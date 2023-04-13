Striking teachers and civil servants hobble UK economy - latest updates

Teachers - Getty

Striking teachers, rail workers and civil servants brought the British economy to a grinding halt in February with growth stagnating from a wave of industrial action.

The economy was flat during the second month of the year, the Office for National Statistics said, with public sector strikes dragging down output in public administration and education. This fell short of the predictions among City economists, who had expected 0.1pc growth.

"The largest contributor to the negative growth in services in February 2023 was education," the statistics body said, "which fell 1.7pc in a month where teacher strikes took place. This decline follows growth of 2.5pc in January 2023."

Half a million workers, led by teachers and joined by university lecturers and train drivers, walked out at the start of February in protest over pay deals. Further strikes were held by nurses and ambulance workers later in the month.

The worrying stagnation comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued another gloomy prediction for the UK economy earlier this week, suggesting it would shrink by 0.3pc.

08:14 AM

FTSE opens slightly down

The FTSE 100 has opened down around 0.07pc

07:59 AM

Tesco pre-tax profits halve to £1bn

Profits have halved at Tesco as Britain's biggest supermarket battles to compete against Aldi and Lidl on price, Hannah Boland reports.

Tesco posted a 51pc slump in pre-tax statutory profits in the year to the end of February, falling to £1bn, as it scrambled to keep cash-strapped shoppers coming through its doors. Ken Murphy, chief executive of the grocer, said it had been an "incredibly tough year" for its customers. Operating profits at Tesco fell more than 6pc as a result of significant cost inflation and efforts to keep prices lower. The slump was driven by a write-down, mainly on the value of Tesco's properties, which it blamed on macroeconomic factors. It also was hit by steeper restructuring costs after undergoing a management shake-up. The figures come a day after Tesco moved to undercut Aldi and Lidl on the price of its milk, lowering it for the first time in three years. Tesco said it was able to do this as the wholesale prices had started to come down. Price-cutting campaigns are ramping up as traditional supermarkets battle to lure shoppers back after a huge shift to the German discounters during the cost-of-living crisis. Tesco's sales were up around 5pc last year, it said on Thursday. This compares to growth of around 25pc at Aldi and Lidl. Tesco expects profits to be broadly flat in its current financial year.

07:47 AM

Economy in 'stop-start' mode, analysts say

February's economic update is a mixed bag and shows strikes and disruption have left the UK economy struggling to return to pre-pandemic growth levels, analysts say.

Here is the reaction from around the City so far:

Barret Kupelian, senior economist at PwC:

Strikes in the education sector pulled down economic activity. In the production sector there was a more mixed picture. Given the prevalence of strikes in some larger sub-sectors of the economy, we are likely to see a start-stop picture in the future as well. The big picture story is that today’s release, combined with the revisions to economic activity, takes the three month growth rate to around 0.1pc. The economy continues to stagnate, with economic activity struggling to grow beyond pre-pandemic levels.

Jonathan Moyes, head of investment research, Wealth Club

The UK’s dominant services sector took a step back over the month as the teachers strikes took their toll on the economy. Flat GDP growth was lower than the 0.1pc expected. Although it is pleasing to see January data revised higher. The release will do little to change the gloomy outlook for the economy.

Bloomberg Economics

The UK economy stagnated in February, meaning there is still a risk the economy enters a technical recession in the first half of the year. The reading probably won’t come as a big surprise to the Bank of England, but it’s the upcoming CPI and jobs market releases that will be central to decision making at the next policy meeting. We expect data to fall in line with the BoE’s forecast, giving it enough reason to hold rates steady in May at 4.25pc.

07:31 AM

Chancellor: "Outlook brighter than expected"

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, has responded to this morning's GDP figures, insisting the coming year will be better than hoped.

The figures show the economy grew in the three months to February, while official forecasts still predict Britain will still avoid a recession this year.

The economic outlook is looking brighter than expected - GDP grew in the three months to February and we are set to avoid recession thanks to the steps we have taken through a massive package of cost of living support for families and radical reforms to boost the jobs market and business investment.

07:22 AM

Strikes freeze British economy

07:21 AM

UK economy falls short of City expectations

Successive strikes this year mean the spectre of recession is looming larger again after the British economy recorded zero growth in February, Melissa Lawford writes.

Monthly real gross domestic product (GDP) was flat in February, according to the Office for National Statistics. This fell short of the consensus among City economists, who had expected 0.1pc growth.

It followed 0.4pc growth in January, which was revised up from 0.3pc. Strikes drove a 0.1pc fall in services, after 0.7pc growth in January.

The largest contributors to this fall came from education, which fell by 1.7pc in February following teachers’ strikes. This drop nearly reversed the 2.5pc growth recorded in January.

Public administration also fell by 1.1pc following industrial action in the civil service in February.

Construction, however, is rebounding. This sector grew by 2.4pc in February, bouncing back after a 1.7pc decline in January. Early survey data suggests that this was driven by the civil engineering sector rather than housebuilding.

Across the three months to February, the UK economy grew by just 0.1pc. Monthly GDP was up 0.3pc on the pre-coronavirus level.

The data followed a new forecast from the International Monetary Fund that the UK economy would contract by 0.3pc across 2023, the weakest performance of any large economy and worse than both Russia and Germany.

07:16 AM

Good morning

The UK economy stagnated in February amid industrial action across sectors, with lacklustre GDP figures showing 0pc growth. Meanwhile Tesco will report its full year results this morning. The Bank of England's Huw Pill will be speaking later.

What happened overnight

Wall Street stocks closed lower after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting revealed concerns among rate setters that banking pressures could tip the economy into a mild recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.1pc at 33,646.50. The S&P 500 closed 0.4pc lower at 4,091.95, while the tech-rich Nasdaq composite declined 0.9pc to 11,929.34.

The latest comments from Federal Reserve officials reversed earlier gains after new data showed that US inflation has fallen to its lowest level in two years, raising hopes that the central bank will soon pause interest rate hikes.

The rate-sensitive two-year Treasury yield dipped 8.8 basis points to 3.970pc and the benchmark 10-year slid 3 basis points to 3.404pc.

Asian stocks trimmed earlier losses as traders digested moderating inflation data in the US.

Benchmark indexes pared declines in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Meanwhile, Hong Kong stocks sank more than 1pc at the open on Thursday.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.63pc, the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.18pc and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.29pc.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was also down 0.32pc in early trade, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.26pc.