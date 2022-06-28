U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

Stria Lithium Awarded $275,000 Grant from the Quebec Government

3 min read
OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Stria Lithium Inc. (TSXV:SRA) ("Stria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a grant of up to $275,000 by Quebec's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MERN). The grant will be used to finance a geometallurgical study of lithium-bearing spodumene pegmatites at its Pontax property, located in the Eeyou Istchee Baie-James region of Quebec.

The grant award is part of the Government of Quebec's program to support mineral exploration for minerals needed for green and renewable energy technologies as outlined in its 2020-25 Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals.

"We appreciate the financial support of the Quebec Government as we move forward with the continued exploration and development of our lithium prospects at Pontax," said Dean Hanisch, President and CEO of Stria Lithium. "We continue to be highly impressed with Quebec's long-term vision and practical support in creating a positive environment for companies in critical and strategic minerals to succeed."

Stria plans to engage IOS Services Géoscientifiques of Saguenay, Québec to design and conduct the geometallurical surveys, which are expected to begin in June using samples taken from the Pontax property in 2021.

About Stria Lithium Inc.

Stria Lithium is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with an expanding technology focus and has a 100% interest in the Pontax spodumene lithium project in Northern Québec.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

For more information about Stria Lithium and the Pontax Lithium project, please visit http://strialithium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Please refer to the risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

For more information on Stria Lithium Inc., please contact:

Kimberly Darlington
Communications, Stria Lithium Inc.
kimberly@refinedsubstance.com

Judith T. Mazvihwa-MacLean
CFO, Stria Lithium Inc.
Jmazvihwa@grafoid.com
(613) 581-4040

SOURCE: Stria Lithium, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706803/Stria-Lithium-Awarded-275000-Grant-from-the-Quebec-Government

