Streetwise: Wicked Willow adds dinner hours, Stevens Point Brewery expands, Galaxy Comics finds temporary home

Wicked Willow adds dinner on Friday and Saturdays

Wicked Willow is seen on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 1137 Main St in Stevens Point. Fern Neumann and Matt Carter reopened the restaurant after it initially closed its doors in May. Wicked Willow boasts a full vegan menu with a café atmosphere.

Wicked Willow expanded its hours earlier this month, offering dinner on Fridays and Saturdays.

Fern Neumann and Matt Carter reopened the all-vegan restaurant in August after the restaurant’s former owners closed in May. Neumann had worked as a manager at Wicked Willow for the past five years. When the previous owners were looking for a buyer, Neumann was on the fence about purchasing the restaurant, but the community showed there was a clear demand in the area.

Neumann and Carter made some changes at Wicked Willow, shifting the atmosphere from a sit-down restaurant to a café where diners can order and pay at the counter, and employees will bring meals to the tables. Wicked Willow also offers a grab ‘n go selection of snacks and sandwiches.

Wicked Willow is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays at 1137 Main St. in Stevens Point. For more information, visit wickedwillowstevenspoint.com or find Wicked Willow Stevens Point on Facebook.

Stevens Point Brewery to expand with a new Hospitality Center

Stevens Point Brewery is expanding in Stevens Point, creating a new Hospitality Center, featuring a gift shop and tap room.

Stevens Point Brewery recently broke ground on its new expansion, creating a new Hospitality Center, including a gift shop and tap room in its historic building.

According to a release from the brewery, the project will include renovating the current space and adding more square feet, as well. The new 4,200-square-foot Hospitality Center will stand adjacent to the outdoor beer garden. The current space is being used to mill grain for beer. After the remodel, a third of the building will continue milling operations, while the rest will become the gift shop and tap room. An addition will become a Sampling Room, serving as a tasting area and will extend into the renovated beer garden, according to the release.

Melissa Wysocki, the brewery's gift shop manager, said Stevens Point Brewery's gift shop, tours and outdoor beer garden have been popular with both residents and visitors, and the brewery wants to expand that growth.

"We want to build off that excitement and create an all-inclusive experience," Wysocki said. "Customers can discover and enjoy their favorite brews all year round with the new space."

The $1.1 million Hospitality Center is expected to open next spring. For more information, visit pointbeer.com or find Point Brewery on Facebook.

Galaxy Comics, Games & More in Stevens Point has a new temporary home

Galaxy Comics, Games & More will be temporarily open at 2501 Church St., Unit 3 in Stevens Point.

Galaxy Comics, Games & More announced this week its new temporary location at 2501 Church St., Unit 3 in Stevens Point.

The announcement said the store has four weeks' worth of comics for customers, and it will be open its regular hours in the temporary location.

Galaxy Comics and The Big Garlic have been closed since Sept. 26 after a fire started in a shared space between the two businesses. Galaxy Comics opened at its temporary location at the South Point Plaza on Wednesday, but The Big Garlic announced it did not have an update yet but plans to reopen.

Galaxy Comics, Games & More is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, find Galaxy Comics, Games & More on Facebook.

