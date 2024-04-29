Strike averted at Thomas Built

Pat Kimbrough, The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
1 min read
0

Apr. 29—HIGH POINT — The parent company of Thomas Built Buses says it has reached an agreement that will stave off a strike by union members who work at the High Point school-bus manufacturer.

Daimler Truck North America said in a statement over the weekend that it tentatively agreed to terms of a new contract with the United Auto Workers.

Subject to approval by the union, the new collective bargaining agreement will cover about 7,400 employees at Daimler Truck North America facilities in North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.

This includes Thomas Built Buses, the largest manufacturing employer in High Point, with a workforce of around 1,600.

In the days leading up to the contract's expiration, the UAW had threatened to strike if the company did not accede to its demands for higher wages and benefits.

"Our lowest paid workers at Thomas Built Bus will see raises of over $8 an hour," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement. "Some TBB skilled trades members will get an over $17 an hour raise. That's an over 60% raise."

The deal also covers UAW members at the Freightliner and Western Star truck plants in Rowan and Gaston counties, respectively, as well as a parts plant in Gastonia and parts distribution centers in Atlanta and Memphis.

