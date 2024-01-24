Streetwise: Dairy Queen set to reopen, Outpost Ranch gets liquor license and more Wisconsin Rapids business news

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – What’s happening with businesses in the Wisconsin Rapids area?

This roundup features updates on Dairy Queen, The Outpost Ranch, Lake Aire Supper Club and The Awakening Collective.

Dairy Queen returns for 2024 season

Dairy Queen will reopen Feb. 3 for the 2024 season in Wisconsin Rapids

The countdown has begun for Dairy Queen’s 2024 season opening in Wisconsin Rapids.

Dairy Queen will reopen Feb. 3 at 551 E. Grand Ave. This will be the second ice cream season for Tami, Craig and Kazmira Kasten after they announced last May they had purchased the Wisconsin Rapids location and were excited for their new adventure.

For more information, find Wisconsin Rapids Dairy Queen on Facebook.

The Outpost Ranch gets its liquor license

The Outpost Ranch, 9331 State 13 S. in Saratoga

The Outpost Ranch announced on its Facebook page Sunday the venue received its liquor license and its new bar is ready for hosting weddings and other events.

Katelyn and Luke Greenway opened The Outpost Ranch in 2021 at the former Clancy's Pro Driving Range property at 9331 State 13 S. in Saratoga after planning their own wedding and seeing a need for another wedding venue in the area. The Outpost Ranch is now planning more unique community events, including concerts, tastings, performances and more, according to its recent announcement.

For more information, visit theoutpostranch.com or find The Outpost Ranch on Facebook.

Lake Aire Supper Club closes for the season

Lake Aire Supper Club, 6510 State 13 S. in Saratoga, will reopen for the 2024 season on April 24.

Lake Aire Supper Club closed for the season Saturday at 6510 State 13 S. in Saratoga. It’s scheduled to reopen for the 2024 season on April 24.

Lake Aire first opened in June 1948 at the home of the former Midway Tavern, offering cocktails, wine, beer, steaks, chicken, lobster tail, shrimp, sandwiches and more.

For more information, visit lakeairesupperclub.com or find Lake Aire Supper Club on Facebook.

The Awakening Collective closes Eighth Street store

The Awakening Collective announced Saturday it will close its storefront at 2920 Eighth St. S. in Wisconsin Rapids. The business will continue to operate online while it looks for a new location.

The Awakening Collective will continue operating online as it looks for a new storefront location.

The business announced Saturday on its Facebook page it would be closing the store location at 2920 Eighth St. S. after some unexpected issues and will be looking for another site. While the physical location will be closed, customers will still be able to shop online and either schedule to pick up items or have them shipped. Customers who need help navigating the website can contact The Awakening Collective.

According to its website, the business offers an assortment of crystals, herbs, divination tools, incense, décor, candles, ritual supplies and more.

For more information, visit theawakeningcollective.com or find The Awakening Collective on Facebook.

