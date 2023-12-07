Strickland Metals Insider Buyers Pleased With AU$6.8m Return On Investment

Insiders who purchased Strickland Metals Limited (ASX:STK) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 19% decline over the past week. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the AU$2.69m worth of stock purchased by them is now worth AU$9.48m or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Strickland Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bray made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.1m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.043 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.15. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Strickland Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Strickland Metals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Strickland Metals insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, insider Shane Ball bought AU$455k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 27% of Strickland Metals shares, worth about AU$65m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Strickland Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Strickland Metals shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Strickland Metals. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Strickland Metals.

