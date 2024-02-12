Strength Seen in Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (AUTL): Can Its 6.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (AUTL) shares soared 6.3% in the last trading session to close at $6.38. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 17.7% loss over the past four weeks.

The sudden surge in the stock price can be attributed to the positive investor mindset regarding Autolus’ CAR T cell pipeline. The company is also currently looking to advance and expand the same through strategic initiatives. Last week, the company announced entering into a collaboration agreement with BioNTech, remaining eligible to receive up to $250 million from the latter. The strategic alliance is expected to leverage manufacturing and commercial infrastructure as well as technology to advance both companies’ autologous CAR-T programs toward commercialization, pending market authorization.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%. Revenues are expected to be $0.3 million, down 92.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AUTL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB), closed the last trading session 0.5% lower at $23.01. Over the past month, ANAB has returned 0.5%.

AnaptysBio, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$1.72. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -85%. AnaptysBio, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

