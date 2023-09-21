Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Mestron Holdings Berhad's KLSE:MESTRON) Stock?

Mestron Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MESTRON) stock is up by a considerable 22% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Mestron Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for Mestron Holdings Berhad

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mestron Holdings Berhad is:

9.9% = RM13m ÷ RM127m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Mestron Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.9% ROE

At first glance, Mestron Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 7.2% doesn't go unnoticed by us. Particularly, the substantial 20% net income growth seen by Mestron Holdings Berhad over the past five years is impressive . Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. So, there might well be other reasons for the earnings to grow. For example, it is possible that the broader industry is going through a high growth phase, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Story continues

Next, on comparing Mestron Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 25% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Mestron Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Mestron Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Mestron Holdings Berhad's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 18% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (82%) of its profits. So it looks like Mestron Holdings Berhad is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Mestron Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of four years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Mestron Holdings Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for Mestron Holdings Berhad.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.