U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.36
    +2.71 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,321.27
    -57.07 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,530.00
    +64.08 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.81
    +0.54 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    +34.60 (+1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    +0.63 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0052 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5630
    -0.0170 (-1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3651
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3900
    -0.2000 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,026.40
    +1,312.14 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,341.70
    +7.29 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Striim Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Enterprise Cloud Data Integration

·2 min read

Ali Kutay, Striim CEO, Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Ali Kutay, CEO of Striim, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Ali Kutay as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Ali leads Striim as CEO and Co-founder, and brings many years experience of tech entrepreneurship with an expert eye on how to raise expectations for how the world does business. Prior to Striim, Ali was Chairman and CEO of GoldenGate Software as well as president and CEO of WebLogic and an angel investor. Ali's objective for Striim is focused on providing unified data streaming and integration solutions using real-time data for the hybrid cloud, helping enterprises operate with digital first experiences for their customers.

"I am immensely grateful to be honored by Goldman Sachs for entrepreneurship. It is a privilege to be acknowledged alongside this strong group of business leaders," said Ali Kutay. "This recognition highlights the innovations Striim brings to the market and the benefit we deliver to our customers by providing the data backbone for real-time, digital first experiences for business transformation."

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Ali Kutay as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Striim

Striim™ provides a unified, real-time data integration and streaming platform that enables mission-critical operations by connecting enterprise systems in a modern cloud architecture with autonomous data pipelines. Innovative enterprises use Striim to monitor business events across any environment, build applications that drive digital transformation, and provide actionable insights to the right people at the right time.

Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers data to virtually any cloud or self-hosted data platform including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Snowflake.

For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

Media Contact:
Dex Polizzi
Lumina Communications
201-452-7424
Striim@Luminapr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/striim-honored-by-goldman-sachs-for-entrepreneurship-and-innovation-in-enterprise-cloud-data-integration-301399559.html

SOURCE Striim

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to Unveil Plan to Ease Supply-Chain Problems

    U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil a plan to ease the supply-chain problems that are weighing on the economic recovery and may threaten the holiday season, according to a senior White House official. Biden will meet Wednesday afternoon with executives from the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as well as Walmart (ticker: WMT), FedEx (FDX), UPS (UPS), Target (TGT), and union representatives and industry lobbies. The ports will run round-the-clock operations, and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union has indicated that its members accept working extra shifts.

  • Lucid aims at concerns about Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system with its new driver assistance technology

    Lucid's "DreamDrive" doesn't have all of the features of Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" software, but it's designed to address a key concern raised by its rival's technology.

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • Apple Finally Falls Victim to Never-Ending Supply Chain Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable company, has finally joined a growing list of household names from Toyota to Samsung forced to cut back on business because of a global shortage of semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresApple is now

  • Apple Watch Series 7 review: A bigger screen and more durable design

    The Apple Watch Series 7 is still the best smartwatch around, but if you've got a Series 6 or Series 5, you might not need to make the jump.

  • BlackBerry, Google and Qualcomm Join Forces to Drive Advancements in Next-Generation Automotive Cockpits

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the availability of a QNX® Hypervisor and VIRTIO-based reference design to virtualize Android Automotive OS on the 3rd Generation Snapdragon® Automotive Cockpit Platform, helping automakers to deliver the ultimate cockpit experience while accelerating time to market.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 13th, 2021

    After a bearish Tuesday, failure to revisit Tuesday’s highs would leave the majors under pressure.

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • Snapchat down: App not sending snaps in major outage

    Snapchat Support tells users: ‘hang tight, we’re looking into it’

  • United Airlines giving each employee $1,000

    United Airlines is giving each of its employees a $1,000 bonus. Scott Kirby, CEO of the Chicago-based carrier that employs an approximate 67,000 people, announced the bonus plan yesterday during a ceremony at a hangar at George Bush International Airport in Houston to honor the airline's top 100 employees from the previous year. Instead of honoring 100 employees this year, Kirby announced that all employees would get the bonus "for their exceptional work during 2020."

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresSaigon Hi-

  • Here's Why Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO May Have Their Pay Bumped Up

    The decent performance at Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR ) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the...

  • Indonesia Plans to Stop All Crude Palm Oil Exports Eventually

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of crude palm oil, plans to stop exporting the raw commodity eventually, shipping refined products instead.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Aires“At some point, we must stop exports of crude palm oil, it should

  • Oil Little Changed as OPEC Voices Caution on Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed as traders assessed OPEC’s skepticism around the strength of crude demand even after prices hit the highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresFutures in New York pared losses along with equities as the dollar weak

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • Executive Deferred Compensation Plans

    Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy If You're Worried About Inflation

    The unexpected surge in consumer demand as economies started opening back up earlier this year has resulted in tight supply chains, labor shortages, and ultimately higher prices for goods. For investors, however, owning shares in companies that benefit from (or at least are resistant to) the effects of inflation is a solid strategy to protect your portfolio. Here's why PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is an excellent stock that fits that description.

  • Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries

    Major carmakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and Stellantis have been racing to secure battery cell supplies in Europe, but may face a bigger challenge as they seek to go electric - finding enough battery raw materials. Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), make those vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins. "There is a serious question as to whether supply can keep up with demand across the battery supply chain," says Daniel Harrison, an auto analyst at Ultima Media.

  • Micron, Qualcomm, and 12 More Stocks to Play the Chip Shortage

    FEATURE The global semiconductor shortage that’s been a pain in many people’s necks throughout this year is going to last 2022. So as the saying goes: If you can’t beat them, join ’em. A lack of chips has led to shortages of products ranging from electronics and computers to cars and higher prices.

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.