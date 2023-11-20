Strikes end at 2 of 3 Detroit casinos after new contract ratified

Strikes ended Sunday night at two of the three Detroit casinos after workers there voted to ratify new labor agreements.

The Detroit Casino Council said the strikes concluded at 9 p.m. at MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown following successful ratification votes by union members of the new five-year contract agreements.

However, workers at MGM Grand Detroit voted down the agreement and will stay on strike, the casino council said late Sunday in a news release. More bargaining dates are to be scheduled.

The Detroit Casino Council, which is composed of five unions, declined to release the vote tallies. Union members at each casino voted separately on the deal.

Workers go on strike outside of the Hollywood Casino at Greektown in downtown Detroit on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

About 3,700 workers at all three casinos went out on strike Oct. 17 when their previous contract expired. The casinos have stayed open during the strike by relying on casino managers.

The newly ratified contracts cover about 2,800 workers at MotorCity and Hollywood Casino at Greektown, and according to union officials, feature the highest wage increases since the casinos opened.

Strikers march and protest in front of MGM Grand Detroit on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The contracts include an upfront $3 an hour raise in year one and $5 an hour in total raises over the five years, the casino council said. There also is no increased costs for employee health insurance, a first-ever 401k employer match (up to $1,000), a paid Juneteenth holiday and reduced workloads in housekeeping and other classifications.

MGM Grand Detroit had no immediate comment Sunday night.

The Detroit Casino Council is composed of five unions: UNITE HERE Local 24, UAW, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324 and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MotorCity, Hollywood workers ratify, MGM workers reject new contract