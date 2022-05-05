U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,297.00
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,990.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,536.00
    +4.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,948.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.38
    +0.57 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.10
    +32.30 (+1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.77 (+3.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    -3.83 (-13.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2560
    -0.0075 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3100
    +0.1360 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,676.71
    +1,621.72 (+4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.09
    +42.76 (+4.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Stretcher Chairs Market to Record a 4% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Driven by Growth in the Number of Dentists & Dental Practices| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stretcher Chairs Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The stretcher chairs market value is set to grow by USD 62.48 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.25% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Also, the market will record a 4% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stretcher Chairs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stretcher Chairs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Company Profiles

The stretcher chairs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as reducing the price of their products to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Acime UK Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., IBIOM Instruments Ltd., Jiangsu Rixin Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., LINET Group SE, Midmark Corp., NovyMed International BV, Productos Metelicos del Bages SL, Safety First Aid Group Ltd., SCHMITZ and Sohne GmbH and Co. KG, Standard Steel, STOLLENWERK and CIE. GMBH, Stryker Corp., Suzhou Fabio Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., UFSK-International OSYS GmbH, Winco Mfg. LLC, WyEast Medical Corp., etc.

  • HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - The company offers Barton Transfer Chairs that work together to help perform routine tasks more efficiently and provide a comfortable experience for both patients and their families.

To know about all the major vendor offerings - Download a sample report now!

Market Dynamics

The key factors driving growth in the stretcher chairs market is the growth in the number of dentists and dental practices. Dental chairs are commonly used in dental care establishments. Hence, many hospitals and dental clinics are acquiring technologically advanced dental chairs to increase the efficiency and safety of their dental procedures and services. Hospitals and dental clinics are adopting dental chairs due to technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries, and the increasing prevalence of dental diseases. The growth of the global dental chairs market is driven by the increase in the number of dentists and dental practices. Dentists in many countries prefer establishing their own dental clinics. In Canada, most dentists practice privately, either alone or through partnerships. In Australia, dental services are offered in private clinics and public healthcare facilities. Most dentists in Australia work in the private sector. Hence, the growth in the number of dentists and dental practices will drive the growth of the market.

However, the presence of stringent regulatory standards will be a major challenge for the stretcher chairs market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are hampered by the stringent government regulations that control the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales of stretcher chairs. These regulations vary from country to country, making it difficult for global market players to operate in international markets. Maintaining the required level of quality in manufacturing stretcher chairs leads to additional costs for manufacturers and increases the overall production cost of stretcher chairs. The increased production cost poses a challenge to manufacturers and suppliers operating in the existing market and prevents them from entering new markets. Hence, the presence of stringent regulatory standards is the major challenge faced by the global stretcher chairs market.

To know about the other drivers & challenges - Download a sample report now!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the stretcher chairs market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

  • By Product, the market is classified into manual chairs and powered chairs. The stretcher chairs market share growth in the manual chair segment will be significant for revenue generation.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a sample report now!

Related Reports

  • The lumpectomy market share in US is expected to increase by USD 1.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. Download a sample now!

  • The nurse call systems market share is expected to increase by USD 536.11 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.32%. Download a sample now!

Stretcher Chairs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 62.48 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.0

Performing market contribution

North America at 51%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acime UK Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., IBIOM Instruments Ltd., Jiangsu Rixin Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., LINET Group SE, Midmark Corp., NovyMed International BV, Productos Metelicos del Bages SL, Safety First Aid Group Ltd., SCHMITZ and Sohne GmbH and Co. KG, Standard Steel, STOLLENWERK and CIE. GMBH, Stryker Corp., Suzhou Fabio Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., UFSK-International OSYS GmbH, Winco Mfg. LLC, and WyEast Medical Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Manual chairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Powered chairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 GF Health Products Inc.

  • 10.4 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

  • 10.5 IBIOM Instruments Ltd.

  • 10.6 Midmark Corp.

  • 10.7 NovyMed International BV

  • 10.8 Productos Metelicos del Bages SL

  • 10.9 Stryker Corp.

