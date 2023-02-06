StringsSG launches Singapore's only AI-driven platform for Air Conditioner Servicing

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StringsSG Pte Ltd provides a modern web and mobile platform for you to request for professional services like personal training, domestic help, handyman services and many more. The company is now thrilled to open a new segment on its platform dedicated to air conditioning service.

StringsSG launches aircon servicing in Singapore

The platform offers instant online booking for all kinds of aircon servicing, including chemical wash and refrigerant gas top-up at affordable pricing.

Key features for aircon servicing in Singapore include:

SMART Pricing - To get clients the best quotations, the artificial intelligence driven platform does real-time cost calculation based on their service requirements. There is a 91.2% chance that the cost calculation may offer the cheapest aircon servicing in Singapore (based on internal research of pricing data).

SMART Booking - After a request is submitted, the instant-search system locates nearby professionals as per the client's requirements. Their confirmed pricing is sent to potential service providers who will accept the job.

Secure payment - Clients can choose to pay by Credit/Debit card, PayNow, Google Pay or Apple Pay. Clients' payment through the platform is secured by the trusted Transport Layer Security (TLS 1.3) and reliable payment network.

Digital Invoice & Service Agreements - No need to worry about maintaining hard copies of invoice/receipts and service agreement. StringsSG partners with Stripe Inc to dynamically generate an electronic version of invoices and service agreements making it easier to manage aircon servicing records.

Key features for air-conditioning service providers:

Job management portal – Service providers can digitally manage job status and scheduling through the platform.

Payout Account – StringsSG partners with Stripe Inc. to enable frictionless payment to service provider's bank account. Instant payouts to Debit cards are available for eligible banks like DBS, OCBC, UOB and many more in Singapore.

Profile Features – Service providers can share their profile on social media and messaging platforms as an e-Business card which digitally bundles their service, ratings/reviews and contact details.

StringsSG's mission is to help you to connect with the most relevant service providers, by systematically understanding your requirements, location and budget needs.

Other prominent services on the platform are personal training, handyman services and domestic help.

Website – https://www.stringssg.com/sg/aircon-service

CONTACTS

StringsSG Pte. Ltd.

Debaleena Dasgupta

deb@stringssg.com

SOURCE StringsSG Pte Ltd