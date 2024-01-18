Strong farm profits have boosted Iowa manufacturing. But will new jobs, expansions continue?

Dakota Welsch and Wade Bonnema stack sidewall at Sukup Manufacturing in Sheffield. Sukup has taken measures to expand its employment base.

Next month, Sukup Manufacturing will load about 100 employees and their partners onto planes headed to Hawaii, a gift the north central Iowa grain bin manufacturer provides for workers who stay with the company a decade or more.

While the trip is a longtime perk, the family-owned company is adopting some new approaches to find and keep the workers it needs to grow: Sukup is expanding in cities and towns outside its Sheffield headquarters to give it access to more workers. It’s added on-site medical care. And it’s partnering with others in the community to boost child-care access.

The moves come as business for Sukup, Deere, Vermeer and other Iowa farm equipment manufacturers has boomed, thanks to a three-year climb in U.S. farm income.

Employee Jesse Valles at Sukup Manufacturing in Sheffield. The company is trying to expand its employment base to meet labor demand.

Earnings for Deere & Co, based in Moline, Illinois, but with plants across Iowa, soared 43% in 2023, reaching $10.2 billion by Oct. 31, the end of the company’s fiscal year. Hitting a 10-year earnings high, Deere, one of Iowa’s largest manufacturing employers, is investing up to $50 million to expand its Ankeny sprayer plant.

Sukup, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2023, poured $30 million into expanding its Sheffield operation over the past three years, in addition to adding three operations, two of which were new acquisitions. Ramco Innovations, a West Des Moines company specializing in manufacturing automation, is Sukup’s most recent purchase.

And Vermeer, a maker of farm and construction equipment in Pella, is growing its central Iowa operation, opening a 108,000-square-foot plant on the north side of Des Moines and adding 80 workers to make drill parts. The company also has built about 1 million square feet of new manufacturing space in Pella. That figure includes replacing about 400,000 square feet destroyed in a 2018 tornado.

"We see the ag sector staying strong," said Sukup CEO Steve Sukup.

Could dip in farm income mean slowdown for Deere, Vermeer, Sukup?

A robust equipment manufacturing outlook is good news for Iowa. In 2022, manufacturing contributed $39.3 billion to the state’s economy, second only to finance, insurance and real estate’s impact at $54 billion, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data shows.

But while U.S. and Iowa farm income hit a record high in 2022, it declined 17% last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farm profits are expected to decline again in 2024, with ag equipment manufacturing likely to follow suit, Iowa and U.S. economists say.

“Farmers are going to have less cash available to them, so we're probably going to see a slowdown in investment of new equipment,” said Chad Hart, an Iowa State University agricultural economist.

Higher interest rates are another challenge when buying big equipment with huge price tags. A Deere tractor, for example, can start around $400,000.

But will those headwinds translate into a serious decline in demand? Experts say it's not a given.

Even though farm income is lower — thanks to declining corn, soybean and other commodity prices and higher U.S. grain stocks — it’s moving down from new highs, said Dawit Woldemariam, a Morningstar analyst. It’s an “environment that’s better described as a period of cooling off from really strong years, rather than a protracted downturn.”

Sukup Manufacturing in Sheffield. The maker of iconic grain bins and other equipment has been expanding employment to meet demand.

The more enduring challenge for Iowa manufacturers may be employing enough workers to keep their factories in constant production.

Manufacturing is split between producing durable goods like tractors, combines and other machinery and nondurable goods such as processing pigs, cows and turkeys into hams, steaks and deli meat. In November, the sector employed 227,800 Iowans, 1,000 more than the peak before the global COVID-19 shutdown in late 2019, the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor data shows.

Family-owned Vermeer has been hiring about 100 people a month, said Jason Andringa, Vermeer’s CEO.

High beef prices and low hay supplies are driving demand for the company’s forage equipment, including round hay balers and mowers. Expanding access to broadband fiber internet, moving electrical transmission wires underground, and replacing aging water lines and other infrastructure are among the projects helping to boost demand for Vermeer’s directional drills and other construction equipment.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and the Inflation Reduction Act have boosted demand.

“It’s federal investment. It’s state investment. It’s local investment,” Andringa said. “For months and months and months, it was wonderful to see Vermeer equipment around Pella, installing fiber.”

Andringa, whose grandfather Gary Vermeer founded the company in 1948, said the company’s biggest challenge is “getting the workforce that we need to build machines to meet demand.”

