co., Inc. - https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ . The segment is an updated version that originally aired on November 6, 2022.

GroveToken's (CRYPTO: GRV) ($GRV) Chief Executive Officer, John Ghemrawi, talks with TV Host Jane King about his "Green" cryptocurrency Company. John explains the Company's mission of creating a healthier and wealthier future for all using Grove's green wallet design. The GroveWallet© is the first green wallet promoting the eco-friendly utilization of digital currency. Grove's hybrid business model uses a virtual currency on a "Smart Contract" platform with real business assets and attributes. As a "Green" investment Company, the management team looks at renewable energy, solar energy, hydroponic farming , aeroponic projects and organizations that financially supporting environmental conservation efforts. Management has partnerships with the Country of Dubai's Royal Family members who actively seek opportunities to create sustainable projects. A $10M solar farm will soon come online using the Grove Blockchain for its business activities and transactions. Grove's focus is on transactions that grow ecological sustainability and opportunities which increase outputs while reducing input costs, consumptions, and environmental footprints. End-users can buy and sell using GroveTokens with minimal transaction costs and earn higher returns and rewards. In addition to looking for farming and green energy projects, John informs viewers about the Company's other Web 3.0 interests in gaming, the metaverse, payment systems, and the Grove debit/credit cards. As a decentralized and secure "Green" token, GroveToken will allow billions of people to utilize blockchain technology environmentally consciously, building holders' prosperity. John and his team see a strong future for his blockchain technology ecosystem. John remains confident and excited about moving the Company’s headquarters to Dubai, with his quest to become the leader in the migration of sustainable and renewable tangible assets onto the GroveToken blockchain. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit GroveToken - https://www.grovetoken.com/ . The segment is an updated version that originally aired on November 13, 2022.

New to The Street TV in collaboration with FINTECH.TV’s Digital Asset Report hosted a “Special Episode.” FINTECH‘s TV Host Vanessa Rae interviews Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ). From the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) studio, Alain informs viewers about Sekur Private Data Ltd.’s encrypted end-to-end privacy and data security products available to businesses and consumers. SekurSuite is an enterprise and SMB (Small-medium-Business) subscription product that offers a range of email and text messaging features, including password protections, document storage/security, domain name migrations, and employee onboarding. The Company’s principal product SekurMail/SekurMessenger , available to businesses and consumers, offers encrypted communication transmissions through its proprietary HeliX technology platform. All SekurMail accounts can send unlimited-size attachments without getting bounced for being too large. As a closed-loop system, end-users enjoy knowing that their communications are secure and data is not being sold or shared. The “Chat-by-Invite” feature for text and emails allows anyone to communicate privately and securely, even if the receiving party is not a Sekur subscriber. The Company owns and controls its servers located in Switzerland. Business entities regulated and required to communicate securely according to federally mandated privacy laws can use Sekur’s products and archive data. The Swiss FADP – Federal Act on Data Protection is one of the strictest privacy laws in the world, and Sekur subscribers remain protected under Swiss Laws. Switzerland has some of the most stringent privacy laws in the world, and selling data is a criminal offense. The US Cloud Act is not enforceable in Switzerland since Sekur subscribers’ electronic transmissions are entirely within the Country of Switzerland. Alain informs viewers that in 2023 Sekur Private Data will launch its SekurVoice in 2023 for encrypted calls, SekurPro for encrypted video conferencing, and SekurVPN for encrypted internet network connections. Sekur expects user increases in 2023 from its B2B partnerships and foreign government contracts. For as low as $7.00 per month, anyone can enjoy an encrypted electronic communication platform hosted in Switzerland. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. does no data mining, has no shared servers, no open-platform coding, and no third-party providers, and never asks for a phone number. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – http://www.Sekur.com & https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, talks with Faraaz Jamal, CEO of Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra") and COO of Lifeist Wellness, Inc . (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF). Mikra's CELLF™ product that enhanced humans' microscopic cellular activities continues with solid sales. Faraaz expects to be once again "SOLD OUT." CELLF's unique proprietary delivery system allows for its nutrient-rich make-up to pass through the digestive system and be absorbed into the mid-small intestine (jejunum) and distributed to cells. Added to food and drinks, especially smoothies, CELLF has a buttery-type consistency. A new product is coming to market based on the CELLF product architecture. Endorsed by Jose Bautista, the product focuses on athletic activities designed to increase workouts and decrease recovery times afterward. If you feel sluggish, seem to lose energy midday, and do not like the caffeine crash, CELLF could be the answer. With holiday demands, stress and other related holiday pressures can cause sluggishness and other energy depletions; CELLF can help overcome these issues. Mikra creates and sells products to help individuals increase their body's cellular ability to recover from any form of stress and obtain a complete wellness solution; it sells its product through its e-commerce outlets . Mikra Cellular Sciences is a Lifeist Wellness, Inc. subsidiary that develops, produces, and sells bioactive consumer products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ . The segment is an updated version that originally aired on November 6, 2022.

