Strong 2024 Guidance Pushed TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) in Q4

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. All five investing strategies outperformed their respective benchmarks and produced strong double-digit annual returns that were far higher than inflation. Additionally, the firm is happy with the fourth quarter's outcomes. All of the investment strategies produced double-digit returns and all of them except Small Cap beat their respective benchmarks. In the quarter, the fund’s Large Cap Composite returned 18.4% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 13.0% net, the Focus Composite returned 20.0% net, the Focus Plus composite returned 19.8% (net), and the All-Cap Composite returned 18.5% net. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Vulcan Value Partners featured stocks such as TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is an aircraft components manufacturer. On January 17, 2024, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) stock closed at $1,031.75 per share. One-month return of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was 3.79%, and its shares gained 56.27% of their value over the last 52 weeks. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion.

Vulcan Value Partners stated the following regarding TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is an aerospace company making original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts for commercial and military aircraft. Approximately 90% of its net sales are from proprietary parts. The company reported another strong quarter and released strong guidance for the fiscal year 2024. The company also announced a $1.4B acquisition and a $35 per share special dividend. Global air traffic is nearing pre-pandemic levels, and the company continues to deliver strong performance."

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is not our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 67 hedge fund portfolios held TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) at the end of third quarter which was 67 in the previous quarter.

