Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,626.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,485.00
    +47.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,255.75
    +18.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.70
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.01
    -0.31 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.80
    +10.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.18 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0805
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.69
    +0.06 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2568
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1700
    -0.9660 (-0.66%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,821.46
    -517.15 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.37
    -52.44 (-5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.99
    +29.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,843.70
    +51.90 (+0.16%)
     

Streetsboro ranch with water views sells for $750K. Take a look inside

Ravenna Record-Courier
·6 min read
House for sale.
House for sale.

Several properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Oct. 9.

One property here in Streetsboro led the way selling with a price of $754,000.

  • 8985 Price Rd, Streetsboro, $754,000

  • 791 River Run Rd, Aurora, $620,500

  • 175 Dogwood Tl, Aurora, $550,000

  • 8804 Garnet Wy, Streetsboro, $529,900

According to Realtor.com, the Streetsboro home on Price Road was built in 2006 on an 8.89-acre lot. At 4,688 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a three-car attached garage and two-car detached garage.

From photos, the house is seen situated on a lake. The listing notes that the sun sets in the backyard behind the lake so there's ample opportunity for nice evening views of the sunset.

Upon entering the ranch home, a large arched window in the great room looks out on to the water. Off the eat in kitchen, you can take in more water views from the deck. There's even a private beach, the listing states.

The walkout basement is fully finished with a full kitchen, living room and eating area. The listing suggests the space be used as a guest house or in-law suite.

See photos here.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

  • 4771 Fairground, Mathews Mary Ann & Beth A Petit to Bookman Clark A & Shawn D (J&S), $100,000

  • 1260 Maple, White Herbert W Jr to Mathis Tonya D, $110,100

Aurora

  • 33 Cochran, PNC Bank National Association to Barker Mark J Jr & Emily, $309,750

  • 800 Hampton Cr, Chance Brian to Nenadal Brent & April (J&S), $265,000

  • 791 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Balasankula Kaushik Kumar & Shilpa Kunchum (J&S), $620,500

  • 175 Dogwood Tl, Plant Thomas A & Ruth A (Co Trustees) to Miller Scott D & Cherrie N (J&S), $550,000

  • 811 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Chandra Chakravarthy & Samyuktha Gali (J&S), $493,770

Beaver Falls

  • 4696 St Rt 82, Haycorp 96 LLC to MSP Properties of Ohio, $450,000

Canfield

  • parcel 08-002-20-00-158-000 Hartzell Rd, Albert Belle Legacy LLC to Albert Belle Legacy LLC, $0

Deerfield

  • 1786 Mahoning Rd, S R S Development Co to S R S Development Co, $0

  • parcel 08-078-00-00-001-002 St Rt 225, Aeh David L to Palm Island Equities LLC, $30,000

Dundee

  • 629 Cleveland, Global Real Estate Solutions LLC to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $89,000

Garrettsville

  • 8150 Windham, Pickett Susan L to Alderman Trenton, $152,500

  • parcel 19-002-00-00-082-000 Windham, Pickett Susan L to Alderman Trenton, $152,500

  • parcel 19-002-00-00-084-000 Windham, Pickett Susan L to Alderman Trenton, $152,500

  • 10189 Frazier Rd, Hoskin Rella M to Kohles Kurt A, $305,000

  • parcel 40-097-00-00-012-002 Frazier Rd, Hoskin Rella M to Kohles Kurt A, $305,000

  • parcel 40-097-00-00-012-007 Frazier, Hoskin Rella M to Kohles Kurt A, $305,000

Kent

  • 227 Crain, Caplinger David L & Rebecca J (J&S) to Marlo Properties LLC, $151,000

  • 525 Earl, Davidson Gail to Jamieson Ryan Lee & Elizabeth A Pipak (J&S), $285,000

  • 894 Manchester, Scollin Kelly to Sloey Jessica R & Paul M (J&S), $170,000

  • 156 Prospect, Mathys William E & Darbie A Ferrara-Mathys (J&S) to Graphite Properties LLC, $345,000

  • 4209 Sherman, Mathews John M & Pandora A to Donel David M & Nancy J (J&S) & John M Mathews, $281,500

