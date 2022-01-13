U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,710.25
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,127.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,868.25
    -19.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,169.10
    -4.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.65
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.40
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1442
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -0.79 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3710
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5680
    -0.0980 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,606.79
    +956.66 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.08
    +28.76 (+2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,526.87
    -238.79 (-0.83%)
     

STRIKING READY-MIX TEAMSTERS EXTEND PICKET LINE TO SNOHOMISH COUNTY CONCRETE PLANTS

·3 min read

Concrete Workers on Strike for Six Weeks Extend Lines to Woodinville and Smith Island

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At 7:00 a.m. PST, striking concrete mixer drivers and plant workers employed by the Cadman Cement Company extended their picket line to two Cadman-owned plants in Woodinville and Smith Island, Wash. Cadman is owned by the German conglomerate HeidelbergCement and is one of the five concrete companies in the Seattle area that over 300 members of Teamsters Local 174 have been on strike against for six weeks.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

Due to the extensions this morning, numerous planned concrete pours did not happen.

The workers began their strike on December 3, 2021 to demand that the companies that control the concrete industry in the Seattle area stop violating federal labor laws that protect workers' rights. After six weeks of the strike, Seattle's $23 billion construction industry has begun to grind to a halt without concrete. Cadman shut down operations after this morning's picket line extensions arrived at their facilities.

"These giant, multinational construction companies are demanding that workers accept a package of wages, healthcare and retirement that would be a decrease in compensation over three years when you take inflation into account," said Rick Hicks, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 174 in Seattle. "This package would also be significantly less than the compensation packages other construction workers in Seattle receive."

The five concrete companies, all of which traditionally bargain new contracts with Teamsters Local 174 together, are also refusing to fund a health care plan that could save workers thousands of dollars per year in retirement, even though Local 174's concrete industry members have offered to cover any cost increases the company may incur.

Background

The concrete/cement companies where members of Local 174 are on strike include the giant German construction company HeidelbergCement (operating under the Lehigh and Cadman brands in the Pacific Northwest), the Japanese-based Taiheiyo Cement, and two major regional companies that control the flow of concrete in Seattle (the city with the second-most construction cranes in the country). These companies service the region's largest current construction projects, including:

  • Microsoft's Redmond campus modernization

  • Renovation of Seattle's waterfront

  • Sound Transit's system expansion project

  • Sea-Tac Airport's runway renovations

On December 3, 2021, after six months of negotiations, Local 174 members were forced to strike after the companies refused to stop violating federal labor law by failing to bargain in good faith for a successor agreement.

The dramatically subpar demands have led industry insiders to speculate that the concrete companies, working with major national construction companies, have forced employees to strike in order to begin a multiyear effort to purge union workers from the Seattle construction industry.

Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 8,600 working men and women in Seattle and the surrounding areas. "Like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TeamstersLocal174.

Contact:
Jamie Fleming, (425) 281-0166
jfleming@teamsters174.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/striking-ready-mix-teamsters-extend-picket-line-to-snohomish-county-concrete-plants-301460016.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 174

Recommended Stories

  • Buyout Firm Affinity Is Said to Weigh $1 Billion Trimco Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Buyout firm Affinity Equity Partners is considering a sale of its Hong Kong-based garment label maker Trimco Group after receiving interest from potential buyers, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • MINERAL HILL OUTLINES ANOMALOUS GOLD-BEARING ZONES ON THE DOT-APEX PROPERTY LOCATED IN SOUTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

    Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("Mineral Hill" or "Company") listed on the TSX Venture exchange ("TSXV") under the trading symbol "MHI" and on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading symbol "MLN" wishes to announce that it has now received the analytical lab results from its Phase I exploration program conducted on the Dot-Apex property (the "Apex-Property") during the late season of 2021 and the Company is very pleased that a number of the rock and soil samples are anomalous and contain

  • Singapore Airlines raises $600 million in U.S. dollar bond deal

    The seven-year notes, its second U.S. dollar bond offering, have a coupon of 3.375%. The Singapore government last month froze the sale of tickets for arriving flights under its quarantine-free travel programme for four weeks, citing the risk from the fast-spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant.

  • Meet the millennials who are making houseplants their investments

    Consumers are pivoting to home decor, and some are even making money on their houseplants.

  • 'Vodafone seems to have given up on India market'

    In a bailout, India's government is likely to pick up nearly 36% of the stake of Vodafone India.

  • Republican McConnell slams Biden voting rights speech as 'unpresidential'

    President Joe Biden had criticised opponents to his election reforms in a fiery speech on Tuesday.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • Plan for Decades of High Commodity Prices, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities prices may stay high for decades as mining companies struggle to keep up with demand from the energy transition, according to BlackRock Inc.’s Evy Hambro.Most Read from BloombergEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage fo

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already shutting it.

    Eight months after announcing a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

    How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars if you have this much income now, before retirement?

  • Union rejects Kroger's King Soopers sweetened wage offer

    Earlier on Tuesday, King Soopers, the largest grocery store chain in Colorado, had sweetened a wage offer to workers of UFCW Local 7 to $170 million calling it their "last, best and final offer." This came after the union rejected several previous offers, including a $148 million investment in wages and signing bonuses over three years, last week. "The company's last, best, and final offer, in many ways, is worse than its previous offers," Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, said in a statement.

  • Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.

  • Oil rally to continue in 2022 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

    Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, some analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude to $90 or even above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above peaks hit last year, analysts say oil prices will be supported by the reluctance of many governments to restore the strict restrictions that hammered the global economy when the pandemic took hold in 2020. "Assuming China doesn't suffer a sharp slowdown, that Omicron actually becomes Omi-gone, and with OPEC+’s ability to raise production clearly limited, I see no reason why Brent crude cannot move towards $100 in Q1, possibly sooner," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • Why grocery stores are struggling to fill empty shelves

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss retailers' difficulty in getting food and supplies from warehouses due to a spike in Omicron cases and wintry weather in the Northeast.

  • Nucor chooses West Virginia for $2.7B steel plant

    State and local officials in West Virginia have offered Nucor Corp. as much as $1.35 billion in tax credits and $315 million in matching funds for the project.

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • Founder of nationwide tax-prep firm sentenced to prison for skimming $70 million in exorbitant fees over a 5-year period

    Prosecutors say Fesum Ogbazion duped taxpayers with promises of advances on their refunds and then buried them in fees.