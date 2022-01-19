U.S. markets closed

Stretch and Shrink Film Market - 48% of the Growth to Originate from APAC |Food & Beverages Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 48% of the growth will originate from APAC for the stretch and shrink film market. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for stretch and shrink film in the region. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The significant increase in industrialization will facilitate the stretch and shrink film market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Technavio has been monitoring the stretch and shrink film market and it is set to grow by USD 4.28 billion from 2020 to 2025. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 5.50%.

Attractive Opportunities in Stretch and Shrink Film Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Stretch and Shrink Film Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a Free Sample Report

Stretch and Shrink Film Market: High elasticity and stretchable properties to drive growth
The high elasticity and stretchable properties are some of the key drivers for the stretch and shrink film market share growth. Stretch films are specially prepared to easily stretch and wrap around objects (depending on the type of the film) to protect them from damage or loss. These films protect the objects from load tampering and also reduce packaging and transportation costs to a great extend. Moreover, these stretch films have a smooth surface for placing shipping labels, documents, and other information and protecting the surrounding boxes from damages & losses. Whereas, shrink films are used to wrap large objects in various sizes and shapes. Moreover, these films are thicker than the stretch films and have high transparency and strength, and are widely used by global manufacturing industries. Therefore, both the stretch and shrink films are highly elastic and durable in their own uniqueness and these factors are estimated to drive the stretch and shrink film market during the forecast period.

To know about drivers, trends & challenges - Request a Free Sample

Stretch And Shrink Film Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the stretch and shrink film market by Application (Food and beverages, Industrial/bulk, Consumer goods, and Others), Type (Stretch film and Shrink film), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The stretch and shrink film market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant for revenue generation. Due to their high strength and durability, these films are used in fresh food and beverages packagings such as dairy products, poultry, seafood and meat, fruits, and vegetables. Additionally, these films are also used to wrap baked products as they are moisture-resistant and are also suitable for packaging heavy loads. Also, these films offer a clear display of the food products through their packaging solutions. Thus, the stretch and shrink film market growth is expected to boost especially through its food and beverages segment during the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments -Download a Free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:
Paint Protection Film Market -The paint protection film market size has the potential to grow by USD 104.28 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Anti-static Films Market -The anti-static films market size has the potential to grow by USD 67.84 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73%. Download a free sample now!

Stretch And Shrink Film Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.50%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.10

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd., Anchor Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., C.I. TAKIRON Corp., Coveris Management GmbH, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Groupe Barbier, Hipac Packaging Solutions, and Inteplast Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stretch-and-shrink-film-market---48-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac-food--beverages-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation-17000-technavio-reports-301462173.html

SOURCE Technavio

