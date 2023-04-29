Stride (NYSE:LRN) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Stride's (NYSE:LRN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Stride:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$159m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$284m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Stride has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.0% generated by the Consumer Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Stride compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Stride here for free.

What Can We Tell From Stride's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Stride. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 11%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 122% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Stride thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Stride can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