  • parcel 12-039-00-00-028-001 Church, Starkey James E & Erica C to Hickin Noah, $231,000

  • 2032 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Christy Michael Stephen Jr, $444,162

  • parcel 12-039-10-00-134-000 Church, Starkey James E & Erica C to Hickin Noah, $231,000

  • 6449 Church, Starkey James E & Erica C to Hickin Noah, $231,000

  • 48 Wanda Ct, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Licitri Joseph James & Joseph Anthony (J&S), $346,610

  • parcel 12-039-10-00-135-000 Church, Starkey James E & Erica C to Hickin Noah, $231,000

  • parcel 12-039-10-00-132-000 Church, Starkey James E & Erica C to Hickin Noah, $231,000

Mantua

  • 9912 St Rt 700, Hunt Dillon & Paige (J&S) to Minor Justin T, $290,000

Mogadore

  • 1623 Hawthorn St, Cowx Richard D & Tanya J to Hippli John Wayne Aka John W & Roberta Lynn Aka Roberta (J&S), $305,000

Portsmouth

  • parcel 08-093-00-00-018-000 Notman, Seiger Joshua A to Hall Patrick J & Kerri L (J&S), $18,500

  • parcel 08-093-00-00-001-006 Notman, Seiger Joshua A to Hall Patrick J & Kerri L (J&S), $18,500

Ravenna

  • 1012 Sunnywood, Lewis Ronald & Nicole (J&S) to Mcroberts Kimberly Ann, $150,000

  • 255 North, Jenkins Jody to Smialek Justin Robert & Katrina D (J&S), $126,000

  • 844 Mechanic, Dillon Douglas W & Diana R (J&S) to Neikirk Sebastian & Alexandra Roubic (J&S), $115,000

  • 312 Washington St, Portage Housing II Limited Partnership to Williams Gary O & Sharon D (J&S), $197,000

  • 631 Third St, Moat Rodney J to Lingro Kelly, $115,000

  • 628 Second, Moat Rodney J to Lingro Kelly, $115,000

  • 4748 St Rt 303, Oriente Farms LLC to Bitter Donald F & Kelly S (J&S), $170,000

  • 11333 St Rt 44, Robinson Charles E & Jennifer E to Thompson Brian Lee & Jeanette Marie (J&S), $120,000

  • 2527 Buckeye BV, Hauber Michael to Csorba Jeffrey, $378,000

  • 5347 Newton Falls Rd, Lintz Daniel R & Cynthia A (J&S) to Buescher Rodrick L & Brandi L (J&S), $420,000

  • 1431 May, Carney Dorothy E to Gape Joseph Adam & Olivia Nicole (J&S), $180,000

  • 4958 Hayes Rd, Mcginnis Vera M & Karen & Eric (J&S) to Noll Matthew Lee & Melanie (J&S), $411,000

  • 4576 Sandy Lake, Noll Matthew L & Melanie (J&S) to Mcginnis Eric & Karen (J&S), $249,000

Rootstown

  • 8645 Yale, Campbell Jay C to Mcinnes Lawrence W & Angela L, $43,000

Streetsboro

  • 8985 Price Rd, Csorba Jeffrey to Lewis Matthew W, $754,000

  • 1606 Pike PW, Krum George A Jr & Mark A & Douglas L to Clay Joey A, $195,000

  • 8804 Garnet Wy, Pinkley Daniel J & Renee M (J&S) to Martin John G, $529,900

  • 1270 Apache Pass, Fort Alfonso & Valerie Brown to RP3 Funding LLC, $155,000

Timberville

  • parcel 08-002-20-00-158-004,  to Turner Gregory S & Tara Bowers (J&S), $0

  • parcel 08-002-20-00-159-000 Gallagher, Albert Belle Legacy LLC to Turner Gregory S & Tara Bowers (J&S), $0

  • parcel 08-002-20-00-161-000 Gallagher, Albert Belle Legacy LLC to Turner Gregory S & Tara Bowers (J&S), $0

  • parcel 08-002-20-00-160-000 Gallagher, Albert Belle Legacy LLC to Turner Gregory S & Tara Bowers (J&S), $0

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Portage County Real estate transfers: Streetsboro ranch sells for $750K

Advertisement