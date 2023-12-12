Streetsboro ranch with water views sells for $750K. Take a look inside
Several properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Oct. 9.
One property here in Streetsboro led the way selling with a price of $754,000.
8985 Price Rd, Streetsboro, $754,000
791 River Run Rd, Aurora, $620,500
175 Dogwood Tl, Aurora, $550,000
8804 Garnet Wy, Streetsboro, $529,900
According to Realtor.com, the Streetsboro home on Price Road was built in 2006 on an 8.89-acre lot. At 4,688 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a three-car attached garage and two-car detached garage.
From photos, the house is seen situated on a lake. The listing notes that the sun sets in the backyard behind the lake so there's ample opportunity for nice evening views of the sunset.
Upon entering the ranch home, a large arched window in the great room looks out on to the water. Off the eat in kitchen, you can take in more water views from the deck. There's even a private beach, the listing states.
The walkout basement is fully finished with a full kitchen, living room and eating area. The listing suggests the space be used as a guest house or in-law suite.
See photos here.
PORTAGE COUNTY
Atwater
4771 Fairground, Mathews Mary Ann & Beth A Petit to Bookman Clark A & Shawn D (J&S), $100,000
1260 Maple, White Herbert W Jr to Mathis Tonya D, $110,100
Aurora
33 Cochran, PNC Bank National Association to Barker Mark J Jr & Emily, $309,750
800 Hampton Cr, Chance Brian to Nenadal Brent & April (J&S), $265,000
791 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Balasankula Kaushik Kumar & Shilpa Kunchum (J&S), $620,500
175 Dogwood Tl, Plant Thomas A & Ruth A (Co Trustees) to Miller Scott D & Cherrie N (J&S), $550,000
811 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Chandra Chakravarthy & Samyuktha Gali (J&S), $493,770
Beaver Falls
4696 St Rt 82, Haycorp 96 LLC to MSP Properties of Ohio, $450,000
Canfield
parcel 08-002-20-00-158-000 Hartzell Rd, Albert Belle Legacy LLC to Albert Belle Legacy LLC, $0
Deerfield
1786 Mahoning Rd, S R S Development Co to S R S Development Co, $0
parcel 08-078-00-00-001-002 St Rt 225, Aeh David L to Palm Island Equities LLC, $30,000
Dundee
629 Cleveland, Global Real Estate Solutions LLC to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $89,000
Garrettsville
8150 Windham, Pickett Susan L to Alderman Trenton, $152,500
parcel 19-002-00-00-082-000 Windham, Pickett Susan L to Alderman Trenton, $152,500
parcel 19-002-00-00-084-000 Windham, Pickett Susan L to Alderman Trenton, $152,500
10189 Frazier Rd, Hoskin Rella M to Kohles Kurt A, $305,000
parcel 40-097-00-00-012-002 Frazier Rd, Hoskin Rella M to Kohles Kurt A, $305,000
parcel 40-097-00-00-012-007 Frazier, Hoskin Rella M to Kohles Kurt A, $305,000
Kent
227 Crain, Caplinger David L & Rebecca J (J&S) to Marlo Properties LLC, $151,000
525 Earl, Davidson Gail to Jamieson Ryan Lee & Elizabeth A Pipak (J&S), $285,000
894 Manchester, Scollin Kelly to Sloey Jessica R & Paul M (J&S), $170,000
156 Prospect, Mathys William E & Darbie A Ferrara-Mathys (J&S) to Graphite Properties LLC, $345,000
4209 Sherman, Mathews John M & Pandora A to Donel David M & Nancy J (J&S) & John M Mathews, $281,500
parcel 12-039-00-00-028-001 Church, Starkey James E & Erica C to Hickin Noah, $231,000
2032 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Christy Michael Stephen Jr, $444,162
parcel 12-039-10-00-134-000 Church, Starkey James E & Erica C to Hickin Noah, $231,000
6449 Church, Starkey James E & Erica C to Hickin Noah, $231,000
48 Wanda Ct, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Licitri Joseph James & Joseph Anthony (J&S), $346,610
parcel 12-039-10-00-135-000 Church, Starkey James E & Erica C to Hickin Noah, $231,000
parcel 12-039-10-00-132-000 Church, Starkey James E & Erica C to Hickin Noah, $231,000
Mantua
9912 St Rt 700, Hunt Dillon & Paige (J&S) to Minor Justin T, $290,000
Mogadore
1623 Hawthorn St, Cowx Richard D & Tanya J to Hippli John Wayne Aka John W & Roberta Lynn Aka Roberta (J&S), $305,000
Portsmouth
parcel 08-093-00-00-018-000 Notman, Seiger Joshua A to Hall Patrick J & Kerri L (J&S), $18,500
parcel 08-093-00-00-001-006 Notman, Seiger Joshua A to Hall Patrick J & Kerri L (J&S), $18,500
Ravenna
1012 Sunnywood, Lewis Ronald & Nicole (J&S) to Mcroberts Kimberly Ann, $150,000
255 North, Jenkins Jody to Smialek Justin Robert & Katrina D (J&S), $126,000
844 Mechanic, Dillon Douglas W & Diana R (J&S) to Neikirk Sebastian & Alexandra Roubic (J&S), $115,000
312 Washington St, Portage Housing II Limited Partnership to Williams Gary O & Sharon D (J&S), $197,000
631 Third St, Moat Rodney J to Lingro Kelly, $115,000
628 Second, Moat Rodney J to Lingro Kelly, $115,000
4748 St Rt 303, Oriente Farms LLC to Bitter Donald F & Kelly S (J&S), $170,000
11333 St Rt 44, Robinson Charles E & Jennifer E to Thompson Brian Lee & Jeanette Marie (J&S), $120,000
2527 Buckeye BV, Hauber Michael to Csorba Jeffrey, $378,000
5347 Newton Falls Rd, Lintz Daniel R & Cynthia A (J&S) to Buescher Rodrick L & Brandi L (J&S), $420,000
1431 May, Carney Dorothy E to Gape Joseph Adam & Olivia Nicole (J&S), $180,000
4958 Hayes Rd, Mcginnis Vera M & Karen & Eric (J&S) to Noll Matthew Lee & Melanie (J&S), $411,000
4576 Sandy Lake, Noll Matthew L & Melanie (J&S) to Mcginnis Eric & Karen (J&S), $249,000
Rootstown
8645 Yale, Campbell Jay C to Mcinnes Lawrence W & Angela L, $43,000
Streetsboro
8985 Price Rd, Csorba Jeffrey to Lewis Matthew W, $754,000
1606 Pike PW, Krum George A Jr & Mark A & Douglas L to Clay Joey A, $195,000
8804 Garnet Wy, Pinkley Daniel J & Renee M (J&S) to Martin John G, $529,900
1270 Apache Pass, Fort Alfonso & Valerie Brown to RP3 Funding LLC, $155,000
Timberville
parcel 08-002-20-00-158-004, to Turner Gregory S & Tara Bowers (J&S), $0
parcel 08-002-20-00-159-000 Gallagher, Albert Belle Legacy LLC to Turner Gregory S & Tara Bowers (J&S), $0
parcel 08-002-20-00-161-000 Gallagher, Albert Belle Legacy LLC to Turner Gregory S & Tara Bowers (J&S), $0
parcel 08-002-20-00-160-000 Gallagher, Albert Belle Legacy LLC to Turner Gregory S & Tara Bowers (J&S), $0
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Portage County Real estate transfers: Streetsboro ranch sells for $750K