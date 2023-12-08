Streetwise: Jersey Mike's opening delayed and more Rib Mountain business news

RIB MOUNTAIN − The first snow of the season has arrived, Christmas lights are on full display, the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is in full swing, and local businesses have lots of news to share.

As the holiday season quickly approaches, I reached out to readers to find out where they like to do their Christmas shopping, and they had so many great suggestions. We compiled those recommendations and some favorites from last year into our annual gift guide to help you finish up your holiday shopping.

If you haven't had a chance to read our "Restaurants Our Readers Miss Most" series, you are missing out. We asked readers over the summer what restaurants they miss most in the Wausau area, and they had a lot to say, sharing almost 40 restaurants and their favorite memories. I have been enjoying a trip down memory lane as I research some of their top choices, and we have published stories about The Wright Place on 6th at No. 6 and Bill's Fine Food at No. 5. Watch next week as we highlight readers' fourth most-missed restaurant in the area in our countdown.

We've also had updates on the opening of Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Weston (have you tried it yet?) and a new Jimmy John's restaurant coming to downtown Wausau.

In this edition of Streetwise, we look to Rib Mountain, where there is never a shortage of business news. We have an update on the new Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant announced in July, the grand opening of The Breakfast Bear, the closure of a long-time formalwear shop and a new children's resale store set to open next week.

A sign advertising a new Jersey Mike’s Subs location is seen on Aug. 15 at 225434 Rib Mountain Drive in Rib Mountain. A company spokesperson said the anticipated opening for the new restaurant has been moved to late February.

Jersey Mike's opening pushed to early 2024

The opening of the new Jersey Mike's Subs in Rib Mountain has been pushed back a couple months, a company spokesperson told the Wausau Daily Herald Wednesday.

Plans had originally called for the new sandwich shop at 225434 Rib Mountain Drive to open in the fourth quarter of this year, but the spokesperson said the anticipated opening has now been moved to late February.

The location, between Starbucks and Sleep Number, had previously been home to AAA.

This will be the sandwich shop's first location in central Wisconsin. A franchise group also plans to open four other locations in northcentral Wisconsin, the spokesperson said in July.

Jersey Mike's Subs has more than 2,660 locations nationwide. The nearest restaurants are currently in Appleton, Oshkosh, Green Bay and Eau Claire.

For more information on the sandwich shop, visit jerseymikes.com.

Once Upon a Child opens resale store

A new store buying and selling gently used kids merchandise − from clothing and shoes to baby equipment, toys books and more − will open next week in Rib Mountain.

Once Upon A Child will open Thursday at 226562 Rib Mountain Drive, between Bath & Body Works and Men’s Wearhouse. A grand opening event will be held Dec. 14-17 featuring coupons, giveaways and activities, according to a news release from the company.

The local franchise is owned by Stephanie Oyer and Brandon Jones.

Unlike a typical consignment store, Once Upon A Child does not require appointments and pays on the spot for items it purchases from consumers, the release said.

Once Upon A Child also ensures that all products purchased and sold meet mandatory and voluntary safety standards. Staff members stay up to date on recalled items, pulling all recalled products from shelves and making sure all items purchased are safety-checked to meet current standards.

The company has 400 franchised stores in the U.S. and Canada. This is the fifth store location to open in Wisconsin, according to its website.

Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information about the Rib Mountain store, call 715-298-0665 or visit www.onceuponachild.com/locations/wausau-wi.

The Breakfast Bear is seen on Nov. 8 at 227308 Shrike Ave. in Rib Mountain. The new restaurant, which will serve breakfast and lunch, plans to hold its grand opening Monday.

The Breakfast Bear restaurant to open Monday

The long-awaited opening of a new breakfast and lunch restaurant in the village is just days away.

The Breakfast Bear, located at the corner of Hummingbird Road and Robin Lane, will open its doors Monday. The owner previously told the Wausau Daily Herald the restaurant at 227308 Shrike Ave. will start by serving only breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., but may extend hours if customers can support it.

It will feature "timeless classics" such as pancakes, French toast, skillets, omelets and eggs Benedict, "as well as homemade signature gourmet dishes not seen anywhere else," said Labi Shabani, of Weston, who will operate the new restaurant with his fiance Donika Saliu.

The Breakfast Bear will feature a wide range of specialty coffees, Italian espresso and cold brew as well as bloody marys that will pair well with any of the seven to eight beers on tap and brunch-favorite mimosas.

Follow the restaurant at @breakfast_bear on Instagram for the latest updates.

Elegant Occasions announces it will close

After more than 23 years in business, Elegant Occasions in Rib Mountain will close.

Owner Greta Wood announced her retirement and the closure of the formalwear store in a letter to customers posted last month on the business's website.

"Looking back on these 23 amazing years, my heart is overflowing with gratitude for the incredible support and loyalty this community has shown us," she wrote. "Elegant Occasions wouldn't have become the success it is without you, our cherished customers. You've been more than just patrons; you've been dear friends who've shared in our joys, milestones and celebrations."

Wood said the store, located at 151507 Marathon County NN in Rib Mountain, will be open in its current building for several months and all outstanding customer orders will be fulfilled. A retirement sale is underway.

Wood said anyone interested in carrying on the Elegant Occasions brand or purchasing the remaining inventory should email her at Info@ElegantOccasions.net or text 715-390-4396.

