Stretch and shrink film market size to increase by USD 4.72 billion by 2026; APAC to account for 47% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Stretch and Shrink Film Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 4.72 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 5.76%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global stretch and shrink film market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 47% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased adoption of packaged food and beverage products and the growth in the organized retail industry in the US are driving the growth of the stretch and shrink film market.
Company Profiles
The stretch and shrink film market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Pe Heat, Polythene, and Pallet Hood Cover.
Anchor Packaging LLC - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Perforated Wrap E92222, Perforated Wrap E91212, and Perforated Wrap E91414.
Berry Global Group Inc. - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as High Clarity, Premium performance, and Heavy duty shrink films.
C.I. TAKIRON Corp. - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Labels for Beverages and Cap Seal Label.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as growth in the retail sector, increasing demand for packaged food and beverage products, and increasing demand for logistics and warehousing. However, the volatility in raw material prices will hinder the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.
Market Segmentation
By application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, industrial or bulk, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals.
By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
What are the key data covered in this stretch and shrink film market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the stretch and shrink film market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of stretch and shrink film market vendors.
Stretch and Shrink Film Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
160
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 4.72 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
4.8
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key countries
US, China, India, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd., American Eagle Packaging, Anchor Packaging LLC, Baoding Enshi Packaging Co. Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore SE, C.I. TAKIRON Corp., Coveris Management GmbH, Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fuji Seal International Inc., Groupe Barbier, HIPAC SpA, Inteplast Group, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., IPS Packaging and Automation, ISOFlex Packaging Corp., Paragon Films Inc., Rollsion Product Inc., SmartShield Packaging, and The Dow Chemical Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio material market reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Industrial or bulk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Stretch film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Shrink film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd.
11.4 Anchor Packaging LLC
11.5 Berry Global Group Inc.
11.6 C.I. TAKIRON Corp.
11.7 Coveris Management GmbH
11.8 Exxon Mobil Corp.
11.9 Groupe Barbier
11.10 HIPAC SpA
11.11 Inteplast Group
11.12 The Dow Chemical Co.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
