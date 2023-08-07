Strict AI Regulations Could Hinder Federal Agencies: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) has potential to help government agencies, but sweeping regulations could present an issue.

As Congress mulls a new regulatory regime to police AI (artificial intelligence), consider that many federal agencies already have strong oversight over AI in a variety of forms and in many sectors of the economy. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has for years had a framework to regulate AI tools in medicine, including devices. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has highlighted how its authority, over recalls and other policy tools, covers AI risk. Similarly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has driverless-car policies.

Others with enforcement tools: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Though federal regs may need to be modernized for emerging AI tech, there are concerns that Congress will step on the toes of federal agencies with a sweeping AI law that could usurp agency power and hinder a range of work. Another worry is extra red tape that affects all sorts of businesses, big and small.

Meanwhile, federal agencies already use AI in their day-to-day policy work — monitoring securities markets, doing complex wireless spectrum auctions and more.

New generative AI services could help even more. The Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is already mulling it for examiners, who could use it to speed up tedious research. But a new law that clamps down on generative AI could hinder its use in government.

