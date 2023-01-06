U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,829.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,106.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,790.50
    -29.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.90
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.47
    -0.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.60
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    +0.17 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0492
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    +0.85 (+3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1850
    -0.0061 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5860
    +1.1940 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,741.86
    -99.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.52
    -3.64 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,653.37
    +19.92 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Strong Need for Customer Retention & Satisfaction to Drive Demand for Knowledge Management Solutions: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Global knowledge management market is projected to grow significantly over the coming years period due to an increased requirement for customer retention & satisfaction, as well as enhanced operational efficiency and staff productivity

Rockville, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global knowledge management market is set to achieve a valuation of US$ 4 trillion by 2033, surging ahead at 19.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8239

Increased demand for customer retention & satisfaction on a worldwide scale is driving the growth of the global knowledge management market. Moreover, the global knowledge management market is expanding rapidly due to an increase in the use of knowledge management tools for the development, recognition, gathering, and structured dissemination of massive volumes of information.

The global market is also being driven by the increasing popularity of knowledge management due to its numerous benefits, which include greater governance, improved customer satisfaction, faster call handling, and faster training. Furthermore, rapid digitization, increased investments, and the rising need for content management are expected to positively impact the global knowledge management market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global knowledge management market is valued at US$ 650 billion in 2023.

  • The market is projected to skyrocket at a CAGR of 19.9% and reach US$ 4 trillion by 2033.

  • The large enterprises segment is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2033.

  • The United States market garnered US$ 165 billion in 2022.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solution:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8239

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the knowledge management market are actively pursuing marketing tactics such as investments, collaborations, technological innovations, and acquisitions to maintain and increase their overseas footprint. Moreover, many startups are seeking investments to bolster their market position.

  • Sana Labs, a Swedish start-up that provides an AI-based knowledge management platform to assist people in managing information at work and then utilize that data as a resource for e-learning within the organization, announced in December 2022 that it had closed a US$ 34 million round after witnessing ARR expand seven-fold in the previous year.

  • Upland Software, Inc. acquired Panviva Pty Ltd, a cloud-based knowledge management solution, in June 2021. With the acquisition of Panviva, Upland has widened its reach in knowledge management, giving customers a new solution to optimize contact center productivity in regulated industries such as healthcare, utilities, and financial services.

  • For 40 years, BMC has been a worldwide leader in delivering IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise. In June 2021, BMC acquired ComAround, a worldwide software company that aids in reshaping the customer experience via self-service and NLP and AI-based advanced knowledge management technology. The companies will work together to develop full-context-search knowledge management solutions based on NLP, using their respective market expertise and experience in AI, ITSM, and self-service.

  • Unymira, a branch of USU, Europe's biggest IT and knowledge management software provider, launched Knowledge Center Version 7.0 in June 2021.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Atlassian Corporation Plc

  • ComAround Inc

  • IBM

  • Bitrix, Inc

  • Bloomfire

  • eXo Platform

  • eGain Corporation

  • Freshworks Inc

  • Ernst & Young Global Limited

  • Igloo Software

Get Full Access of This Premium Report:
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8239

Segments of Knowledge Management Industry Research

By Type :

  • Knowledge Management Systems

  • Knowledge Management Mechanisms & Technologies

  • Knowledge Management Processes

  • Knowledge Management Infrastructure

By Organization Size :

  • Small & Medium Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

By Region :

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • MEA

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global knowledge management market during the forecast period. The United States is predicted to lead the North American market over the next ten years. The North American knowledge management market is anticipated to expand due to rising demand across several industries and the widespread acceptance of various management software.

Moreover, Asia Pacific and Europe are projected to witness substantial growth during the study period.

Knowledge management is the process of identifying, structuring, storing, and sharing information within an organization. When knowledge is not readily available for an organization, it can be extremely costly to the firm since valuable time is wasted searching for relevant information rather than accomplishing outcome-focused tasks. Companies that use a knowledge management approach get better business outcomes faster since enhanced organizational learning and collaboration among team members allow for speedier decision-making.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global knowledge management market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (knowledge management systems, knowledge management mechanisms & technologies, knowledge management processes, knowledge management infrastructure) and organization size (small & medium enterprises, large enterprises), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Management System Certification Market: Management System Certification Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%, reaching US$ 43.6 Bn by 2032. Product certification segment leads the market.

Clinical Trial Management Systems Market: Clinical Trial Management Systems Market to reach US$ 4.6 Billion valuations by 2032. Web-based clinical trial management systems to grow at 13.9% CAGR.

Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Market: Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Market to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, 2017-2026. Adoption of storage attached network to gain traction.

Infrastructure for Business Analytics Market: The global infrastructure for the business analytics market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% by 2026 end. It projects sales of US$25 Mn worth through 2026.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner. 

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • This ‘crazy’ retirement portfolio has just beaten Wall Street for 50 years

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI You could call it crazy. You could call it genius. Or maybe you could call it a little of both. We’re talking about a simple portfolio that absolutely anyone could follow in their own 401(k) or IRA or retirement account.

  • I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but  I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Where Will Rivian Automotive Stock Be in 1 Year?

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public in November 2021, it claimed it could produce 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022. But last March it halved that target to 25,000 amid persistent supply chain constraints.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Should Buy These 3 Solar Energy Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may or may not impact inflation – but it contains provisions that are certain to impact clean energy, and particularly the residential and commercial solar power segments. In fact, banking giant Goldman Sachs believes the IRA is one of the most meaningful policy developments for the US solar and energy storage sector and clears the way for at least a decade-long runway for stable installation growth across all residential, commercial and utility-

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • My Top Stock to Buy for 2023 (and It's Not Even Close)

    The stock is up just 14.4% in the last four years and is down 54% from its all-time high, heavily underperforming the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. Despite that risk, Amazon is simply too good of a company with too attractive of an investment thesis to pass up. Amazon is famous for taking whatever cash flow from operations (CFO) it generates and pouring it back into its core business and new ventures.

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in 2023

    The market hasn't been kind to Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) in recent months, but that doesn't negate the impact the company can continue to have on the dynamics driving the broader lending industry, a market valued at just shy of $8 trillion globally as of 2022. The company acts as an intermediary between consumers and lenders, using its proprietary algorithm to assess risk of default and determine whether to approve or deny loan applications. The company's revolutionary platform and algorithm can significantly expand credit access to additional groups of consumers -- thereby increasing potential profits not only for lenders but for Upstart -- as many potentially financially responsible consumers have been left out of the market in the past simply because they didn't have a sufficient credit history.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond could file for bankruptcy ‘as early as this weekend’: MACCO CEO

    MACCO CEO Drew McManigle joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Bed Bath & Beyond and why the retailer is likely doomed sooner than later.&nbsp;

  • 'Dogs Of The Dow' Stocks Just Paid Off; Here Are The Top 10 For 2023

    Owning the "Dogs Of The Dow" stocks paid off in 2022. And they could be even more lucrative this year.

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Can Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) Stocks Keep Climbing?

    Two stocks that have led the rally in Chinese equities on U.S. stock exchanges are Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BAIDU). Let's see if there is indeed more upside left in these two Chinese tech giants.

  • Stocks moving after hours: WWE, Costco

    These are some of the stocks moving in after hours on Jan. 5, 2023.

  • 5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now That Could Soar in 2023

    Well-chosen growth stocks can create fortunes for their shareholders. The following companies are primed to capture bigger portions of massive growth markets. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) provides a platform for marketers to buy and manage their digital ad campaigns across a variety of online media.