Stretchable Conductive Materials Market to grow by USD 3.43 Bn between 2021-2026, Increasing Demand For Wearable Devices to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stretchable Conductive Materials Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the stretchable conductive materials market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.43 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stretchable Conductive Materials Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stretchable Conductive Materials Market 2022-2026

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Stretchable Conductive Materials Market as a part of the global Diversified Metals & Mining market within the global materials market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Stretchable Conductive Materials Market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Stretchable Conductive Materials Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Stretchable Conductive Materials Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Download Free Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing demand for wearable devices and the development of printable elastic conductors are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high production costs will challenge market growth.

Key market Segmengation

The stretchable conductive materials market report is segmented by Product (Graphene, Carbon nanotubes, Silver, and Carbon) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).  APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

The graphene segment's market share growth for stretchable conductive materials will be high. The segment of stretchable conductive materials based on graphene had the largest market share globally and was expected to continue dominating during the projection period. As a result of its distinctive electrical and mechanical characteristics and high optical transmittance, it is used in flexible transparent conductive electrodes. Request Free Sample Report.

Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

·        

Related Reports

Zeolite Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Aluminum Smelting Market by Type, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Stretchable Conductive Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.22%

Market growth 2022-2026

$3.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

29.7

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., ACS Technologies Ltd, ANP Co. Ltd., CHASM Advanced Materials Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Dycotec Materials Ltd., Indium Corp, LayerOne AS, LG Corp., Matexcel, Minco Products Inc., Nano Magic Holdings Inc., Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Toyobo Co. Ltd., US Research Nanomaterials Inc., Versarien plc, Vorbeck Materials Corp., and Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Graphene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Carbon nanotubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Silver - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Copper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 ANP Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc

  • 10.6 Indium Corp

  • 10.7 LG Corp.

  • 10.8 Minco Products Inc.

  • 10.9 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 10.10 Toyobo Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 US Research Nanomaterials Inc.

  • 10.12 Vorbeck Materials Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Stretchable Conductive Materials Market 2022-2026
Global Stretchable Conductive Materials Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stretchable-conductive-materials-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-43-bn-between-2021-2026--increasing-demand-for-wearable-devices-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301641279.html

SOURCE Technavio

