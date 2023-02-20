U.S. markets closed

Stretch and shrink film market size to increase by USD 4.72 billion by 2026; APAC to account for 47% of market growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Stretch and Shrink Film Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 4.72 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 5.76%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stretch and Shrink Film Market 2022-2026
Regional Analysis

By region, the global stretch and shrink film market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 47% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased adoption of packaged food and beverage products and the growth in the organized retail industry in the US are driving the growth of the stretch and shrink film market.

Buy the report

Company Profiles

The stretch and shrink film market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Pe Heat, Polythene, and Pallet Hood Cover.

  • Anchor Packaging LLC - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Perforated Wrap E92222, Perforated Wrap E91212, and Perforated Wrap E91414.

  • Berry Global Group Inc. - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as High Clarity, Premium performance, and Heavy duty shrink films.

  • C.I. TAKIRON Corp. - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Labels for Beverages and Cap Seal Label.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as growth in the retail sector, increasing demand for packaged food and beverage products, and increasing demand for logistics and warehousing. However, the volatility in raw material prices will hinder the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Request a Sample Report

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, industrial or bulk, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Related Reports:

  • The polyimide film market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,296.7 million. The growth in the automotive sector is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the excessive cost of polyimide films may impede the market growth.

  • The window films market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,102.07 million. The growing demand for green buildings is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the limitation on visible light transmission may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this stretch and shrink film market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the stretch and shrink film market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of stretch and shrink film market vendors.

Stretch and Shrink Film Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

4.8

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd., American Eagle Packaging, Anchor Packaging LLC, Baoding Enshi Packaging Co. Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore SE, C.I. TAKIRON Corp., Coveris Management GmbH, Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fuji Seal International Inc., Groupe Barbier, HIPAC SpA, Inteplast Group, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., IPS Packaging and Automation, ISOFlex Packaging Corp., Paragon Films Inc., Rollsion Product Inc., SmartShield Packaging, and The Dow Chemical Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio material market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial or bulk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Stretch film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Shrink film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.4 Anchor Packaging LLC

  • 11.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

  • 11.6 C.I. TAKIRON Corp.

  • 11.7 Coveris Management GmbH

  • 11.8 Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • 11.9 Groupe Barbier

  • 11.10 HIPAC SpA

  • 11.11 Inteplast Group

  • 11.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Drone Payload Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stretch-and-shrink-film-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-4-72-billion-by-2026-apac-to-account-for-47-of-market-growth---technavio-301749598.html

SOURCE Technavio

