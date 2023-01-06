Strong Need for Customer Retention & Satisfaction to Drive Demand for Knowledge Management Solutions: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR

Global knowledge management market is projected to grow significantly over the coming years period due to an increased requirement for customer retention & satisfaction, as well as enhanced operational efficiency and staff productivity

Rockville, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global knowledge management market is set to achieve a valuation of US$ 4 trillion by 2033, surging ahead at 19.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8239

Increased demand for customer retention & satisfaction on a worldwide scale is driving the growth of the global knowledge management market. Moreover, the global knowledge management market is expanding rapidly due to an increase in the use of knowledge management tools for the development, recognition, gathering, and structured dissemination of massive volumes of information.

The global market is also being driven by the increasing popularity of knowledge management due to its numerous benefits, which include greater governance, improved customer satisfaction, faster call handling, and faster training. Furthermore, rapid digitization, increased investments, and the rising need for content management are expected to positively impact the global knowledge management market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global knowledge management market is valued at US$ 650 billion in 2023.

The market is projected to skyrocket at a CAGR of 19.9% and reach US$ 4 trillion by 2033.

The large enterprises segment is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States market garnered US$ 165 billion in 2022.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solution:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8239

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the knowledge management market are actively pursuing marketing tactics such as investments, collaborations, technological innovations, and acquisitions to maintain and increase their overseas footprint. Moreover, many startups are seeking investments to bolster their market position.

Story continues

Sana Labs, a Swedish start-up that provides an AI-based knowledge management platform to assist people in managing information at work and then utilize that data as a resource for e-learning within the organization, announced in December 2022 that it had closed a US$ 34 million round after witnessing ARR expand seven-fold in the previous year.

Upland Software, Inc. acquired Panviva Pty Ltd, a cloud-based knowledge management solution, in June 2021. With the acquisition of Panviva, Upland has widened its reach in knowledge management, giving customers a new solution to optimize contact center productivity in regulated industries such as healthcare, utilities, and financial services.

For 40 years, BMC has been a worldwide leader in delivering IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise. In June 2021, BMC acquired ComAround, a worldwide software company that aids in reshaping the customer experience via self-service and NLP and AI-based advanced knowledge management technology. The companies will work together to develop full-context-search knowledge management solutions based on NLP, using their respective market expertise and experience in AI, ITSM, and self-service.

Unymira, a branch of USU, Europe's biggest IT and knowledge management software provider, launched Knowledge Center Version 7.0 in June 2021.

Key Companies Profiled

Atlassian Corporation Plc

ComAround Inc

IBM

Bitrix, Inc

Bloomfire

eXo Platform

eGain Corporation

Freshworks Inc

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Igloo Software

Get Full Access of This Premium Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8239

Segments of Knowledge Management Industry Research

By Type :

Knowledge Management Systems

Knowledge Management Mechanisms & Technologies

Knowledge Management Processes

Knowledge Management Infrastructure

By Organization Size :

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA



Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global knowledge management market during the forecast period. The United States is predicted to lead the North American market over the next ten years. The North American knowledge management market is anticipated to expand due to rising demand across several industries and the widespread acceptance of various management software.

Moreover, Asia Pacific and Europe are projected to witness substantial growth during the study period.

Knowledge management is the process of identifying, structuring, storing, and sharing information within an organization. When knowledge is not readily available for an organization, it can be extremely costly to the firm since valuable time is wasted searching for relevant information rather than accomplishing outcome-focused tasks. Companies that use a knowledge management approach get better business outcomes faster since enhanced organizational learning and collaboration among team members allow for speedier decision-making.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global knowledge management market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (knowledge management systems, knowledge management mechanisms & technologies, knowledge management processes, knowledge management infrastructure) and organization size (small & medium enterprises, large enterprises), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Management System Certification Market: Management System Certification Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%, reaching US$ 43.6 Bn by 2032. Product certification segment leads the market.

Clinical Trial Management Systems Market: Clinical Trial Management Systems Market to reach US$ 4.6 Billion valuations by 2032. Web-based clinical trial management systems to grow at 13.9% CAGR.

Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Market: Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Market to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, 2017-2026. Adoption of storage attached network to gain traction.

Infrastructure for Business Analytics Market: The global infrastructure for the business analytics market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% by 2026 end. It projects sales of US$25 Mn worth through 2026.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158



