Stress Testing Solutions Market - 31% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Akamai Technologies Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Stress Testing Solutions Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Five Force Analysis " report has been added to Technavio's offering. 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for stress testing solutions in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The significant increase in the traction of social, mobile, analytics, and cloud (SMAC) will drive business innovation and digital transformation, which will facilitate the stress testing solutions market growth in North America over the forecast period. The stress testing solutions market value is anticipated to grow by USD 2.46 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.67% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Stress Testing Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing adoption of mobile devices and applications, adoption of test automation services, and the need to ensure systems can handle extreme workloads will drive the growth of the Stress Testing Solutions Market. However, easy availability of open-source stress testing tools might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

The stress testing solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The stress testing solutions market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Accenture Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., Capgemini SE, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Performance Lab US LLC, and Tricentis GmbH.

Few companies with key offerings

Accenture Plc - The company offers stress testing solutions that feature strategic planning, risk management, balance sheet management and capital management.

Akamai Technologies Inc. - The company offers stress testing solutions such as CloudTest which works with websites, mobile apps, APIs, databases, and online services, as well as continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) processes.

Capgemini SE - The company offers stress testing solutions which helps quantify exposure to extreme market movements and geo-political events. It can also help explore potential adverse outcomes and expose vulnerable areas allowing management to set risk limits and manage liquidity and capital.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd. - The company offers stress testing solutions that help firms streamline their stress testing activities and establish a collaborative, auditable, repeatable, and transparent stress testing program.

Infosys Ltd. - The company offers stress testing solutions which features predictability in delivery excellence, optimized infrastructure and resource utilization, smarter, faster, simpler solutions and availability of application systems during unprecedented loads.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Value Chain Analysis

The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the stress testing solutions market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Software development process

Marketing and distribution

Post-selling services

Innovation

Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by service providers to ensure a sustainable market presence.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product , the market is classified into segments application testing and product testing.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

Stress Testing Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.40 Performing market contribution North America at 31% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., Capgemini SE, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Performance Lab US LLC, and Tricentis GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Application testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Product testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Performance Lab US LLC

Tricentis GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

