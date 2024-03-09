String Instrument Workshop in downtown Green Bay has new owners as Larry Frye retires

Hannah Peichel works at the String Instrument Workshop, 147 N. Broadway, Green Bay. She and Jarrett "Lucas" Coniff purchased the shop from former owner Larry Frye.

The well-known String Instrument Workshop in Green Bay’s On Broadway District will soon have an updated website. That’s because Larry Frye, who started the business in 1980, has finally taken a well-earned retirement.

He recently closed on the sale of the business to Hannah Peichel and Jarrett “Lucas” Coniff. Changing the website is just one of many items on their “to-do” list as they learn to operate a business they never dreamed would be theirs.

It all started when the pair graduated from technical college in Red Wing, Minnesota, the same school where Frye had established the String Instrument Repair course, a program that has gained national recognition. Frye taught there until opening the Green Bay shop. That was the course that Peichel and Coniff took and where they learned instrument repair.

After graduating, Peichel found herself working in unrelated fields.

“It was difficult going to school during the pandemic," she said. "I graduated in 2022 with a certificate in violin-making and repair, but found myself taking coffee shop management positions that were unrelated to my field. We knew that we weren’t going to work at coffee shops forever, and went to instrument repairs shops in the Twin Cities and Green Bay looking for jobs.”

When visiting Green Bay (Coniff is from here; Peichel is from Minnesota) during Christmas break in 2021, they stopped in at the String Instrument Workshop, 147 N. Broadway.

“We clicked with Larry instantly and ending up talking for an hour,” Peichel said. “He took down our names and said he would let us know if he had any openings. We did hear back, but it was to hear that he was going to sell.”

That was late spring 2022. The couple said they were devastated. They had hoped to work for an established shop and thought it seemed perfect. All of the other places they applied were not hiring, either.

Then, one day, the situation changed.

“After work at the coffee shop, I got home and Lucas had numbers in front of him and he said, ‘Hannah, you need to trust me on something. I want to buy the business,’” she recalled. “It was the kind of crazy that I thought just might work.”

That led to months of number crunching. They had several mentors including a former manager and Frye. Frye talked them through the process and worked with them in the shop focusing on repair and operations. Their parents and friends provided additional support. With that encouragement, they moved to Green Bay.

“We gutted out our apartment in Red Wing and found a place in Green Bay on the west side," Peichel said. "Then it started. We did a lot of talking to the bank, more time talking to the bank, talking to lawyers. We spent a year-and-a-half gathering support.”

Jarrett "Lucas" Coniff works at the String Instrument Workshop in downtown Green Bay. He and Hannah Peichel purchased the shop from former owner Larry Frye.

They worked with On Broadway to gain some financial assistance as a minority-owned business (that is still in the works). A friend worked with Coniff on the financials and Peichel said he became a “numbers wizard” almost overnight.

“Once we had the numbers together, it all made sense," she said. "The rest of the time was spent trying to convince others that it made sense.”

Their business plan summarized a business model to provide high-quality repairs on instruments of all kinds at a reasonable cost with studio space for instructors and a partnership with local school districts.

Several changes in operations are planned.

“There will be a core model change to update the business for the world we live in," Peichel said. "To make it more convenient for people to bring their instruments in, we are extending hours to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. It was kind of a big ask to expect people to make it in when hours are limited and they have to sacrifice a lunch hour.”

The couple will both work at the shop, and Peichel will also be keeping her job as a team leader at Scooters Coffee until the business can support them both.

They recognize the loyal clients that Frye had and said they want to continue with that same high level of customer service.

“Because of Larry’s success, word of mouth has been crucial.” Peichel said. “To add to that, we want to bring in more clients with a website that includes a digital interface for scheduling appointments. We plan to utilize Facebook and Instagram to produce videos that show off the process of repairing an instrument; we also want to blog.”

The process of purchasing the business has also proven the tenacity of the couple; both are in their 20s. In obtaining financing, a final piece of the puzzle came together when a family member purchased the building so it could be leased back to the couple.

“Being young was a big question mark hanging over everyone’s heads when we decided to do it. It was a fear that people would question us just because of our age,” Peichel said.

While she admits to being very nervous and taking a leap of faith, she said Coniff feels comfortable because he believes the numbers support the purchase. He is also more acquainted with entrepreneurship having come from a family where his dad, the late Pat Coniff of Heroes Club on South Washington Street, succeeded for years.

As they end up in the same general vicinity, there are plans to become fully entrenched in the community by participating in local events including the weekly Farmers Market on Broadway. For the business, long term, they want to grow and be in a position to hire additional people. One thing that won’t change is their philosophy.

“Every instrument means something to someone and everyone deserves to play. If you have a broken instrument, you can’t do that. There are stories that go along with every instrument and we love to hear those stories,” Peichel said.

As they settle in as owners, they take comfort in knowing that Frye is just a phone call away. Peichel also is encouraged by Coniff’s confidence; that he doesn’t quit and refuses to use the word impossible. For both, it already feels like the right decision.

“I already consider it to be kind of a success," she said. "We took a potshot at the moon and landed in the stars; I consider that a success. Our goal is to sustain ourselves completely on the business to fuel the rest of our lives. As long as we can get better and better at what we do, we will continue to succeed.”

