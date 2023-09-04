Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Belvoir Group PLC's LON:BLV) Stock?

Belvoir Group's (LON:BLV) stock is up by a considerable 7.3% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Belvoir Group's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Belvoir Group is:

19% = UK£7.4m ÷ UK£38m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.19 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Belvoir Group's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Belvoir Group seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 6.7% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Belvoir Group's decent 16% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Belvoir Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 13%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Belvoir Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Belvoir Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Belvoir Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 43%, which implies that it retains the remaining 57% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Belvoir Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 51%. As a result, Belvoir Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 17% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Belvoir Group's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