  • 10.10 UFSK-International OSYS GmbH

  • 10.11 Winco Mfg. LLC

  • 10.12 WyEast Medical Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stretcher-chairs-market-to-record-a-4-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--driven-by-growth-in-the-number-of-dentists--dental-practices-technavio-301539637.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Your health: Tips and tricks on preventing, treating tick bites

    A tick bite can lead to Lyme disease and other health problems.

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How the EU ban on Russian oil could benefit Russia

    The European Union will halt all imports of crude and refined oil from Russia by the end of 2022, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on May 4. Europe as a whole currently gets one-quarter of its oil from Russia, with a wide range between countries—Germany gets just 12% of its oil from Russia, while for Slovakia it’s 96%. Oil is one of the main sources of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine—to the tune of $285 million per day.

  • GM has 4 new plants coming to 'have control over battery cell manufacture': Mary Barra

    In the years ahead, GM (GM) says, it's aiming to be a leading manufacturer of batteries as well as cars.

  • Report: Netflix is changing how it pays workers

    The streaming giant was known for the freedom it gave mangers to pay what they wanted to attract and retain talent. According to a new report, that's changing.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Boosting Bet on Oil Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up about 5.9 million more shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett piles deeper into its bet on the oil giant.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Des

  • Apple Hires 31-Year Ford Veteran to Ramp Up Electric-Car Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has recruited a longtime Ford Motor Co. executive who helped lead safety efforts and vehicle engineering, a sign the iPhone maker is again ramping up development of an electric car. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income

  • AMD tops earnings estimates on strong gaming growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discusses first quarter earnings for AMD.

  • How to Retire With $5 Million

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Europe Confronts Difficult Path in Making a Russian Oil Ban Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s move to ban Russian crude this year will cause major headaches but it should just about be workable if some countries are shown leniency. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansThere’s st

  • Why electric cars are getting pricier even as batteries get cheaper

    Since 2012, the lithium-ion batteries that power electric cars have gotten about 80% cheaper. But electric vehicles have gotten 85% more expensive.

  • TurboTax reaches settlement to pay $141 million for allegedly deceiving customers into paying for tax prep that should have been free

    The multi-state agreement will reimburse around 4.4 million low-income TurboTax customers who were allegedly pushed into paying for services they didn’t need to.

  • This 'rater' gets paid $10 an hour to teach Google's algorithm — and he's not alone

    Google Search may feel like magic, but the engine’s efficacy relies on hourly employees who work for a subcontractor.

  • Oil edges up on EU's proposed Russian oil ban, but weak China data weighs

    (Reuters) -Oil prices extended gains on Thursday as a European Union proposal for new sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on crude in six months, offset concerns over Chinese demand. Brent crude futures had climbed 60 cents, or 0.5%, to $110.74 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 40 cents, or 0.4%, to $108.21 a barrel. The sanctions proposal, which was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and needs unanimous backing by the 27 EU countries to take effect, includes phasing out supplies of Russian crude in six months and refined products by the end of 2022.

  • Natural Gas Hits 13-Year High in U.S. on Growing Supply Jitters as Demand Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the U.S. hit a fresh 13-year high on growing concern that stockpiles of the power-plant fuel will fall short of demand this summer.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed MariupolBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

  • 9 Signs You Are Not Financially OK to Retire

    Use these nine signs to gauge the state of your investments, find strategies to improve them, and get on track to a financially successful retirement.

  • Oil Steadies Before OPEC+ Meet After Surging on EU Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on supply after surging on the European Union’s plan for a phased ban on Russian crude. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborWest Texas Intermediate t

  • Warren Buffett Is Buying Stock Again. That Doesn’t Mean He’s Optimistic.

    The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway bought $51 billion worth of stock in the first quarter, but each of the buys had a company-specific rationale.

  • There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Hut 8 Mining's (TSE:HUT) Returns On Capital

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and...

  • These Atlanta CEOs make 1,000 times their typical employees

    See how CEO-to-worker pay ratio at 40 of the state's biggest public companies — including the United Parcel Service, Aflac, Southern Co., PulteGroup, Norfolk Southern Corp., and Delta Air Lines. — compares.