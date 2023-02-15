U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,124.50
    -21.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,997.00
    -124.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,550.00
    -81.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,933.10
    -13.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.87
    -1.19 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.40
    -18.00 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    -0.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -1.43 (-7.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2100
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3090
    +0.2390 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,144.84
    +364.15 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.39
    +11.97 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Strong 2022 performance – target of SEK 40 billion exceeded

NIBE Industrier AB
·2 min read
NIBE Industrier AB
NIBE Industrier AB

Extremely strong demand and gradual improvement in supply situation. New sales target of SEK 80 billion.

  • Sales rose by 30.0% to SEK 40,071 million (SEK 30,832 million)

  • Profit after net financial items amounted to SEK 5,675 million (SEK 4,318 million)

  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.16 (SEK 1.65)

  • Dividend of SEK 0.65/share (SEK 0.50/share) proposed

  • One-off expenses of SEK 114 million from winding up Russian operations

  • One-off gain of SEK 232 million from the divestment of an additional 26% of the shares in Schulthess Maschinen AG of Switzerland

  • Acquisition of Argoclima of Italy, Pacific Energy of Canada, ELMESS-Klöpper Group of Germany, several smaller supplementary acquisitions and Miles Industries of Canada (after the end of the period)

We would sum up 2022 as a year of extremely strong demand. The main reason for this was the realisation by both politicians and end-consumers that we need to end our dependence on fossil fuels in order to be able to deal with the climate change issue in earnest. This realisation has been further strengthened by Russia’s terrible invasion of Ukraine. Our biggest challenge during the year concerned material and component supply, which impacted our delivery capacity, but this situation has gradually improved. In the fourth quarter, our production and deliveries were at a substantially higher level than before, while productivity also improved. This was the result both of our sub-suppliers’ ability to adjust to a much higher level of demand and our own extensive measures to increase capacity. We can therefore look back on a strong full-year performance, with continued robust growth in both sales and profits, and report that we exceeded SEK 40 billion, which means we were once again able to double sales in four years,” said Gerteric Lindquist, MD and CEO of NIBE.

"With our company philosophy and our strong product range, we are well positioned in a market that is increasingly poised for the transition to a fossil-free society. The completed acquisitions, the focus of our product development and our extensive investment programme for increased production capacity are aimed at further strengthening our market position. Our internal work on efficiency along with our rigorous cost control also continue with unchanged focus.”

”Even though it is difficult to make predictions in the current business climate, we are cautiously optimistic about 2023 thanks to our geographic spread, focus on corporate responsibility, stable profitability and good financial preparedness for further offensive acquisitions,” said Gerteric Lindquist.

Press information
A media and analysts webcast (in English) will take place today at 11:00 CET with CEO Gerteric Lindquist and CFO Hans Backman. 
NB: Registration on our website www.nibe.com is required in order to participate in the conference and to obtain a code to be able to ask questions.

For more information: Gerteric Lindquist, CEO, and Hans Backman, CFO; +46 (0)433 27 30 00

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is required to disclose the information in this press release under the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was submitted by the contact persons above for publication on 15 February 2023 at 08:00 CET. 

NIBE Group – a global group with companies and a presence worldwide
NIBE Group is a global organisation that contributes to a lower carbon footprint and better utilisation of energy. In our three business areas – Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves – we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of eco-friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.

Since its beginnings in the town of Markaryd in the province of Småland 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with an average of 21,300 (20,400) employees and a global presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for corporate responsibility. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just over SEK 40 billion (SEK 30 billion) in 2022.

NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood doubles down on these 2 small-cap stocks ⁠— here’s why you might want to ride her coattails

    The stock market might be showing some wobbly signs as of late, but the general overall trend has been up this year, with investors showing more appetite for risk. Risk generally comes with betting on smaller names and moving forward, Bank of America thinks that over the coming decade, small caps are primed to surge ahead of the broader market. "If you buy small caps today based on current valuations,” said Jill Carey Hall, BofA’s head of US small- and mid-cap strategy, “the annualized returns f

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Berkshire dumps shares in TSMC, banks; increases Apple stake

    NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc slashed its stake in Taiwanese contract chipmaker TSMC as well as in some banks in the fourth quarter, while bolstering its holdings in Apple Inc. Berkshire cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, according to a regulatory filing.

