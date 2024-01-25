Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript January 23, 2024

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I would like to welcome everyone to the Stride, Inc. Conference Call. At this time, all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I will now hand the call over to Mr. Tim Casey, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Timothy Casey: Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to Stride's Second Quarter Earnings Call for Fiscal Year 2024. With me on today's call are James Rhyu, Chief Executive Officer, and Donna Blackman, Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, today's conference call and webcast are accompanied by a presentation that can be found on the Stride Investor Relations website. Please be advised that today's discussion of our financial results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation these measures is provided in the earnings release issued this afternoon and can also be found on our Investor Relations website. In addition to historical information, this call may also involve forward-looking statements. The company's actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to several important factors as described in the company's latest SEC filings.

These statements are made on the basis of our views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time we make them and the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during this call. Following our prepared remarks, we will answer any questions you may have. I'll now turn the call over to James. James?

James Rhyu: Thanks, Tim. Good afternoon. In November, during our Investor Day, we discussed the opportunities for our business and laid out our strategy to deliver what we believe will be market-leading returns. I discussed how increasing uncertainty and volatility in chaos in our country has and will continue to increase demand for our offerings. Our second quarter results speak for themselves and demonstrate the macro trends are behind us. Our strategy is getting to play out and we are executing better. The year began with some uncertainty regarding the trend we might see in-year given the volatility over the past few years. We have been convinced that the market has moved in our direction and that we were not going to fall back to pre-pandemic levels, but there still remains a question of whether we could surpass those pandemic highs.

Well, we ended the second quarter with 196.5 thousand enrollments, were an all-time record, surpassing our pandemic-level highs. We saw enrollment growth in both our Career Learning and General Education programs and strength in both new enrollment and retention. We have the largest cohort of new in-year enrollments that we've ever seen, and Americans continue to believe that school choice is good for the education system. A recent poll by YouGov released this fall showed 84% support, giving every child in U.S. the ability to attend a public school in their state that best meets their needs regardless of where they live. The results are clear and it's what we've been hearing for years, parents want choice. They want to be able to choose a school that will meet the unique needs of their child.

They want to be able to change their child's future. I also continued to see reports that support our move into the Career Learning space. This fall freshman enrollment in four-year institutions for 18 year to 20 year old declined by 5.2%, and the reason for this decline was that this age group is increasingly choosing to enrollment community college or certificate programs. Students are explicitly looking for short-term programs that have a direct connection to the workforce. While we're still working on driving incremental demand to our career programs, data like this supports our decision to focus on certificate and career pathways in fast-growing in-demand careers. Students in our programs can graduate high school knowing they've got skills to go directly into the workforce or to choose to attend a post-secondary institution.

There is also continuing support for our new products. In November, I outlined our K-12 tutoring product along with some of the demand drivers that support our entrants into the market. A study out of Texas showed a case of two students who received individual virtual tutoring during last school year demonstrated higher reading test scores by year-end, and Virginia launched a state-wide high dosage tutoring effort part of the $400 million investment in education to recover some academic decline. We know that our tutoring offerings using state-certified teachers can be part of the solution to the nation's learning loss and help drive student success. Taken together, I remain as excited about Stride's ability to change the future for students as they ever have been.

The market conditions are right for an innovator like Stride to continue to drive student success across multiple markets. This call marks the end of my third year as CEO and as we continue to achieve new enrollment and financial records, I still see a long runway in front of us. A couple of highlights I'd like to point out since I was appointed CEO. Gross margins are on pace to expand 300 basis points plus or minus. Trailing 12-month reported EPS and reported operating incomes are both up 3 times the level prior to my appointment as CEO. We've got the right team in place and are executing against the strategy that we previously outlined. Thank you. And I will now turn the call over to Donna. Donna?

Donna Blackman: Thanks, James and good evening. I know James already discussed our enrollment numbers, but I think it's important to put it into perspective. It was just two quarters ago that we were fielding questions about whether we could return to year-over-year enrollment growth following the pandemic, and now we're talking about exceeding the pandemic high. This speaks to the resiliency of our offerings and the sustained demand for alternative educational options. We are proud to be able to give families a choice, and we believe that the trends point toward long-term growth in our business. All of that have resulted in the first quarter in our history that we achieved over $0.5 billion in revenue. As we updated our revenue guidance for the full year, such that now it exceeds $2 billion at the mid-point.

Turning to our quarterly results. We reported revenue of $504.9 million, an increase of 10% from the second quarter of fiscal year '23. Adjusted operating income of $94.9 million, up from $76.3 million or 24% from the same period last year. Earnings per share of $1.54, up $0.35 from last year, and capital expenditures of $12.7 million down slightly year-over-year. Career Learning, middle and high school revenue grew 7% to $165.1 million. This performance was driven by enrollment growth of 9% year-over-year, somewhat offset by a slight decline in revenue per enrollment. During the quarter, enrollments grew over 3,000, continuing the in-year enrollment growth trends we saw last year. In our General Education programs, revenue was $313.9 million, up 14% from last year.

This strength was also driven by continued enrollment growth in the quarter with enrollments finishing the quarter up 5.4 thousand from the end of September, and average enrollment growth of 9% from last year. Revenue per enrollment for Gen Ed increased 8%. We continue to see strength in funding for education and while we saw some timing impacts in our Career Learning revenue per enrollment, we still expect to finish the year with revenue per enrollment growth of between 4% and 6% for both clients of business. Our Adult Learning business revenue declined $4 million to $25.9 million on the weakness in our Tech business we discussed previously. MedCerts continued to perform well. The growth in that business did not fully offset the declines in our boot camp.

Gross margins for the quarter was 39.8%, up 270 basis points from last year. We're still seeing the effects of the efficiency efforts we put into place last year and continue to implement. Given the timing of the impact last year, we don't expect gross margin increases to be as strong year-over-year in the second half. We still expect to see gross margins improve by 200 basis points to 250 basis points for the full year. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 15% to $116.9 million. Stock-based compensation for the quarter was $7.6 million. We now expect to finish the year with stock-based compensation in the range of $29 million to $33 million. Adjusted operating income for the quarter was $94.9 million, up 24% from last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $118.3 million. Interest expense for the quarter was $2 million. Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 24.9% and diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $1.54. Turning to our balance sheet and cash flow. Capital expenditures for the quarter was $12.7 million, down slightly from last year. Free cash flow defined as cash from operations less CapEx was $160.6 million, up $13.2 million from the prior year period. We finished the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $364.4 million. Based on the strength of our enrollments, we are raising our full year revenue and profit guidance. We now expect revenue in the range of $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. Adjusted operating income between $265 million and $285 million.

Capital expenditures between $60 million and $65 million and an effective tax rate between 25% and 27%. For the third quarter, we are forecasting revenue in the range of $500 million to $520 million. Adjusted operating income between $85 million and $95 million and capital expenditures between $14 million and $17 million. Thank you for your time. Now I will turn it over to the operator for Q&A. Operator?

