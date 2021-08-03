U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

Strikepoint Media Presents The 3rd Annual ACS Live 2021 Conference in Las Vegas, NV

·2 min read

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strikepoint Media, Inc.— an industry leader in digital marketing, media buying, lead generation, and funnel building—in conjunction with Trade Thirsty are pleased to announce the third annual ACS Live 2021 Digital Marketing Conference will be taking place this coming November 10th & 11th, 2021 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

(PRNewsfoto/Strikepoint Media)
(PRNewsfoto/Strikepoint Media)

"We're thrilled to be able to host this year's ACS Live 2021 in person. You're going to learn real strategies and tactics to drive more customers, increase your revenue, and scale your business to new heights. If you want your digital marketing to thrive in 2021 and into 2022, you're not going to want to miss this year's event!" said Jeremy Blossom, CEO & Co-Founder of Strikepoint Media.

As industry leaders in the financial marketing sector, Trade Thirsty & Strikepoint Media join forces to put together a two-day lineup of speakers from the digital marketing world, with time and space dedicated to networking and deal-making between attendees and guests.

The all-star lineup of speakers this year include Daniel Rose, Chris Mercer, JC Parets, Rich Schefren, Perry Belcher, Jeremy Blossom, Jeanette Sims, and more to be announced in the coming weeks...

ACS Live 2021 Summit is possible because of our sponsors. 2021 sponsors include Wealth365, Traffic Titans, After Offers, InteractiveOffers, Mad Hedge Fund Trader, and more…

"I was blown away by the content from ACS Live. It was packed with cutting-edge marketing strategies from legit business leaders and practitioners who are working in the trenches at top financial publishing firms. No fluff. No theory. Just actionable ideas that I can deploy right away to boost my bottom line" said Matt Rizvi, a 2020 attendee.

Visit AttractConvertScale.Live today to get your tickets.

About Strikepoint Media
Strikepoint Media was founded in 2013 and has quickly grown into a leader in the digital marketing industry, with more than $750 million in revenue generated for their clients. With clients all over the globe, they specialize in media buying, lead generation, funnel building, website design and development. They were recently featured on INC 5000's List of Fastest Growing Companies in the United States in 2020.

CONTACT:
Bradley Simon
Strikepoint Media
Phone: (949) 540-9998
www.strikepointmedia.com
hello@strikepointmedia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strikepoint-media-presents-the-3rd-annual-acs-live-2021-conference-in-las-vegas-nv-301346450.html

SOURCE Strikepoint Media

