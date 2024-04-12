Strikes cause passenger growth slow down at Frankfurt Airport

A display in the departure hall at Terminal 1 at Frankfurt Airport shows several flights as canceled. Lando Hass/dpa

The strikes at passenger checkpoints and at German airline Lufthansa have once again slowed the upward trend in passenger growth at Frankfurt Airport.

Fraport, the company that runs Germany's main aviation hub at Frankfurt Airport, reported about 4.6 million passengers in March, a 7.8% increase compared to the previous year, the company announced in Frankfurt on Friday.

However the figures are 17.6% below the growth level seen before the coronavirus pandemic in March 2019.

Almost 300,000 passengers were unable to travel via Frankfurt due to the strikes in March, it added.

In February, which also saw strikes lasting several days, the shortfall compared to 2019 was only 15%, up from 12.6% in January and only 6% in December.

For the current year, Fraport chief executive Stefan Schulte is targeting around 61 million to 65 million passengers at Germany's largest aviation hub.

This means that the pre-crisis level of more than 70 million passengers remains out of reach this year.

Meanwhile, cargo business at Frankfurt Airport increased again in March.

Around 178,900 tons of freight and airfreight were handled at the airport, a 6.3% increase compared to the same month in 2023.