  • Billionaire George Soros Confirms Huge Bet on Tesla And Elon Musk

    The legendary financier continued to buy Tesla shares in the fourth quarter despite the electric vehicle maker's stock market rout.

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Palantir Stock Is Still Surging. It’s Not Just Earnings Causing Excitement.

    Palantir Technologies stock was surging Tuesday. Yes, Palantir (ticker: PLTR) posted its first-ever profitable quarter on a GAAP basis, but CEO Alex Karp also suggested that the company is attracting possible acquirers. “I think there’s going to be a lot of interest in us in buying our software and potentially in buying us,” Karp told analysts on a call after Palantir reported its earnings on Monday.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Is Down After Hours

    Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Devon Energy reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.75 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Operating cash flow totaled $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18% year-over-year, resulting in $1.1 billion in free cash flow for the quarter. Devon Energy said productio

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

  • Morningstar Lists Surging Stocks That are Still Undervalued

    Just because the S&P 500 index has leaped 8% so far this year doesn't mean that all stocks are overvalued.

  • Traders Capitulate, Abandoning Fed Rate Cut Bets After CPI Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders were once again forced to rethink the Federal Reserve’s path after inflation data showed prices remain stubbornly high. They now expect the Fed to continue raising interest rates through June and no longer see a rate cut as a sure bet this year.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neig

  • Suncor Energy (SU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Suncor Energy (SU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.56% and 5.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.31, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • I've Got a $3 Million Portfolio. How Much Interest Will I Get Off It?

    When investing in your future, it is important to understand how much income you can expect from your nest egg. Many people use the 4% Rule to calculate how much you can safely withdraw from your portfolio, but is that … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $3 Million Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What's Going On With Upstart Stock After Hours?

    Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) shares are flat in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results but issued weak guidance. What Happened: Upstart said fourth-quarter revenue decreased 52% year-over-year to $147 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $133.59 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 25 cents per share, which beat consensus estimates for a loss of 47 cents per share. Loan volume

  • El-Erian, Rogoff Say It’s Too Late to Fix Too-Low Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Chang

  • George Soros Snapped Up Tesla and Peloton and Dumped These Stocks

    Tesla and Peloton Interactive were on George Soros’s shopping list in the fourth quarter of last year, as he also took new positions in Carvana General Motors and crypto names, while dumping Zoom Video Communications. The fund acquired more than 83 million shares in Peloton Interactive (PTON), bringing its holdings in the fitness-bike maker to more than 105 million shares. The quarterly investment filings of large investors such as Soros are often watched for investment trends, although the data are released with a delay and might not show the current positions of the fund.

  • Warren Buffett’s portfolio: Here are the stocks Berkshire Hathaway is buying or selling

    Here are the latest changes to Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio and Buffett’s top bets.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors are getting a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company rose to 80% under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. A Pilot spokesman confirmed that Berkshire lifted its stake in Pilot to 80% on Jan. 31.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Didn’t Buy More Occidental Petroleum Stock—and More Filing Takeaways

    One example: The company's stake in Apple rose slightly, but that wasn't because Warren Buffett bought more shares.

  • UPDATE 2-Devon Energy profit misses as output hit by winter storm

    Shale oil producer Devon Energy on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit due to a hit to production from severe cold weather in the United States during the period, as well as higher expenses on personnel. Winter Storm Elliott brought subfreezing temperatures and extreme weather to about two-thirds of the United States in December, forcing oil and gas wells freeze-ins, where ice crystals halt oil and gas production. Devon had said in January that it estimated its fourth-quarter production to be 2% lower, with operations at its Williston basin in North Dakota affected the most.