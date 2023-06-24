Stretch your dollar this summer with a Costco, Sam's Club or Walmart+ membership

Save big all summer long when you sign up for a wholesale club membership today.

Summer can be an expensive time of the year—with backyard cookouts and family vacations it's easy to go over budget. To help you stretch your cash this summer without sacrificing on any of your favorite warm-weather pastimes, we found several wholesale club memberships that you can take advantage of for discounts on bulk food orders, gas and household essentials. Keep scrolling to find out how to score summer savings with a Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart+ and Kroger membership today.

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership

Club memberships will let you access cheaper gas and groceries, plus they offer plenty of other exclusive shopping perks as well. To get the most bang for our buck this summer 2023 and beyond, we're joining these wholesale clubs pronto.

Sam's Club

Sign up for Sam's Club for 50% off to start saving on your weekly grocery haul.

Buying in bulk for an upcoming summer barbecue? For discounts on those tall grocery purchases, Sam's Club is the place to be. Best of all, the standard warehouse club membership is a whopping 50% off for summer 2023. The club's annual fee typically comes in at $50, but when you join Sam's Club today you'll get a standard membership for just $25 a year.

Along with a discounted membership fee, Sam's Club is celebrating the warm weather months with incredibly low prices across all categories. Additionally, if you have to travel far and wide for your summer vacation plans, Sam's Club has fuel stations across the country with discounted rates on regular, premium and diesel gas.

As a Sam's Club member you can save $0.05 per gallon at the pump (actual discount will depend on your location and the specific station). Better still, with a membership, you also get access to exclusive deals on pantry staples, toiletries, prescriptions and other household essentials. Other benefits include free shipping on select items, free curbside pick-up, 100% merchandise satisfaction guarantee with free replacements and returns and free tire repairs for any tire that meets USTMA (U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association) guidelines, regardless of where they were purchased.

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership

Costco

Want to save at the pump? Costco has you covered with their low members-only gas prices.

Need to stock up on pantry staples before 4th of July 2023? Consider signing up for a Costco membership. Not only does the wholesale club offer rock-bottom prices on customer-favorite brands, it's also one of the cheapest places for gas if you have to travel this summer. Memberships start at $60 a year for two cards per household with access to all Costco locations around the world. (Taking a trip to Canada? You can refuel there as well!) The self-serve stations offer both regular and diesel Kirkland Signature gas, and are located next to the warehouses. As a Costco member, you'll get access to exclusive savings on groceries, clothing, toys, tools and, of course, those beloved samples.

Upgrade to the Executive membership, which is $120 a year, to get 2% back on all qualifying purchases up to a maximum of $1,000 a year. Depending on how much you spend annually on groceries and other items, this can easily cover the extra $60 for the premium membership. Keep in mind that gas does not count towards the 2% but there's more than enough to purchase at Costco to add up to significant cash back savings. Plus, the Executive membership includes savings booked on vacations through Costco Travel.

Sign up for a Costco membership

Walmart+

Unlock exclusive deals and everyday savings right now with a Walmart+ membership.

Did you know that Walmart has a membership program called Walmart+? For $12.95 a month or $98 annually (less than Amazon Prime!), you get, among the many other perks, exclusive savings on your weekly grocery haul.

Right now, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial to check it out and enjoy all the benefits Walmart+ has to offer, including discounts at the pump. Walmart+ members get a discount of $0.05 per gallon at Walmart gas stations, Murphy Express and Sam's Club fuel stations. That might not sound like a lot, but it adds up. If your car fills up at 15 gallons, for example, you'll save $0.75 each time you fill up. If you get gas weekly, that's about $40 in savings a year.

Other benefits of a Walmart+ membership include free unlimited delivery (including same-day on some items) and mobile scan-and-go shopping in stores. Walmart offers great prices on groceries, toiletries, fresh meats and produce, pantry staples, electronics, clothing and so much more.

Sign up for a Walmart+ membership

Kroger

Kroger has incredible deals on everything from groceries to gas.

Kroger routinely offers deals on everyday essentials, plus they have a Fuel Points program when you use your Kroger Shoppers Card that allows you to earn 100 Fuel Points for every dollar spent on most groceries. Fuel Points can be redeemed for $0.10 off per gallon at Kroger’s fuel centers and participating Shell gas stations in your area, adding up to serious savings at the pump this summer. The best part? Signing up for a Shoppers Card is free. Simply create an account by entering your name, email address and desired password or sign in using your existing Google credentials. You can then register an existing card using the Plus Card number on the back or get a digital one to use on a mobile device.

In addition to the point-per-dollar deal, there are always special bonus Fuel Point promotions to help you save even more. The program excludes purchases like alcohol, tobacco, money orders, postage stamps and promotional tickets but most items you can buy at Kroger—from pantry staples to fresh fruits and veggies—will earn you fuel points that quickly add up to money in your pocket. You can even earn points on select prescriptions and gift card purchases.

Consider that a $200 Kroger grocery bill full of qualifying items will earn you 200 Fuel Points that can be redeemed for $0.10 per gallon off your next two tanks (you can only redeem 100 points at a time for up to 35 gallons of unleaded, mid-grade, premium, diesel or E85 gas). To redeem, scan your Shoppers card and follow the instructions at the pump. Keep in mind, however, that the Fuel Points expire one month after they are earned, so you must redeem on a month-to-month basis to scoop the savings.

Sign up for a Kroger membership

