STRIDE TECH MEDICAL, INC. ANNOUNCES $250,000 AWARD

·2 min read

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Tech Medical, Inc. (StrideTech) announces $250,000 matching grant award.

(PRNewsfoto/Stride Tech Medical)
(PRNewsfoto/Stride Tech Medical)

STRIDE TECH MEDICAL, INC. ANNOUNCES $250,000 AWARD

The Global Business Development division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant Program announced in a press release the recipients of the Early Stage Capital and Retention grants. StrideTech is thrilled to have been selected.

"Innovations in advanced industries have enormous potential to change the world we live in, yet the market typically underinvests in early-stage technologies. At the same time, partnerships between the private and public sector can be integral to furthering new ideas," said Rama Haris, Advanced Industries Senior Manager at OEDIT.

StrideTech will receive up to $250,000 in non-dilutive matching funds. StrideTech's patented product, StrideTech Go, is an attachment for any walker and helps walker users correct their posture to avoid a fall.

The National Council on Aging estimates the healthcare cost related to falls by walker users to be $2.25 Billion annually and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring reimbursement codes were issued in 2022 by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"The validation of our product and business plan through rigorous review by committees of business, technical and financial experts in seven advanced industries, including a live pitch event, is enormously gratifying. We are thrilled to share this news with our investors and invite those who want to join us as we build the company and address the critical need to prevent falls." said George Douaire, President & CEO of Stride Tech Medical, Inc.

"We have been eager to share our product with walker users around the country and the world," said Timothy Visos-Ely, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer. "Our mission is to reduce falls, one walker user at a time. Today's news will help us raise the capital necessary to grow the company and prevent falls."

About Stride Tech Medical, Inc.

Stride Tech Medical, Inc.'s product, StrideTech Go, is a patented smart walker attachment which allows any walker, using embedded sensors to detect how the walker user is moving – immediate feedback helps people correct their posture and collects data to share with doctors, PT/OT, families, and caregivers to help inform treatment and care.

To invest in StrideTech contact George Douaire at george@stridetechmedical.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stride-tech-medical-inc-announces-250-000-award-301682240.html

SOURCE Stride Tech Medical

    Apple supplier Foxconn has hit a hiring target of 100,000 new workers for its Zhengzhou plant in China, financial news outlet Yicai reported on Thursday, a milestone that could ease production pressure at the COVID-hit site. Yicai, citing an unidentified high-ranking staffer at the plant, said Foxconn had received more than 100,000 job applications so far and was ending its latest hiring drive. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.