Stress Testing Solutions Market - 31% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Akamai Technologies Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stress Testing Solutions Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for stress testing solutions in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The significant increase in the traction of social, mobile, analytics, and cloud (SMAC) will drive business innovation and digital transformation, which will facilitate the stress testing solutions market growth in North America over the forecast period. The stress testing solutions market value is anticipated to grow by USD 2.46 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.67% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increasing adoption of mobile devices and applications, adoption of test automation services, and the need to ensure systems can handle extreme workloads will drive the growth of the Stress Testing Solutions Market. However, easy availability of open-source stress testing tools might hamper the market growth.
Company Profiles
The stress testing solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The stress testing solutions market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Accenture Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., Capgemini SE, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Performance Lab US LLC, and Tricentis GmbH.
Few companies with key offerings
Accenture Plc - The company offers stress testing solutions that feature strategic planning, risk management, balance sheet management and capital management.
Akamai Technologies Inc. - The company offers stress testing solutions such as CloudTest which works with websites, mobile apps, APIs, databases, and online services, as well as continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) processes.
Capgemini SE - The company offers stress testing solutions which helps quantify exposure to extreme market movements and geo-political events. It can also help explore potential adverse outcomes and expose vulnerable areas allowing management to set risk limits and manage liquidity and capital.
Cigniti Technologies Ltd. - The company offers stress testing solutions that help firms streamline their stress testing activities and establish a collaborative, auditable, repeatable, and transparent stress testing program.
Infosys Ltd. - The company offers stress testing solutions which features predictability in delivery excellence, optimized infrastructure and resource utilization, smarter, faster, simpler solutions and availability of application systems during unprecedented loads.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Value Chain Analysis
The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the stress testing solutions market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Software development process
Marketing and distribution
Post-selling services
Innovation
Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by service providers to ensure a sustainable market presence.
Market Segmentation Analysis
By Product, the market is classified into segments application testing and product testing.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
Stress Testing Solutions Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.46 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.40
Performing market contribution
North America at 31%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., Capgemini SE, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Performance Lab US LLC, and Tricentis GmbH
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Application testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Product testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Accenture Plc
Akamai Technologies Inc.
Capgemini SE
Cigniti Technologies Ltd.
Infosys Ltd.
International Business Machines Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Oracle Corp.
Performance Lab US LLC
Tricentis GmbH
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
