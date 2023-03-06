U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,054.20
    +8.56 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,425.62
    +34.65 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,711.64
    +22.63 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.77
    -28.50 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.14
    +0.46 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.20
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    -0.14 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0678
    +0.0043 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    +0.0110 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9950
    +0.1640 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,523.26
    +83.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.52
    +268.84 (+110.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Stress-Free Steps Toward Self-Care

·3 min read

MISSION, Kan., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Over the last few years, self-care has taken on heightened importance for moms across the country.

Margherita Pizza Pierogy Skewers
Margherita Pizza Pierogy Skewers

That is why Mrs. T's Pierogies is partnering with actress, entrepreneur and mom JoAnna Garcia Swisher for its "All-Star Moms" campaign to spotlight the importance of finding ways to recharge and help these real-life superheroes prioritize me-time.

Simplifying self-care for All-Star Moms everywhere can be as easy as designating a "recharging room" in the home, which offers a personal space to reset and relax. When creating your recharging room, keep these tips from Garcia Swisher in mind:

  • Balance Beautiful with Functional: Find hosting staples like cutting boards, utensils and napkins that match the vibe of your personal space so the area can double as an entertaining space.

  • Keep it Easy to Clean: Choose furniture and decor that can handle a little mess from snacks, like Mrs. T's Mini Pierogies and your favorite dip, which are perfect for enjoying while binge-watching favorite shows.

  • Add a Personal Touch: Showcase a piece that tells a story, like a favorite embroidered pillow, piece of meaningful jewelry or framed photo of an amazing memory.

  • Bring In Something Cozy: Add cozy touches like a blanket, fluffy pillow or favorite slippers for something comfortable.

  • Make a Statement: Let your inner designer shine by taking a chance on something bold that represents a part of your personality you don't normally indulge.

  • Plan an Anchor Piece: This item is the foundation for everything, such as a vintage armchair, comfy couch or storage piece that tells a story. Choose this item first then build around it.

Moms can also prioritize self-care by whipping up an easy-to-make recipe, like these Margherita Pizza Pierogy Skewers, for themselves, a gathering of friends or an afternoon family snack. Pasta pockets filled with creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness and other big, bold flavors, Mrs. T's Pierogies are simple to prepare. This means more time for moms to do the stuff they love like unwinding from the day with favorite foods in their recharging spaces.

Visit MrsTsPierogies.com for more recipe inspiration.

Margherita Pizza Pierogy Skewers
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Servings: 9

Pizza Skewers:
1          box (12.8 ounces) Mrs. T's Mini Classic Cheddar Pierogies
3          cups cherry tomatoes
2          tablespoons olive oil, plus additional for brushing pierogies, divided
1          teaspoon salt
1/2       teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2       teaspoon oregano
1-2       cups mozzarella balls (18 total)
            fresh basil leaves
            bamboo skewers (10 inches)

Fresh Pesto:
2          cups fresh basil
2          garlic cloves, peeled
1/2       cup olive oil
1/4       cup pine nuts
1/4       grated Parmesan cheese
            salt, to taste
            ground black pepper, to taste

Preheat air fryer to 400 F.

To make pizza skewers: In small bowl, combine cherry tomatoes, olive oil, salt, ground black pepper and oregano; toss to coat. Transfer tomatoes to air fryer tray or basket. Cook in air fryer 10 minutes, or until tomatoes are slightly charred; remove and set aside.

Lay pierogies on same tray or basket. Make sure not to overlap. Lightly brush each side with olive oil. Cook about 12 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy. Flip halfway through cooking.

To make pesto: In food processor, process basil; garlic; olive oil; pine nuts; Parmesan cheese; salt, to taste; and pepper, to taste, until smooth. (If preferred, use store-bought pesto.)

Add one pierogy to bamboo skewer followed by one tomato, one mozzarella ball and one basil leaf. Repeat with ingredients until each skewer is filled. Drizzle with pesto.

Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com 
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stress-free-steps-toward-self-care-301763450.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Recommended Stories

  • Retirement: What Happens If a Spouse Dies?

    For 401(k) plans and other pension plans, federal law requires a spouse as the primary beneficiary, and choosing any other beneficiaries for those plans requires spousal waiver and consent. Without named beneficiaries, retirement accounts will go to your estate and be processed through probate.

  • McDonald's Makes Major Menu Change to Its Chicken Sandwiches

    McDonald's fans casually add the "Mc" part of the chain's name to various items it offers or in talking about the experience. In reality, while McDonald's has invoked its history/iconic imagery in failed sandwiches like the Arch Deluxe and it has used the "Mc" designation on a lot of disasters (McLean Deluxe, McDLT, McHotDog, McCrab, McLobster, McAfrika, McSalad Shakers, McStuffins, and the lamentable McSpaghetti), it's actually fairly careful about using the "Mc" designation. McDonald's launched its Crispy chicken sandwich line in 2021 with four core sandwiches being offered in 2023.

  • My ex-partner earns 3 times my salary and ‘demanded’ I pay 50% of our daughter’s medical bills. Is that fair?

    ‘When there's a big disparity in pay — is 50% of dinner, mortgage, medical bills, vacation, utilities and other shared expenses justified?’

  • Blue Apron to launch weekend Brunch Box this spring

    MARKET PULSE Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) said Monday its launching a weekend Brunch Box that aims to elevate meals this spring. The new offering is designed to feed up to six people and will include sweet and savory recipes.

  • 'RIP, buns': KFC's Double Down returns today, the sandwich with no buns, just chicken filets

    KFC's Double Down Sandwich, made of two Extra Crispy white meat chicken filets, two slices of cheese and two pieces of bacon, last appeared in 2014.

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • JetBlue, Spirit Brace for Justice Department Lawsuit to Block Airlines’ Merger

    JetBlue Airways Corp. is bracing for the Justice Department to try to block the airline’s planned takeover of Spirit Airlines in the coming days, JetBlue’s chief executive said Monday. Robin Hayes, CEO of New York-based JetBlue, said the U.S. government’s antitrust regulators have seemed intent on stopping the merger from the outset, while the airlines’ arguments that merging will increase, rather than undermine, competition among the nation’s biggest airlines and reduce overall airfares. “My expectation is that we will get sued by the DOJ this week,” Mr. Hayes said in an interview Monday.

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q4 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the fourth-quarter 2022 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Esperion Long Term Data On Cholesterol Medication's Ability To Cut Cardiovascular Risk Fails To Impress Investors

    Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) announced the full results from the CLEAR Outcomes trial, a global study of nearly 14,000 patients with or at risk for cardiovascular disease who were unable to maximize or tolerate a statin. The study showed that Nexletol (Bempedoic acid) significantly reduced the risk of hard MACE-4 and MACE-3 by 13% and 15%, respectively, and significantly reduced the risk of heart attack and coronary revascularization by 23% and 19%, respectively, compared to placebo.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. factory orders drop 1.6% on falloff in Boeing contracts

    U.S. factory orders dropped 1.6% in January mainly because of fewer contracts for large Boeing passenger planes. Most other manufacturers recorded somewhat higher bookings.

  • Seagen’s Cancer Therapy Is Making It a Takeover Target

    The unprofitable biotech that pioneered novel cancer agents has caught the attention of the world’s largest drugmakers.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors are discovering a t

  • Comedian Dax Shepard says you should ‘clean up’ this part of your finances. Pros say it’s an easy way to save thousands

    Actor and comedian Dax Shepard has a long list of accolades that include television shows, movies and his hit podcast Armchair Expert. That’s precisely why certified financial planner Akeiva Ellis recommends the simple and effective method of cutting more significant expenses.

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Len

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • Mark Mobius warns that investors should ‘be very, very careful’ in China, after revealing he can’t get his money out of the country

    “I can’t get my money out. The government is restricting the flow of money out of the country,” said the veteran investor.