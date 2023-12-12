Streetsboro ranch with water views sells for $750K. Take a look inside

House for sale.

Several properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Oct. 9.

One property here in Streetsboro led the way selling with a price of $754,000.

8985 Price Rd, Streetsboro, $754,000

791 River Run Rd, Aurora, $620,500

175 Dogwood Tl, Aurora, $550,000

8804 Garnet Wy, Streetsboro, $529,900

According to Realtor.com, the Streetsboro home on Price Road was built in 2006 on an 8.89-acre lot. At 4,688 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a three-car attached garage and two-car detached garage.

From photos, the house is seen situated on a lake. The listing notes that the sun sets in the backyard behind the lake so there's ample opportunity for nice evening views of the sunset.

Upon entering the ranch home, a large arched window in the great room looks out on to the water. Off the eat in kitchen, you can take in more water views from the deck. There's even a private beach, the listing states.

The walkout basement is fully finished with a full kitchen, living room and eating area. The listing suggests the space be used as a guest house or in-law suite.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

4771 Fairground, Mathews Mary Ann & Beth A Petit to Bookman Clark A & Shawn D (J&S), $100,000

1260 Maple, White Herbert W Jr to Mathis Tonya D, $110,100

Aurora

33 Cochran, PNC Bank National Association to Barker Mark J Jr & Emily, $309,750

800 Hampton Cr, Chance Brian to Nenadal Brent & April (J&S), $265,000

791 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Balasankula Kaushik Kumar & Shilpa Kunchum (J&S), $620,500

175 Dogwood Tl, Plant Thomas A & Ruth A (Co Trustees) to Miller Scott D & Cherrie N (J&S), $550,000

811 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Chandra Chakravarthy & Samyuktha Gali (J&S), $493,770

Beaver Falls

4696 St Rt 82, Haycorp 96 LLC to MSP Properties of Ohio, $450,000

Canfield

parcel 08-002-20-00-158-000 Hartzell Rd, Albert Belle Legacy LLC to Albert Belle Legacy LLC, $0

Deerfield

1786 Mahoning Rd, S R S Development Co to S R S Development Co, $0

parcel 08-078-00-00-001-002 St Rt 225, Aeh David L to Palm Island Equities LLC, $30,000

Dundee

629 Cleveland, Global Real Estate Solutions LLC to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $89,000

Garrettsville

8150 Windham, Pickett Susan L to Alderman Trenton, $152,500

parcel 19-002-00-00-082-000 Windham, Pickett Susan L to Alderman Trenton, $152,500

parcel 19-002-00-00-084-000 Windham, Pickett Susan L to Alderman Trenton, $152,500

10189 Frazier Rd, Hoskin Rella M to Kohles Kurt A, $305,000

parcel 40-097-00-00-012-002 Frazier Rd, Hoskin Rella M to Kohles Kurt A, $305,000

parcel 40-097-00-00-012-007 Frazier, Hoskin Rella M to Kohles Kurt A, $305,000

Kent

227 Crain, Caplinger David L & Rebecca J (J&S) to Marlo Properties LLC, $151,000

525 Earl, Davidson Gail to Jamieson Ryan Lee & Elizabeth A Pipak (J&S), $285,000

894 Manchester, Scollin Kelly to Sloey Jessica R & Paul M (J&S), $170,000

156 Prospect, Mathys William E & Darbie A Ferrara-Mathys (J&S) to Graphite Properties LLC, $345,000

4209 Sherman, Mathews John M & Pandora A to Donel David M & Nancy J (J&S) & John M Mathews, $281,500

parcel 12-039-00-00-028-001 Church, Starkey James E & Erica C to Hickin Noah, $231,000

2032 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Christy Michael Stephen Jr, $444,162

parcel 12-039-10-00-134-000 Church, Starkey James E & Erica C to Hickin Noah, $231,000

6449 Church, Starkey James E & Erica C to Hickin Noah, $231,000

48 Wanda Ct, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Licitri Joseph James & Joseph Anthony (J&S), $346,610

parcel 12-039-10-00-135-000 Church, Starkey James E & Erica C to Hickin Noah, $231,000

parcel 12-039-10-00-132-000 Church, Starkey James E & Erica C to Hickin Noah, $231,000

Mantua

9912 St Rt 700, Hunt Dillon & Paige (J&S) to Minor Justin T, $290,000

Mogadore

1623 Hawthorn St, Cowx Richard D & Tanya J to Hippli John Wayne Aka John W & Roberta Lynn Aka Roberta (J&S), $305,000

Portsmouth

parcel 08-093-00-00-018-000 Notman, Seiger Joshua A to Hall Patrick J & Kerri L (J&S), $18,500

parcel 08-093-00-00-001-006 Notman, Seiger Joshua A to Hall Patrick J & Kerri L (J&S), $18,500

Ravenna

1012 Sunnywood, Lewis Ronald & Nicole (J&S) to Mcroberts Kimberly Ann, $150,000

255 North, Jenkins Jody to Smialek Justin Robert & Katrina D (J&S), $126,000

844 Mechanic, Dillon Douglas W & Diana R (J&S) to Neikirk Sebastian & Alexandra Roubic (J&S), $115,000

312 Washington St, Portage Housing II Limited Partnership to Williams Gary O & Sharon D (J&S), $197,000

631 Third St, Moat Rodney J to Lingro Kelly, $115,000

628 Second, Moat Rodney J to Lingro Kelly, $115,000

4748 St Rt 303, Oriente Farms LLC to Bitter Donald F & Kelly S (J&S), $170,000

11333 St Rt 44, Robinson Charles E & Jennifer E to Thompson Brian Lee & Jeanette Marie (J&S), $120,000

2527 Buckeye BV, Hauber Michael to Csorba Jeffrey, $378,000

5347 Newton Falls Rd, Lintz Daniel R & Cynthia A (J&S) to Buescher Rodrick L & Brandi L (J&S), $420,000

1431 May, Carney Dorothy E to Gape Joseph Adam & Olivia Nicole (J&S), $180,000

4958 Hayes Rd, Mcginnis Vera M & Karen & Eric (J&S) to Noll Matthew Lee & Melanie (J&S), $411,000

4576 Sandy Lake, Noll Matthew L & Melanie (J&S) to Mcginnis Eric & Karen (J&S), $249,000

Rootstown

8645 Yale, Campbell Jay C to Mcinnes Lawrence W & Angela L, $43,000

Streetsboro

8985 Price Rd, Csorba Jeffrey to Lewis Matthew W, $754,000

1606 Pike PW, Krum George A Jr & Mark A & Douglas L to Clay Joey A, $195,000

8804 Garnet Wy, Pinkley Daniel J & Renee M (J&S) to Martin John G, $529,900

1270 Apache Pass, Fort Alfonso & Valerie Brown to RP3 Funding LLC, $155,000

Timberville

parcel 08-002-20-00-158-004, to Turner Gregory S & Tara Bowers (J&S), $0

parcel 08-002-20-00-159-000 Gallagher, Albert Belle Legacy LLC to Turner Gregory S & Tara Bowers (J&S), $0

parcel 08-002-20-00-161-000 Gallagher, Albert Belle Legacy LLC to Turner Gregory S & Tara Bowers (J&S), $0

parcel 08-002-20-00-160-000 Gallagher, Albert Belle Legacy LLC to Turner Gregory S & Tara Bowers (J&S), $0