In addition to opening the Des Moines plant, Vermeer also purchased a feeding equipment manufacturer in Griswold in 2019 and has a tech and design development facility in Ames. The company employs about 3,000 people in Iowa, part of a global workforce of 4,000.

“It may be that we're starting to close the gap between the demand that we see for our equipment and our ability to produce it,” Andringa said.

Forecast calls for slow decline: 'There's still profit to be had'

ISU’s Hart said Iowa and U.S. farm income could fall 2% to 7% this year, depending on issues such as drought in the U.S. and South America, global supplies and political unrest. But he doesn't foresee a drastic change.

“I’m expecting a gradual decline within the ag economy,” Hart said, citing futures prices for corn, soybeans and other commodities, slowing growth in farmland values and other factors.

Kolton Koenen adjusts a floor machine at Sukup Manufacturing in Sheffield.

“The profitability we’ve seen in the last few years has translated into investments like machinery. But as profitability dries up, reinvestment slows down,” he said. “If the decline is as slow as I think it will be, I don’t think you’ll see large changes in the industry.”

Farmers have cash reserves to continue upgrading equipment, he said, though growers may not replace machinery as consistently as they have in recent years.

“We may be moving back toward break-even pricing,” said Hart, who calculates it at $5 per bushel for corn and $12 for soybeans.

Despite that, “There’s still profit to be had,” he said.

In a November earnings call, Deere said used combine inventories are 40% below historic averages and used tractors are down 20%. The company said it expects large ag equipment sales in the U.S. and Canada will decline 10% to 15% this year, with a roughly 10% drop in both South America and Europe.

The company is making some adjustments. In September, Deere said it would lay off 225 workers at its Harvester Works, a combine manufacturing plant in East Moline, on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities.

Filling jobs seen as Iowa manufacturers' biggest challenge

For Sukup, however, the need to hire has grown, and it's coped by bringing jobs closer to workers who have been reluctant to drive more than 15 miles for work while gas prices are high, Sukup said.

The family-owned business has added 300,000 square feet of manufacturing space in north Iowa, opening a Clear Lake grain dryer production facility last year and a Manly steel receiving operation and railroad yard in 2021 as well as purchasing a Hampton competitor. That's in addition to its Sheffield headquarters, its new West Des Moines operation and an engineering office at ISU's Research Park in Ames.

“We’ve spaced our operations out so we can pull from different employment bases,” Sukup said.

Workers make grain bins at Sukup Manufacturing in Sheffield.

The added operations and declining fuel prices — nearly 25 cents a gallon lower than a year ago, according to AAA — have helped boost the number of people applying for jobs, Sukup said. The company’s workforce has grown about 10% to about 800 people globally, most of them in north central Iowa.

Iowa is at full employment, with nearly 63,360 job openings and 57,300 workers available to fill them, said Peter Orazem, an ISU labor economist. The lack of workforce growth poses a persistent challenge.

“Iowa is lagging the rest of the U.S. in employment recovery from the pandemic,” Orazem said.

Iowa’s labor force is virtually unchanged since 2019, the year before COVID-19 reached Iowa, while the U.S. labor market has grown 3.6%, BLS employment data for November shows.

One reason is disproportionate loss of Iowa workers over the age of 55, Orazem said.

“That’s the group that dropped out during the pandemic, and they’re not coming back,” he said.

Another factor was a U.S. block on immigration during the COVID-19 outbreak, Orazem said. “Thirty-eight percent of Iowa’s population growth since 2000 came from immigration,” he said.

Workers make grain bins at Sukup Manufacturing in Sheffield.

“It's our labor market — our inability to fill vacancies — that's holding back Iowa’s economy,” he said. “It's not a shortage of labor demand. It's a shortage of labor supply.”

Difficulty finding workers is a common complaint among companies, said Michael O’Donnell, director of ISU’s Center for Industrial Research and Service, referred to as CIRAS.

And it comes as companies, with fresh memories of pandemic supply disruptions, are investing in U.S. manufacturing, said O’Donnell, who pointed to the St. Louis Federal Reserve's annualized data showing manufacturing construction investment reached nearly $209.8 billion, a 155% increase over November 2019.

Companies are trying different strategies to attract workers, O’Donnell said. They're offering in-house health care and supporting child care access and construction of affordable housing, among other approaches, he said.

“One of the most important things is making sure you are great at keeping the people you have," O'Donnell said. "Making sure you're a great place to work, that you have really low turnover rates, that when people come to work for your business, they stay for a long time.”

