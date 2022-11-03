U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,744.82
    -14.87 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,144.65
    -3.11 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,446.18
    -78.61 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.81
    -3.33 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.83
    -1.17 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,628.20
    -21.80 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.35
    -0.24 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9756
    -0.0063 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1600
    +0.1010 (+2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1178
    -0.0213 (-1.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2640
    +0.5620 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,277.15
    -148.40 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.76
    -2.92 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,185.95
    +41.81 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Stripe cuts 14% of its workforce, CEO says they 'overhired for the world we're in'

Paul Sawers
·2 min read

Stripe has announced that it's laying off 14% of its workers, impacting around 1,120 of the fintech giant's 8,000 workforce.

The latest round of layoffs follows a string of cutbacks in the fintech sphere, with Brex last month revealing it was scything 11% of its workforce, while just yesterday Chime confirmed that 12% of its employees would be laid off.

In a memo published online, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison conveyed a familiar narrative in terms of the reasons behind the latest cutbacks: a major hiring spree spurred by the world's pandemic-driven surge toward e-commerce, a significant growth period and then an economic downturn ridden with inflation, higher interest rates and other macroeconomic challenges.

"We overhired for the world we’re in, and it pains us to be unable to deliver the experience that we hoped that those impacted would have at Stripe," Collison wrote.

While there is never a perfect way to handle such a large-scale round of layoffs, Collison's announcement is notable in terms of the degree to which he accepts blame for the situation, pointing to two specific mistakes the company's leadership made. He wrote:

In making these changes, you might reasonably wonder whether Stripe’s leadership made some errors of judgment. We’d go further than that. In our view, we made two very consequential mistakes, and we want to highlight them here since they’re important:

We were much too optimistic about the internet economy’s near-term growth in 2022 and 2023 and underestimated both the likelihood and impact of a broader slowdown.

We grew operating costs too quickly. Buoyed by the success we’re seeing in some of our new product areas, we allowed coordination costs to grow and operational inefficiencies to seep in.

Today's announcement perhaps doesn't come as a huge surprise. While Stripe's long-anticipated IPO remains in the balance, its own internal valuation reportedly dropped 28% from $95 billion last year to around $74 billion. And back in August, TechCrunch learned of a smaller round of layoffs at Stripe, impacting a reported 45-55 workers at TaxJar, a tax compliance startup it acquired last year.

In terms of severance, Collison noted that all those impacted would receive at least 14 weeks' worth of pay, depending on time served at the company. On top of that, he noted that Stripe will pay the full 2022 annual bonus, though it will be pro-rated if they only joined this year. Additionally, he said that all unused paid time off (PTO) will be paid, and Stripe will provide healthcare coverage for six months following each departure.

Recommended Stories

  • Digital payments firm Stripe to lay off 14% of workforce

    After the job cuts, Stripe will have about 7,000 employees, according to an email to employees from founders Patrick and John Collison on Thursday. The layoffs come months after Stripe cut its internal valuation by 28%, according to a report. "We were much too optimistic about the internet economy's near-term growth in 2022 and 2023 and underestimated both the likelihood and impact of a broader slowdown," Stripe's founders said in the email, adding that they had overhired and grew operating costs too quickly.

  • Opendoor, Chime cut employees amid housing, tech downturn

    The head of one company calls it "one of the most challenging real estate markets in 40 years."

  • Stripe to lay off 14% of staff as CEO says he made ‘two very consequential mistakes’

    The massive financial-technology unicorn Stripe plans to lay off 14% of its employees, becoming the latest tech company to acknowledge that it had been too upbeat about growth trends levered to e-commerce.

  • Erdogan moots putting Turkey headscarf reform to referendum

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey's president said on Wednesday his party could put to a referendum constitutional amendments to protect women's right to wear a headscarf, in a move some Turks see as an attempt to outflank the opposition on a once-deeply divisive issue. President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP) met the opposition on the issue as parties vie for support ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections set for next June, with polls showing support for Erdogan's government slipping. Other surveys show that few Turks see the Islamic headscarf as a point of debate anymore, while critics and the opposition say the amendments' real target is the LGBT+ community.

  • Google Play Games for PC program expands to the US and seven other countries

    Google is expanding its Google Play for PC program to eight more countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore in open beta. Google added that in the last couple of months it has added popular titles like "1945 Air Force," "Blade Idle," "Cookie Run: Kingdom," and "Evony: The King’s Return" to the program with more games to be added soon. In August, Google also restructured the minimum requirements for systems that can run Google Play for PC.

  • Tupperware stock craters after company warns its debt burden may force it out of business

    Tupperware Brands Corp. stock tumbled 41% Wednesday, after the maker of food storage products swung to a surprise loss in the third quarter, warned it may go out of business, and conceded its problems were not just due to the macroenvironment.

  • Paulina Porizkova Poses Naked in New Instagram Post at 57: 'I’m Baring It All'

    Paulina Porizkova posed naked with her book “No Filter” in a new Instagram photo. The star captioned the post “I’m baring it all,” and fans loved it.

  • Canada orders China to divest from country’s mining companies

    Move comes after ‘multi-step’ review by Canada’s national security and intelligence agencies

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • TENX: Agility Required to Unlock Considerable Upside

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:TENX READ THE FULL TENX RESEARCH REPORT Update on Tenax Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will delay the start of its Phase III clinical trials for levosimendan and imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) until 2023, pending funding. The share price has been under pressure for some time and there is insufficient capitalization to

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Don't Worry, Cleveland-Cliffs Should Bounce Back in Q4

    The domestic steelmaker had a particularly bad third quarter, but management believes the fourth quarter will be better.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The market downturn gives investors a target-rich environment to find good businesses at great prices.

  • Better Buy: Ally Financial vs. Upstart Stock

    It's hard to believe that it was only one year ago that Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock reached a breathtaking pinnacle of $390, which was nearly 1,000% above its opening-day market price less than a year earlier. At the same time, fellow financial stock Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has plunged as well, although not quite as much: 48% from it's 52-week high. It recently became a Warren Buffett stock, stirring greater interest among investors.

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

    The entrepreneur’s legal problems continue and yet again his Twitter deal could come back to haunt him.