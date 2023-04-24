Strengthening public legal education for racialized youth in Ontario

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Access to justice is a fundamental Canadian value and an integral part of a fair and just society based on the rule of law. The Government of Canada is committed to providing fair and equal access to justice and legal services for racialized communities, including racialized youth, across the country and addressing systemic racism and discrimination in all its forms and in all phases of the justice system.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, announced support to the Ontario Justice Education Network (OJEN) for the development of culturally relevant Public Legal Education Information (PLEI) for racialized youth in Ontario.

The OJEN offers a variety of services to advance access to justice for young people and to foster connections between the justice sector and communities. To help build legal education and awareness, OJEN will develop culturally relevant programs for Black and Indigenous youth living in urban areas in Ontario. Working collaboratively with community partners, legal volunteers and youth, OJEN will develop a series of PLEI workshops to inform racialized youth about their legal rights, how to access information and supports, and how to navigate the justice system.

Justice Canada is providing $498,570 over 4 years, since July 2022, through the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program, to support OJEN with this important initiative.

Quotes

"OJEN is grateful for this funding, which is vital for developing and expanding our PLEI programming. This allows us to respond directly to the specific legal needs of racialized youth and to address ongoing systemic barriers. We are committed to working together with youth and partners to develop culturally relevant programs that are both educational and empowering."

Kristy Pagnutti

Executive Director, Ontario Justice Education Network

""Everyone in Canada has a right to access to justice. Exercising that right requires knowledge and information. Culturally relevant public legal education and information is critical to ensuring that racialized youth in Canada have the tools they need to understand their rights within the justice system. OJEN's initiative will help young people build a better future and will foster a safer and healthier communities in Ontario for all."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Quick Facts

Budget 2021 announced $21.5 million over five years to support the provision of culturally appropriate legal information and resources and to pilot legal advice services for racialized communities across Canada. This funding supports organizations that provide free public legal education and information as well as organizations that provide legal services and advice to racialized communities. Funding provided to OJEN for their PLEI initiative is part of this investment.

The Justice Partnership and Innovation Program (JPIP) provides contribution funding for projects that support a fair, relevant and accessible Canadian justice system. JPIP supports activities that respond effectively to the changing conditions affecting Canadian justice policy. Priorities include access to justice, family violence, and emerging justice issues. The long-term goal of JPIP is to contribute to increasing access to the Canadian justice system and strengthening the Canadian legal framework.