At New to The Street’s Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Benjamin Tran, Chief Executive Officer of Bitech Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: BTTC) ($BTCC) ("Bitech"), sits down with TV Host Jane King. Benjamin describes the Company as a global technology solution provider dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions. With a business focusing on cryptocurrency mining, data centers, and other renewable energy initiatives , Benjamin outlines the Company’s plan for growth. Intellectual property (IP) holdings and key acquisitions are two essential aspects of the Company’s business model to grow and ensure revenue. The Company is aggressively seeking quality merger and acquisition targets with the same corporate vision and own disruptive technology that would be accretive to the Company’s operations. Using low-cost Bitcoin mining equipment and Bitech’s green energy solutions, mining bitcoin is a sustainable business operation with a low carbon footprint. Benjamin believes that in the next 5-years Bitcoin price could be much higher than at present. The “Green” Data Center business is an exciting business sector that Bitech is looking at more closely; only a small percentage of data centers globally are operational as “Green.” The upside potential is high, and Bitech is looking at those potential opportunities. Another opportunity is the residential energy market, developing solutions for homeowners that evokes a Bitech green solution- green power for homes. Bitech and its management team are working diligently to expand its business of bringing green energy solutions to the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Bitech Technologies Corporation - https://www.bitech.tech/ .

On New to The Street’s Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment, Alain Ghiai, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) talks about cybersecurity product ads with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. Ana asked Alain what makes “SEKUR” different from the competitor products. Alain states that these cybersecurity products are generally off-the-shelf Cloud base applications with limitations and hosted on a Big Tech platform’s server. Sekur’s products are unique in several ways; the Company owns and operates its servers in Switzerland, never shares data, never asks for phone numbers, and has no third-party programs. Through the Company's proprietary HeliX technology, a military-grade encrypted platform, all Sekur product subscribers know they have private and secure electronic texts and emails. The Company’s SekurMail/SekurMessenger products available to businesses and consumers are reasonably priced and offer end-users a variety of features that enhance privacy and security. SekurSuite, a business enterprise product for about $50 a month , offers password protection/management, domain migration, secure email account, and document archiving features. Alain reminds viewers that 94% of the hacks occur from unsecured open-platform emails; if you use these types of “Free” emails or their equivalent, sooner or later, a problem will happen. For $7.00 a month, get Sekur, and be protected. Use the PROMO CODE: SEKUR15 and get another 15% off. If you decide on a yearly package, you get two-month free, and after applying the code, the cost saving is about 33%. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ & http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth?

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About Myriad Social (CRYPTO: MYRIA) ($MYRIA):

Myriad Social (CRYPTO: MYRIA) ($MYRIA) is a Web 3.0 layer on top of a Web 2.0 social media platform. It is a decentralized social network that lets users follow content from conventional social medial sources and turns any mainstream social media account into a blockchain wallet. End-users on the ecosystem own and control the information and data hosted and monetized by the end-users - http://www.myriad.social/ and http://app.myriad.social/ .

About Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brands. Hempacco's operational segments include manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper, smokable technology development, The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper, and Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross. Learn more at https://hempaccoinc.com and order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com .

About GroveToken (CRYPTO: GRV) ($GRV) :

GroveToken (CRYPTO: GRV) ($GRV ) is a decentralized and secure green Token built for the future of our planet. The mission is to create wealth, for all Grovers, by harnessing the opportunities of a secure, decentralized digital currency in an environmentally conscious way. Grove will create a healthier, wealthier future for all by compensating nature for years of abuse. GroveToken combines a Dubai-based business with a cryptocurrency company built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) - https://www.grovetoken.com/ .

About FINTECH.TV :

FINTECH.TV is a global media platform bringing the latest in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs, and ESG. The show offers studio presence at leading international exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange. The first of its kind platform featuring young, internationally diverse voices sharing their concerns and needs—framing their asks and expectations directly with experienced top-level executives across public markets. The network’s growth investors and tech builders deploy billions of dollars advancing innovative and sustainable products in the finance and tech industries - https://www.fintech.tv/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra"), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on one's health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and needed minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level - https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its portfolio business units include CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high-margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country's largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: ir@lifeist.com .

Bitech Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: BTTC) ($BTTC):

Bitech Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: BTTC) ($BTTC) ("Bitech") is a technology solution provider dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions with a focus on cryptocurrency mining, data centers, commercial and residential utilities, electric vehicle infrastructure, and other renewable energy initiatives. Bitech seeks to offer its Evirontek Integrated Platform to resolve the exorbitantly high cost of electricity in cryptocurrency mining and related industries. Bitech innovates energy technologies through research and development, planned acquisitions of other associated technologies and plans to become an operator in the battery energy storage system solutions (BESS). Management seeks business partnerships with renewable energy providers for various applications. Bitech looks to engage with value-added resellers to facilitate and implement its scalable and modular energy system solutions – www.bitech.tech .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

