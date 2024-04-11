Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In VSTECS Berhad's KLSE:VSTECS) Stock?

VSTECS Berhad's (KLSE:VSTECS) stock is up by a considerable 102% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on VSTECS Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for VSTECS Berhad is:

15% = RM67m ÷ RM456m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.15.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of VSTECS Berhad's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, VSTECS Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.9% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, VSTECS Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 21% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then performed a comparison between VSTECS Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 21% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about VSTECS Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is VSTECS Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for VSTECS Berhad is 34%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 66%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and VSTECS Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, VSTECS Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 33%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that VSTECS Berhad's future ROE will be 15% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with VSTECS Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

