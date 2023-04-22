Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In RoodMicrotec N.V.'s AMS:ROOD) Stock?

RoodMicrotec (AMS:ROOD) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study RoodMicrotec's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RoodMicrotec is:

30% = €2.4m ÷ €7.9m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.30.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

RoodMicrotec's Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that RoodMicrotec has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 15% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, RoodMicrotec's exceptional 59% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared RoodMicrotec's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 27% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is RoodMicrotec fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is RoodMicrotec Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

RoodMicrotec doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that RoodMicrotec's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for RoodMicrotec by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

