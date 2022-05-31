U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

StrikeForce Achieves HIPAA Compliance with Compliancy Group

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
·3 min read
  • SFOR
StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

EDISON, N.J., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, data protection & Secure Video Conferencing solutions for SMB’s, Healthcare Institutions, Enteprises & Government agencies, is pleased to announce that it has taken all necessary steps to prove its good faith effort to achieve compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Through the use of Compliancy Group’s proprietary HIPAA solution, The Guard™, StrikeForce can track their compliance program and has earned their Seal of Compliance™. The Seal of Compliance is issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program through the use of The Guard.

“Becoming HIPAA compliant was extremely important for us,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce, “the Healthcare Industry continues to be the biggest victims of Healthcare Identity Theft and data breaches. Therefore, having the industry’s only Zero-Trust Video Conferencing platform, being HIPPA compliant, and being the only Video Conferencing vendor included in Forrester’s “Now Tech: Secure Communications, Q2, 2022” research report gives us a tri-factor advantage over company’s like Zoom, Teams & Webex in Healthcare.”

HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive healthcare data called protected health information (PHI). PHI is any individually identifiable healthcare-related information. If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant.

StrikeForce has completed Compliancy Group’s Implementation Program, adhering to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, Breach Notification Rule, Omnibus Rule, and HITECH.  Compliancy Group has verified StrikeForce Technologies Inc’s., good faith effort to achieve HIPAA compliance through The Guard.

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.
StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication, keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

About Compliancy Group: HIPAA should be simple. That’s why Compliancy Group is the only HIPAA software with expert Compliance Coaches™ holding your hand to simplify compliance. Built by auditors, Compliancy Group gives you confidence in your compliance plan to reduce risk, increase patient loyalty, and profitability of your organization. Visit https://www.compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.

Safe Harbor Statement:
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

StrikeForce contact:
Mark Kay, CEO
Marklkay@strikeforcetech.com
(732) 661-9641


