Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Bell Food Group AG's VTX:BELL) Stock?

Bell Food Group (VTX:BELL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 18% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Bell Food Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bell Food Group is:

8.8% = CHF128m ÷ CHF1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CHF1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CHF0.09.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Bell Food Group's Earnings Growth And 8.8% ROE

At first glance, Bell Food Group seems to have a decent ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 13%. Although, we can see that Bell Food Group saw a modest net income growth of 10% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Bell Food Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 3.2% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for BELL? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Bell Food Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 34% (implying that the company retains 66% of its profits), it seems that Bell Food Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Bell Food Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 33%. As a result, Bell Food Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 7.6% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Bell Food Group's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

