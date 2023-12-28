Stretch goal: Ocala is getting a new hotel, but check out the variance the builder needs.

A local hotel developer plans to build a new hotel on the west edge of Baseline Road, adjacent to one of his existing inns. But first the developer needs a special-use permit from Marion County government. Here's what we know:

Where in Ocala will this new hotel be located?

It is planned for a 4.22-acre plot at 5495 NE 25th St., on the west edge of Baseline Road (State Road 35) south of State Road 40 East.

What is nearby?

Silver Springs State Park is across the street to the east, on the other side of Baseline Road. One of the developer's existing hotels, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Silver Springs-Ocala, is adjacent to the site.

Who is the developer?

Headsprings LLC is the property owner and developer. That Ocala-based company bought the land in February for $1.375 million. The seller was Scottsdale, Arizona-based Belmont Investments LLC, according to a deed on file with the court clerk.

Headsprings is related to Discovery Springs LLC, which owns the neighboring Holiday Inn Express. According to state corporate records, both limited liability companies are led by Navroz F. Saju from Ocala-based HDG Hotels, which operates 29 hotels under a number of franchise flags, including Holiday Inn and Hampton Inn.

Can a hotel be built on this land?

Yes. According to the land owner, the property (currently vacant) is designated commercial and has B-2 zoning, which allows hotels, among other uses.

Why is a special-use permit needed?

According to the county Land Development Code, the maximum height allowed is 50 feet. But the developer wants the hotel roof at 68 feet, the top of the parapet at 77 feet, and the top roof stairwell at 97 feet, according to a document on file with the county's planning staff. The hotel will be six stories high.

Anything else?

The applicant also wants "dual brand common signage on the adjacent sister property," according to the document.

What else do we know about the plan?

Primary access will be from Baseline Road, and secondary access at 25th Street, according to the applicant's filing with the county. There will be a shared entrance for the hotels on SR 40 East.

"Building and site signage will be permitted separately," the documents say. "However, the SUP (special-use permit) is intended to include and allow a dual-brand, co-located sign to be included at or near the SR 40 common entrance."

What's next?

County planning staff will review the request, prepare a report and form a recommendation. The volunteer Planning & Zoning Commission is scheduled to consider the request at its Jan. 29 meeting. That commission will make a recommendation of its own to the Marion County Commission, which will have the final say.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Big new hotel planned. But will Marion County government approve?